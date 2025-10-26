Translated from Regards.fr - By Pablo Pillaud-Vivien

Towards a 28th legal regime in the EU: Ursula von der Layen's terrible idea

In order to exploit workers to the maximum with a minimum of taxes, Brussels is prepared for the worst.

It's discreet and could almost have gone unnoticed: in its " Compass for Competitiveness ", the European Commission put forward, in a few lines in a paragraph, the idea of ​​a 28th legal regime. In very general and vague terms, it reactivated an old employers' fad that was already found in the Letta and Draghi reports: to create an additional and optional framework, a sort of fictitious 28th Member State, in the form of "a single, harmonised set of rules at EU level [...] including all relevant aspects of company, insolvency, labour and tax law" .

Andrew Watt, Director General of the European Trade Union Institute, sees it as "a triumph of 'negative' integration (i.e. the abolition of cross-border barriers) over 'positive' integration (i.e. the adoption of common standards) ." Because obviously, it's a safe bet that the proposal will be based on a common base that is less stringent than the various national laws. The Commission's stated objective is to attract investors and entrepreneurs, but the result will be a windfall effect to avoid existing rights, pay the minimum or no tax at all, and be subject to less protective labor law for employees...

This gas factory will allow competition between employees working in the same territory. For example: a French worker who works for a company attached to the French regime could have as a neighbor a French worker who works for a company attached to the 28th regime with much fewer rights and much worse working conditions. And then, a new regime also means the ability to levy taxes – or do the neoliberals who govern us intend to free themselves from them altogether? And if there is a tax, where will it go? And who will levy it? And which jurisdiction will ensure its control? All these complications to allow for more profits and exploitation.

All of this stems from a particularly deadly short-sighted ideology. For conservative technocrats like von der Layen, the only way to compete with globalized American companies is to do the same. And since Trump seems to be succeeding in attracting investors, excited as fleas at the idea of ​​paying little or no taxes and being able to use workers like Kleenex, the Eurocrats are starting to copy. The state of Texas serves as their model. It has managed to overtake Delaware as an American tax haven: tech companies like Meta are considering setting up their headquarters there, attracted by the near-zero tax rate. The Commission is therefore reportedly considering nothing less than creating a European Texas, deterritorialized to boot. A Trumpification of European policy, such as this "omnibus" directive presented today by the Commission, which intends to "simplify" social and environmental standards... in other words, alas, in the name of the profit of a few, attacking labor law to better destroy the planet. Cross the boundaries, there are no more borders.

