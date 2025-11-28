By Markku Siira for Euro-Synergies, Forum of European Resistance Fighters

The Serbian-American economist Branko Milanović has established himself as one of the most incisive researchers of our time on global inequality and capitalism. In an interview focusing on his book *The Great Global Transformation* (2025), Milanović examines the historical forces that have destroyed the US-led neoliberal world order since 1989.

His analysis, however, does not inspire optimism, but rather warns against the rise of capitalism’s most destructive traits. According to Milanović, the world is entering a new era characterized by multipolarity and a market liberalism increasingly limited to the national level. This further exacerbates the crises generated by globalization.

Milanović’s starting point is Karl Polanyi’s seminal work, The Great Transformation (1944). While Polanyi explained the collapse of 19th-century market liberalism and its resistance movements, Milanović does the same for current neoliberal globalization.

Polanyi’s work attempted to understand what happened first with industrialization, and then with the collapse of the new order in the 1920s and 1930s. Similarly, Milanović analyzes the period from the 1970s to the present day, marked by Western dominance and its challenges. Why did these changes occur? And what has changed?

At the heart of this transformation lies the rise of Asia, particularly China, in global politics. Milanović summarizes this paradoxical development in the preface to his new book: “The rise of China, made possible by global neoliberalism, has made the end of global neoliberalism inevitable.”

A purely economic analysis paints a positive picture of this Asian rise. Global wealth has tripled, and economic inequality has decreased as poverty in China, India, and other densely populated countries has declined. However, as Milanović points out, these positive global trends have generated new problems both on the international stage and within national societies.

“The rise of a country like China, with its purchasing power parity GDP exceeding that of the United States, creates a geopolitical conflict, because the United States is unwilling to relinquish its global hegemony and perceives China as a challenge.”

Meanwhile, Western middle classes, suffering from job losses and falling wages, have turned to populist leaders. According to Milanović, “Asia’s rise is such a profound change that no one can expect it to be painless.”

Another key legacy of global neoliberalism is the new ruling class that Milanović describes as the homoploutia—an elite enriched by both capital and high-paying jobs. Such a social class has emerged in both the United States and China, blurring the lines between two entirely different models: in the United States, the elite justifies its position through merit and academic credentials, while in China, the key to power lies in membership of the Communist Party.

Milanović cites Daniel Markovits’s book, *The Meritocracy Trap* (2019), and notes that “today’s ‘Stahanovists,’” those working in finance, feel “an almost Calvinist pride in their success and despise those who fail.” This arrogance, combined with job losses caused by the rise of Asia, has generated widespread discontent that has turned against the elite.

Neoliberalism rested on four pillars: free markets, negative national liberties, free trade, and cosmopolitanism. Today, these pillars are crumbling. According to Milanović, nothing radically new should emerge in its place, only a modified version of the past: cf. “National Market Liberalism in a Multipolar World.”

In a system embodied by figures like Trump, free trade and cosmopolitanism have been replaced by aggressive protectionism, and social liberalism is also under continuous attack. The only remaining component of the old ideology is the freedom of markets within the limits of their economic sphere.

Milanović insists that Trump is not simply continuing neoliberal economic policies, but deepening them: tax cuts, deregulation, and preferential treatment for capital gains. The result is a fragile, volatile system that fuels inequality and exacerbates the crises generated by globalization.

Even if populist leaders do not improve the living conditions of their supporters, the antagonism toward the elite is so strong that the population continues to support them. “The dissatisfied would accept any regime, as long as it eliminates the ruling elites, even if they themselves do not benefit,” Milanović asserts.

His vision of capitalism is bleak: he sees it as a fundamentally immoral system, with no immediate end, even due to the limitations of resources. Referencing Guy Debord’s *The Society of the Spectacle*, Milanović describes a world where everything has been commodified.

"The entire sphere of daily and private life is probably commercialized. Cooking is commercialized. Dog sitting is commercialized. Elder care is commercialized. Even death is commercialized. The almost total disappearance of the family is the latest consequence of this phenomenon, because the family is based on functions that are not commercial."

Although Milanović does not explicitly foresee war, his pessimistic conclusion is clear: the current direction bodes ill. The intrinsic traits of capitalism—selfishness, the pursuit of profit, and the commodification of everything—exacerbate social problems instead of solving them.

A world that abandons neoliberal globalization will not return to equilibrium but will sink ever deeper into capitalism’s most destructive tendencies. Consequently, the global system will be fragmented, angry, and increasingly dangerous.

Leave a comment

Share