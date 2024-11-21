Translated from Hashtable | H16 ’s substack : Nov 20, 2024 - https://substack.com/home/post/p-151773028?source=queue

This is intolerable! Despite the warnings, despite a press working hard to ensure that the right information reaches the plebs, despite institutions and politicians explaining everywhere the dangers involved, the people persist in voting the wrong way! This is a scandal that absolutely must be addressed.

And there is an answer, as the authorities, the political and ruling elites realize that the electoral mass no longer accepts without flinching the increasingly big snakes that they are trying to force down their throats. If in recent years, social democracy has been more or less accommodating to one or another populist fringe that came to spice up the political debate a little, it is now beginning to understand the now very clear risk of a major overflow as its ideas no longer have the wind in their sails.

And so here it is, throughout the Western world, now agitating to try to bring back to more controllable proportions those it generously describes as "populists" then extreme right or even, running out of arguments, fascists.

In Germany, the rise of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has suddenly awakened a vast clique of MPs who are determined not to let voters who have shown their support for this party have a say; as good-but-not-too-good democrats, 15% of the members of the Bundestag have signed a petition calling for the opening of a procedure to ban the AfD , because nothing protects democracy and freedom of expression better than the banning of a right-wing political party and the censorship of its activists and MPs.

In Italy, the courts have also been called in to prosecute and convict the former right-wing Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini , which should ensure his disappearance from the political radar for several years and safeguard Italian democracy from any rise of nasty populism.

In Poland, it is also the former Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kaminski – also from the conservative right, a coincidence at most – who finds himself arrested in what increasingly resembles a political elimination by way of justice of troublesome nationalists who are out of tune with the general recommendations of the moment.

In France, unsurprisingly, it is Marine Le Pen who is also paying the price for an acceleration of the judicial timetable . The country, choosing as usual to discuss the relevance of a possible ineligibility of the leader of the French right-wing party, does not seem to be an exception to the wave currently sweeping across Europe. Let us note in passing that eliminating the old Marxist from the French political landscape would not be a bad thing and would perhaps allow the emergence of a real liberal right in the kingdom of the most unbridled socialism?

These political-judicial affairs are similar to the latest convictions (which are added to the many precedents) of CNews for having made essentially conservative statements.

It matters little here that these convictions continue to dig into the perceived credibility, legitimacy and impartiality of the French justice system, which is already in a very bad state, to the point that two thirds of French people believe – according to a recent CSA poll – that the judicial system lacks impartiality; the fact is that an underlying trend is undoubtedly emerging in which it appears that the current leaders, the self-proclaimed “elites”, have become aware that the people no longer follow them or even no longer want them in the comfortable and well-paid positions that they currently occupy.

In this context, Trump's re-election sounds like a real alarm and panic is visible among them. And for the latter, there is no doubt that they want to avoid the domino effect that this election could cause elsewhere in the world, in Europe in particular: once the United States falls into the hands of the populists, that is to say once they escape the machinations of the globalists and the American people regain their autonomy, there is a very high risk that the contagion will affect other Western countries, starting with those most subservient to the Americans.

The fight seems lost across the Atlantic, it is moving to this side and is therefore pushing both elected and non-elected officials in power to do everything to avoid a repetition which would be highly detrimental to their little agendas in which it is absolutely not expected that the elections will actually serve any purpose.

However, this fight against the people who vote and think wrongly promises to be complicated because cracks are already appearing in Europe.

Thus, the way in which diplomacy is currently evolving behind the Russo-Ukrainian conflict directly reflects the gaps between peoples and leaders, the former clearly wanting a rapid end to the conflict while the latter would be quite happy with a "Korean-style" status quo or, better still, a continuation of hostilities as long as funds, weapons and human lives do not run out.

And if the European Union, if the Baltic States or Poland for example persist in playing in the second camp (one only has to see who has been proposed to External Action for the new European Commission), the current hesitations of Scholz in Germany are beginning to gradually place the government across the Rhine in the first camp.

These internal dissensions perhaps explain the latest outbursts from Zelensky, who suddenly seems to be seeking a diplomatic solution to his minor internal problems, something that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago...

If the Republicans manage to avoid the pitfalls that the Democrats are almost certain to create in the coming weeks, then the arrival of Donald Trump in Washington next January promises to change the balances in place quite fundamentally. It will take a few more months to begin to judge the truly "populist" nature of the new president and his ability to bring peace to both Central Europe and the Middle East.

In Europe, however, let us bet that those who aspire to keep the people as constrained, as far from the levers of power as possible, will not give in. Undoubtedly, the coming months will be turbulent on both sides of the Atlantic.