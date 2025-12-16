By Yann, Le Bon Dosage A Blog discussing economics from a sovereignist and protectionist perspective.

Once again, the French state finds itself confronting its own population with police and armored vehicles. This time, it's not about Yellow Vests or protesters against pension reform, but about farmers questioning the strategy of exterminating troops infected with nodular dermatosis . And the sight of these armored police vehicles facing farmers, at a time when France is grappling with countless problems of urban violence and violent drug trafficking, does more to delegitimize our leaders than any critical discourse against them. The state is no longer serving its people, and this is becoming increasingly evident.

We could, of course, discuss the validity of these culls here. The scientific basis, or lack thereof, of eliminating entire herds to stop epidemics. Couldn't we simply isolate the herds and keep the resistant animals? Thus creating herds more resistant to this disease in the future? But that's not really why I'm raising this issue, because ultimately, it's not the heart of the problem. Our farmers have been suffering for years from a system whose purpose is no longer to feed the French population, but a global market to which they are forced to adapt, further burdened by draconian regulations, and to top it all off, energy has become extremely expensive. Let's remember that farmers also consume a lot of energy and electricity; it's not just industry. Let's also remember that the French authorities, who are completely subservient to Brussels, particularly on trade matters, approved the free trade agreement with Mercosur. And in any case, trade is an exclusive competence of the EU.

Macron has long been playing a game of pretending he can do something about this issue, but in reality, he can't do anything. He knows this perfectly well, and anyway, he wouldn't do anything even if he could, because he is first and foremost an economic liberal, and he doesn't want protectionism. Even if, in his speeches aimed at the masses, whom he considers stupid, he lies through his teeth. I'm talking about Macron, but in reality, we're reaching the end of a communication strategy that has exhausted French democracy over the last 50 years. Because for several decades now, lies and deception have become the only method used by leaders convinced that their social class and their milieu possess the revealed truth. And with each crisis, it's the same circus, resulting each time in a growing popular anger.

It is indeed the case that the population experiences firsthand, in their daily lives, the consequences of our leaders' policies. And this ever-increasing contradiction between rhetoric and reality can only fuel growing distrust between leaders and the people. The agricultural issue ultimately serves to highlight the disconnect between the elites and the real world. An elite convinced that free trade, the EU, and the euro were rational choices, guaranteeing prosperity for all, while the population clearly sees that in reality, the winners are few and the losers are the majority. Policies are not made for 1% or even 10% of the population; we are no longer in the Middle Ages. Most people can read and do their research, even if our leaders have made considerable efforts to dumb down the population, rendering them incapable of democratic revolt. The dismantling of public education may, in the long run, appear to be a deliberate project and not, ultimately, an ideological accident.

Indeed, lies, rhetoric, and marketing have long been part of the common practice of French politicians. But it must be said that with the current leaders, all limits have been crossed in this regard. From the ridiculous drop in unemployment to the imaginary reindustrialization, not to mention the Russian threat, Macron has gone too far, and the population has finally seen through it. His disastrous image is the product of this systematic and structurally organized, pervasive lying. So, of course, the opposition isn't much better. The National Rally, which claims to want to change everything while remaining in the EU and the euro, is lying through its teeth. The same could be said of La France Insoumise (LFI). How can you expect trust in institutions and elites to be maintained under these conditions? We are not just experiencing an institutional crisis; we are experiencing a crisis of belief and legitimacy. Our elites are no longer legitimate, they have lied too much, made too many mistakes and continue invariably to tell lies for the next elections and to continue their little electoral schemes.

Is France heading towards a revolution?

And it's not just the political elites who are affected anymore. The same can be said of judges, economists, and even scientists and doctors. No one has forgotten the absurdities the public was fed during the COVID period. This, too, contributes to the questioning of authority, in this case, medical authority. And the issue isn't a questioning of science itself, as some media-savvy scientists are vainly trying to suggest. It's not science and the scientific method that are being called into question, but rather the individuals involved. Because scientists are human beings, and as such, they are also susceptible to making mistakes and to being corrupt. The influence of the pharmaceutical industry is not unrelated to the growing suspicions surrounding medical science, because the incestuous relationship between medical capitalism and scientists is not merely the product of conspiracy theories; it is, unfortunately, a well-documented reality. Mistrust therefore sometimes becomes widespread for bad reasons, but also sometimes for good ones.

The problem is that a large part of the elites are rigid in the face of this reality, demanding a restoration of order by invoking the argument from authority. They forget that authority is not the product of a diploma or membership in a supposedly superior group. Authority stems from the trust the population places in institutions and the people who represent those institutions. This is simply what we call legitimacy. And it is precisely this legitimacy that is being challenged today in politics, as well as in other areas. And what is the political power's response to counter this movement? Censorship and restrictions on public expression. This is exactly what should not be done if we want to restore a relationship of trust and legitimacy between the elites and the population. Quite the opposite, in fact; it confirms the idea that our elites have failed, that they are at the very least incompetent and have no real right to lead the nation. The authoritarian reaction of Macronism ultimately only confirms what one could already think of these people after seeing the policies they have been pursuing for almost ten years.

Obviously, the situation could improve if the elites in question were to bring their major political orientations back into the public debate. If tomorrow our leaders were to organize a genuine debate on the euro, the EU, and free trade, and question these policies, there would likely be an improvement in their legitimacy. Simply putting the national interest back at the heart of their policies would be enough to improve the situation. But they won't do it, or only in words. And since the population is becoming less and less easily fooled, it won't work. And the DGSI's submission to Palantir's American software won't convince us that our leaders are truly defending the French nation. Just as the French monarchy refused to genuinely question its system, even though it could have been saved by simply maintaining a constitutional monarchy, the current republic will pursue its ideological delusions to the bitter end. French history unfortunately shows that when the country's elites make serious mistakes, they stubbornly persist in their error until disaster strikes. I fear we are once again caught in this kind of revolutionary race to oblivion.

