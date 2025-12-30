By Yann for Le Bon Dosage

We ended the year with a simple question that should be at the heart of European concerns, given the overwhelming weight of this institution in the responsibility for Europe's economic difficulties.

Could the EU soon disappear?

The question arises because the architect of the European project, namely the USA, seems to be questioning its creation.

It is true that this year has been difficult for the EU economically. The German model is faltering, primarily due to Chinese competition, although the impact of energy prices in this matter is, in my view, largely overestimated. It is above all the rise of Chinese manufacturing and the influx of Chinese automotive production that are challenging the German model that Germany and the EU imposed on all the countries of the continent through the single currency.

Indeed, while the EU was originally an American project to subjugate the continent to its interests, it was Germany that subsequently exploited this project, twisting it to its own advantage with the complicity of the French [and European] elites—whose actions, whether through corruption, deliberate betrayal, or sheer stupidity, will likely never be known.

But while the EU was often presented as the construction of a European nation, the reality is quite different. The EU was, above all, the vanguard of unbridled globalism and neoliberalism. The authoritarianism and bureaucracy to which the EU is now linked, portraying it as a kind of new USSR, differ significantly from communist principles. The sole purpose of the European bureaucracy is the permanent curtailment of the actions of member states. The EU has had only one goal from the outset: to eliminate national solidarity and state intervention. It was for this purpose that the enormous European bureaucracy and its largely absurd laws were shaped.

Those who present the European project as a unification of the continent or the desire for a larger state structure are mistaken, or are deliberately misleading naive readers.

Within the very structure of Europe are integrated the principles of laissez-faire and the free market.

European integration was both a project to subjugate the continent to US interests and a large-scale testing ground for neoliberal and ordoliberal delusions.

The EU was thus the future of the world as envisioned by these economic currents. A world without nations, without states in reality, where everyone could pursue their own interests without worrying about anything else.

That was the essence of the European project. And that is precisely why its sole ambition has always been perpetual expansion without any deepening of anything.

The goal was to go beyond globalization by simply erasing the very idea of ​​the nation. Let's remember that Camille Adam's excellent documentary on European integration summarizes the project quite well.

The EU, Europeans, and the Post-Globalist Hangover

It may seem paradoxical at first glance to describe the EU as a "liberal" structure, but it's important to understand that this is liberalism in the economic sense of the term.

The freedom that matters to the EU has always been that of businesses and capital.

Freedom of expression, democracy, or the freedom of citizens are, in reality, of no importance to this current of thought, even if, at first glance, the word "freedom" appears in their doctrines.

This is the famous distinction I draw between economic liberalism and political liberalism. A distinction that many refuse to see, yet which seems fundamental to me. Because in one case, one euro equals one vote, while in the other, one person equals one vote.

The two systems cannot coexist without numerous contradictions that inevitably emerge. In the case of European integration, it is clear that the influence of citizens or the ballot box is practically nonexistent.

The power of capitalists, and of the numerous lobbies that interfere in European institutions, carries far more weight than elections in the major economic decisions that are made.

But as you know, the EU was designed for a world eternally dominated by the US and its globalist doctrine.

The rest of the world was supposed to become like the EU, a simple market where, in theory, no notion of borders or nation-states would exist.

However, this ultimate dream of a nation-free world has shattered against the harsh realities of the world. As is always the case with ideologies, you might say.

The first tragedy concerns the EU itself. If the principles of laissez-faire were true, no nation should have distinguished itself within the European project, where competition is free and undistorted. Yet, there are clearly winners and losers in the EU and the Eurozone.

Germany and Poland were the big winners of the system. Italy and France were the two big losers. The inherent inequalities between nations of diverse origins have been maximized by the European system. Far from fostering economic convergence among nations to create its world of borderless consumers and producers, the EU has caused European economies to diverge completely.

This divergence is not new, but it truly exploded with the introduction of the euro.

This is ultimately the great paradox of European integration. By attempting to eliminate European nations both physically and economically, the EU has ultimately exacerbated the differences between the continent's peoples, even reigniting hatreds between nations that had supposedly disappeared since the last war.

The EU has, in fact, demonstrated in practice that peoples and nations exist independently of the structures that represent them. You can remove borders, currencies, flags, and even languages, yet the anthropology, social behaviors, and relationships between individuals and families that are unique to each people remain. The French are French even if you give them the same currency as Germany. All you achieve by doing so is the paralysis and impoverishment of the country. This is the great lesson of European integration: nations are much deeper than is generally believed.

The EU's second problem is that globalization, which it was supposed to spearhead as a post-national project, is collapsing. Under the very blows of the Anglo-Saxons who conceived it.

To be honest, this is hardly surprising since, in reality, globalization was primarily an Americanization of the planet. The US was at the heart of the system through the role of the dollar.

However, the project was too ambitious for them. Subjugating Europe and Japan was perhaps possible, but the rest of the world and China was far too much.

In the globalized system, the biggest player prevails, and the US has met its match in China. Globalization is therefore increasingly becoming a planetary Sinicization; this is already largely the case commercially and industrially.

The US still dominates the linguistic, financial, and cultural systems, but for how much longer? The dollar's share of reserves continues to erode, and the potential bursting of the AI ​​bubble could hasten the end of the American empire.

The EU is thus faced with two enormous problems.

The first is the failure of economic unification. The European market has transformed into a machine for transferring wealth from West to East, primarily benefiting Germany and its production satellites. By paralyzing member states, it has also stifled the continent's creativity. This explains the general stagnation and Europe's absence in new technologies.

The second is that the world is no longer heading towards a globalized world dominated by the US, but towards a division between several economic poles. In this context, the Europe of nations envisioned by De Gaulle could have become one of these poles by integrating Russia, but the EU and the US have made this impossible.

The EU has therefore lost both fundamentally—its economic model is an absolute failure—and in terms of its future; it no longer inspires because its vision is anachronistic. An anachronism that increasingly sees the EU as incapable of protecting itself or developing collective projects, since its goal remains the dissolution of nations and economic laissez-faire. It is therefore lagging behind all other economic actors who do not hesitate to use all the tools of a modern state in terms of economic intervention.

While the Americans are turning the tables because the game is no longer in their favor, the Europeans remain paralyzed by the system of European integration.

Even Germany, which is suffering greatly from the rise of China, remains trapped in its dogmas and pushes to sign ever more free trade agreements. It is living in a world of illusions. The free trade agreement with Mercosur will destroy French agriculture without benefiting German exporters. Even in capital goods, Germany is now lagging behind.

Therefore, a rapid shift in the economic paradigm is needed, and trade borders must be closed before it is too late. But the EU is incapable of this.

Its collapse is therefore inevitable.

The only question is when. It is to be hoped that, as Emmanuel Todd asserts, the defeat in Ukraine will trigger a general questioning of the European elites and the EU. The longer the end of the EU and the euro is delayed, the greater the suffering of the population will be.

