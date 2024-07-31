I did everything not to be confronted with the opening ceremony of the Olympics but I could not escape the controversy which rages on social networks and poses interesting questions.

Thomas Jolly wanted to shock. In this sense, it is rather successful but encouraged by a Macron who is not one perversion apart, he has undoubtedly gone too far and his woke provocation does not pass.

A work of art is intended for an informed public who, knowing what to expect, accepts being jostled, challenged, annoyed, enthusiastic or furious. People watching the ceremony from home as a hymn to sport did not expect to see the bloody painting of Marie Antoinette beheaded, the parody of the Last Supper with drag queens that Christians saw as an affront. They were not prepared for the presence of a troop aping three-way copulation. Is it because it’s an “inclusive” show that a child is surrounded by drag queens? This outrageous sexualization has now become commonplace while in the Olympic village, athletes are forced to give up sexual activity because their cardboard bed would not resist it.

Sexual representations imposed on a public who did not ask for it and in full view of children constitute aggression. A few years ago I mentioned the difference between seeing Courbet's painting “the origin of the world” in a museum and seeing it reproduced on a 4 mx 4 m panel on the facade of a center of contemporary art for all to see. It was in Belgium and people were legitimately scandalized

In small doses, the dark satanic or parodic scenes do not shock me at the cinema. If I feel that a film risks offending my sensibilities, I don't watch it. If we were to censor all disturbing or violent films, art would no longer be an outlet that allows us to exorcise the dark side of the creator while questioning our relationship with the dark. The power of art, however, means that certain sequences sometimes influence disturbed people who then risk taking action,

However, it seems to me that the artist who lingers too long in a world where monsters and demons roam is sometimes in danger. It is not always easy to control evil energies which can have negative or even dramatic repercussions in the life of those who venture into them too much.

The desecration of the Last Supper and the perversity of its interpretation by drag queens could pass for an artistic performance but that was not the place. The caricature of a founding moment of Christianity was not, however, born in the fantasy of Thomas Jolly. The symbol of the Last Supper has been widely misused in art or advertising,

The Seine, which was the scene of this ceremony, kept in its swirls the memory of Notre-Dame de Paris in flames. Since then, not a week has gone by without a church in France being ransacked, damaged or set on fire. An influential sect seeks to destroy Christianity because it is the main defense against Satan. The grotesque histrions who have aped a vulgar parody of the Last Supper may not know it but they serve this master.

There's no point crying blasphemy. We are no longer in the Middle Ages and Jesus is not concerned by these puppets. Let’s not be either! Moreover, Muslims should not have been crazy about drag queens who are the antipodes of their religion.

Evil is deeper. The horsemen of the Apocalypse were symbolized by this silver mechanical horse mounted by a rider who crossed the Seine. We are told that it was Sequana, the goddess of the Seine. The Satanists have gone too far and want to forget the horseman of the Apocalypse, the pastiche Last Supper (it seems unrelated to Jesus), the glorification of the beheading of Marie Antoinette. The organizers seek to erase the satanic symbols that Macron is so fond of. But are we talking about these three children on a boat heading into the night or was it just to provoke the conspiracy theorists?

They dedicated this ceremony to Satan but it's starting to show too much. Thomas Jolly defends himself by saying that it was only theater. It confused viewers around the world with the Avignon Festival. He had also designed this show as an act of resistance in the event of a majority of the RN. Same speech as at the Avignon Festival except that the Olympic charter prohibits any religious or political propaganda. But we are no longer one transgression away.

The small LGBT world which naively thinks that the enemy is the far right discovers with horror that for the whole world they only represent a depraved minority that people have no intention of imitating.

The apocalypse will wait. Satan has been temporarily put in check but his action is much more pernicious than the caricatured representations of the Olympics ceremony.