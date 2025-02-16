Translated from The Epoch Times

Doctor Laurent Schwartz is an oncologist. A graduate of the Faculty of Medicine in Strasbourg, he practiced for several years in the United States, notably at Massachusetts General Hospital, before returning to France and working at the Assistance-Publique des Hôpitaux de Paris.

Author of several books on cancer, he is publishing a new work entitled ”Methylene Blue: A Forgotten Remedy, New Hope Against Cancer, Depression and Brain Diseases”, published by Thierry Souccar.

A book in which Laurent Schwartz discusses his research on the nature of cancer as well as the role that methylene blue, an old drug that has fallen into oblivion, could possibly play in the treatment of this disease.

Another approach to cancer

"For over forty years, I have been supporting incurable patients. To really help them, it was necessary to understand the true nature of cancer. This disease is not the fight of good against evil, as we often like to present it. Nor can it be explained by cells that have suddenly gone crazy, as we often hear. Cancer is linked to sugar fermentation,” writes the oncologist.

“The normal cell burns glucose to transform it into CO2, water and ATP (the energy it needs to function). The cancer cell, for its part, limits itself to breaking down the glucose molecule into two molecules of lactic acid. Unable to burn glucose, it switches to a less efficient mechanism: fermentation,” he continues.

A fermentation that corresponds to what is called the “Warburg effect,” named after the Nobel Prize winner in medicine who first observed this metabolic reaction.

“The energy extracted from a glucose molecule decreases significantly. To compensate, cancer cells open their doors to more glucose. […] On average, a cancer cell consumes ten times more glucose than normal cells,” explains Laurent Schwartz.

According to him, cancer is therefore essentially "a metabolic disease" and not a genetic disease.

"[…] only a few (rare) cancers have a strictly genetic explanation. If a hereditary anomaly can explain the occurrence of certain cancers in children or young adults, the genetic factor does not explain the most frequent cancers that appear in adults or the elderly," he explains.

"Cancer is not the fight of Good against Evil, just as chemotherapy does not cure most common cancers. DNA mutations do not cause most cancers. There are no good or bad cells, there are no crazy cells and cells do not commit suicide," continues the oncologist, who believes that "the way of perceiving cancer must change" radically.

"Cancer is a simple disease. We have been deceived into thinking it is intelligent and seeking to innovate more and more to deal with it. »

"Illustrious Nobel Prize winners Otto Warburg and Albert Szent-Györgyi understood cancer several decades ago. They did not advocate toxic treatments, but a fight against fermentation. They did not see cancer as a disease of the genome, but as a disease of the metabolism," adds Dr. Schwartz.

Methylene blue: an old drug that has fallen into oblivion

With this perspective in mind, the cancer specialist became interested in an old molecule, methylene blue, which is "the oldest synthetic drug, developed even before aspirin" by Heinrich Caro, a German chemist, at the end of the 19th century.

"Doctors very quickly tested this molecule on different pathologies. The most significant benefits were observed in four areas in particular: infectious diseases, psychiatry, brain diseases and cancer," notes Laurent Schwartz.

"Most of the work on methylene blue was carried out over a hundred years ago. Both in cancerology and psychiatry, multiple publications attest to this," he adds.

According to the practitioner, combined with other molecules such as chlorine dioxide, for example, this forgotten drug could potentially "play a leading role in the fight against cancer", particularly because of its impact on metabolism.

"The purpose of methylene blue treatment is, above all, to buy time. It does not seek to kill tumor cells but to make them breathe. It does not kill normal cells either", specifies Laurent Schwartz.

"The goal of metabolic treatment against cancer is not to cure the patient, but to allow them to survive. We are happy if the cancer stabilizes or if it develops slowly", continues the oncologist.

"At present, we do not know the length of the reprieve provided by metabolic treatment. But the natural history of the disease has changed: if patients are not cured, they can lead a normal life", he adds.

Clinical trials needed to demonstrate the effectiveness of methylene blue against cancer

While the protocol proposed by Dr. Schwartz has already been tested on cancer patients, he specifies that "these few cases are not proof of the effectiveness of metabolic treatment and only randomized clinical trials will be able to demonstrate the benefit of this approach."

Rigorous clinical trials that he has been calling for for several years, without success.

"It takes courage to relaunch old drugs, both for patients and doctors," explains the practitioner. "For the moment, we only have patient testimonials that mention what may seem like a miracle."

And Laurent Schwartz concludes: "We are at the beginning of our research. What we know is that traditional treatment is really effective, but that, apart from very rare cases, we doctors do not know how to cure metastatic cancer. What I am proposing is not a panacea, but it does bring probable progress. Of course, this approach has not been tested in the rigorous framework of therapeutic trials. However, the reported cases are sufficiently convincing to be shared.”

