By Serge Van Cutsem for Kairospress.be

The announcement made in Davos in January 2026 by Ursula von der Leyen is not a simple technical adjustment of the single market. It marks a further step in an old trajectory: that of a European Union which gradually bypasses democratic sovereignties in favor of technocratic and economic governance. This text analyzes this shift before it is legally locked.

There are announcements that go almost unnoticed, drowned out in the media noise, and yet which are the markers of a historic shift, of a total paradigm shift. The one made recently in Davos by Ursula von der Leyen clearly belongs to this category. Beneath a technocratic, consensual, almost boring exterior, it actually outlines the contours of a deeply worrying project: the creation of a supranational European legal regime, optional for companies, but binding on States and people. Some have already nicknamed it the “28th State”. The expression is not legally accurate, but politically revealing.

Because what is proposed is not a State in the classic sense – no territory, no citizens, no elected parliament – ​​but something much more formidable: a functional, above-ground State, reserved for businesses, allowing them to evade national legislation on corporate law, labor law and bankruptcy law. Clearly, a company operating in Belgium, France or elsewhere could choose to no longer depend on the national legal framework, but on a single European regime, designed to be more "competitive", more "attractive" and above all, let's not lie, more favorable to the economic interests of large groups.

We must measure what this really means, because the law is not a simple technical tool. It is the expression of a political choice, of a social compromise, of a collective history. Allowing private actors to freely choose the law to which they submit amounts to transforming the law into a competitive product. To admit this is to accept that the sovereignty of States becomes an adjustment variable, and democracy a setting whose influence on reality is gradually reduced.

This project does not fall from the sky, it is part of an assumed ideological trajectory, supported for years by European ruling circles and perfectly aligned with the vision promoted by the World Economic Forum and its founder, Klaus Schwab. He has never hidden his distrust of representative democracy, considered too slow, too conflicting, too unpredictable. He opposes governance by “stakeholders”, where large companies, financial institutions and technocratic bodies make decisions in the name of efficiency and rationality.

In this vision, the citizen disappears in favor of the stakeholder[1], and the election is replaced by co-optation. Politics becomes management and management is exercised outside of any real popular control. What von der Leyen presents as a modernization of the single market corresponds exactly to this logic: bypassing states without abolishing them, neutralizing democracy without attacking it head-on, emptying parliaments of their effective power while retaining their institutional facade. In fact, national flags are becoming facade emblems of the “departments” of the EU.

The most worrying thing is that this regime would be optional for companies, but not for people, because citizens will not be able to choose to join or withdraw from it. They will continue to vote, to elect representatives, to debate in national frameworks that have become structurally powerless. During this time, the structuring decisions (social standards, working conditions, bankruptcy rules, economic organization) will be taken elsewhere, in a legal space disconnected from any democratic legitimacy. Elections have been weakened for years by this disconnection, but with this 28th “State-regime”, this phenomenon is getting even worse, to the point of transforming elected officials into executives of executives that they no longer control, and voters into spectators. Some are already complaining that elections no longer serve much purpose. With this 28th State, this feeling can only be accentuated.

It will be objected that it is only a project, that it will require directives, regulations, compromises... Yes - a bit like Mercosur, I close the parenthesis. This is precisely how the European Union works: by successive shifts, by technical pile-up, by dilution of responsibilities. No referendum, no substantive debate, no popular consultation at the level of the nations concerned. Everything is done in the name of “necessity”, “competitiveness”, “adaptation to globalization”. Moreover, most of the time, Europeans are not even informed of what is being discussed in Brussels.

This mechanism is all the more perverse because it does not arouse immediate resistance. Indeed, there is no coup d’état, no tanks in the streets, no official suspension of freedoms. There is simply a progressive disconnect between voting and real power. A democracy emptied of its substance, but maintained in appearance to preserve the illusion of choice.

The expression “28th State” is shocking, and that’s all the better. It allows us to name what is really at stake: the birth of an autonomous space of power, freed from people, dedicated to transnational economic interests. A state without citizens, but with rights, a state without elections, but with privileges, a legally fictitious state, but terribly real in its effects.

What is decided today in Davos, under the guise of modernity and efficiency, involves the political future of Europe. This is not a technical debate reserved for lawyers or economists. It is a choice of civilization: either the law continues to emanate from the people, or it becomes a tailor-made service for powerful actors. In the first case, democracy remains imperfect but alive. In the second, it becomes a vestige, an empty ritual, good for discourse, useless for reality.

The media silence surrounding this announcement is equal to the challenge. Those who understand what is at stake know that belated indignation will be of no use. Once these mechanisms are in place, it will be almost impossible to go back. It is now that the debate must take place, now that the words must be put, now that citizens must understand that we are not suddenly taking away their rights: we are simply making them ineffective. It is possible, when we want it, the proof is this decline in the application of Mercosur which was only voted on thanks to the unfailing tenacity of farmers who fight for their survival, in every sense of the word because there are 2 suicides per day among them, this in the total indifference of the technocrats in Brussels.

Sanctions without trial and asymmetrical law

This shift can no longer be analyzed in isolation. It is part of a broader dynamic, already observable, already experienced, and above all already assumed by the European Union. It is enough to return to a recent fact, serious and yet too quickly dismissed: the administrative sanctions taken without trial, without adversarial proceedings, without judicial conviction, against European citizens like Xavier Moreau and Jacques Baud.

These sanctions are not legal decisions in the strict sense: they are not based on any judgment rendered by an independent court. They do not follow any contradictory debate, any criminal procedure, or any criminal conviction. They are taken administratively, on the basis of alleged political accusations, in the name of a self-proclaimed moral emergency. In practice, the European Union thus arrogates to itself the right to punish individuals outside any traditional judicial framework, for their analyses, their positions or their writings.

This point is crucial, because it marks a clear break with the rule of law as it is supposed to be defended by the European institutions themselves. When a supranational political authority can unilaterally decide on sanctions (asset freezing, travel bans, restrictions, symbolic banning) without any trial, then the fundamental principle of the separation of powers de facto disappears. Justice ceases to be an effective counter-power, and the law becomes a discretionary instrument.

Put into perspective with the proposed “28th legal regime” for businesses, the picture becomes clear. On the one hand, large economic structures are offered a tailor-made legal space, free from national constraints, social protections and democratic sovereignty. On the other hand, individuals (journalists, analysts, citizens) can be sanctioned without judgment, by simple political decision, as long as they go beyond the authorized narrative framework. The law becomes asymmetrical: protective for the powerful, punitive for dissidents.

This is no longer a question of a shift, but of coherence. The same system that removes control of the law from people in the name of economic efficiency arrogates to itself the right to suspend legal guarantees in the name of political morality. In both cases, democracy is considered cumbersome, and debate is seen as an obstacle. Legitimacy no longer comes from the people, but from a self-appointed elite, convinced of possessing the truth and the meaning of History.

It will still be objected that the European Union is not “totalitarian” in the historical sense of the term. This is precisely where the analysis error persists. The totalitarianism of the 21st century no longer takes the form of brutal dictatorships by suppressing elections, it simply empties them of their meaning and their effects. It does not officially censor, but it sanctions administratively. It does not proclaim a single ideology but it criminalizes deviant speech. It does not govern through immediate fear, but through the progressive normalization of arbitrariness. The USSR brought down walls, the EU built them.

Punishing without trial, governing without people, legislating outside the democratic field: taken together, these elements are no longer an excess, but outline a system. A system in which the European Union is no longer content with encroaching on national sovereignties, but claims direct disciplinary power over individuals, while transferring the real decision-making levers to transnational economic structures.

At this stage, denying the authoritarian, and now openly post-democratic, character of this construction is less an analysis than a denial. The European Union is no longer content with betraying its founding principles, it is turning them against those it claims to protect. And it is precisely this reversal, silent but systemic, which marks its shift into a form of unprecedented technocratic totalitarianism, all the more dangerous because it advances masked.

From now on, the real enemy that the European Union is trying to point out to us (Russia of course) tends to obscure a much more disturbing reality: the rise of a growing conflict of interests between European institutions and their own populations. By exploiting fears that are often disproportionate or not democratically debated, the EU diverts citizens' attention from its own authoritarian shift and the progressive dispossession of their sovereignty.

At this stage, it becomes difficult to avoid a comparison that many still consider excessive, but which I assume to examine coldly, without excessive historical assimilation. Because what the European Union is revealing today is not a simple authoritarian drift, nor a one-off excess linked to crises. It is the emergence of a system of power that is profoundly new in its form, but worrying in its logic. A system which is less reminiscent of the brutal dictatorships of the 20th century than their conceptual outcome, stripped of their clumsiness and their visible excesses.

What some are already calling, with caution or provocation, a “Fourth Reich”, is obviously nothing like a military, racial or explicitly ideological regime such as history has known. The term is shocking, and yet there is an obvious parallel. Of course there is no uniform, no cult of the leader, but martial propaganda has already started in a majority of EU countries. The fundamental mechanisms are there, transposed, modernized, made acceptable: an unelected central power, an ideology presented as indisputable, a systematic marginalization of dissident voices, a total disconnection between the people and structuring decisions, and ultimately the designation of an enemy that we must fight for freedom, no matter if it is a fight between a Chihuahua and a Rottweiler.

The essential thing is the creation of a designated enemy, intended to artificially unite populations and make them accept the unacceptable: war economy, massive rearmament, reduction of freedoms, debt without popular control. The parallel is all the more disturbing since the enemy designated today is precisely the one who helped rid Europe of the previous totalitarianism, which is factually incontestable but has nevertheless been kept silent for 5 years.

The strength of this new totalitarianism is not immediate violence, but its respectability. He adorns himself with the clothes of law, morality, science and urgency. It does not strike first physically, but legally, administratively and financially. It does not eliminate democracy, it makes it inoperative. It does not censor head-on, it sanctions, makes it invisible, discredits and isolates. It does not proclaim a single ideology, it begins by censoring, then tends to criminalize that which deviates from it.

Where the regimes of the past imposed through fear, this one governs through norms. Where they mobilized crowds by the hundreds of thousands, this one neutralizes them. Where they affirmed the brutality of power, it exercises it with a smile, in the name of Good, security, stability or peace. It is a clean, technocratic, “post-democratic” totalitarianism, and this is precisely what makes it even more dangerous, it is the old totalitarian regime of the 20th century with a methodical correction of the errors of the past.

Sanctions without trial against analysts and intellectuals, the creation of legal regimes beyond national sovereignty for companies, the progressive criminalization of certain opinions, the centralization of decisions in contempt of the people: all of this is not isolated excesses. This forms a coherent system, in which law is no longer a protection against power, but an instrument of power. A system where the economy is gradually freed from all democratic constraints, while individuals are increasingly closely supervised.

At the same time, national laws continue to be strictly imposed on citizens, while European authority operates largely through regulations and supranational decisions which prevail, in many areas, over national legislation and constitutions. This asymmetry is not accidental, it is structural.

This regime has not yet shown all its brutality, because it has not yet needed it. Like all authoritarian systems, it begins by testing the limits, measuring resistance, accustoming populations to the unacceptable. History shows that it is never at the beginning that we see the worst, but when power really feels challenged. In this regard, the recent development of heavy law enforcement equipment, notably Centaur-type armored vehicles, deployed during social or agricultural movements, reminds us that the hypothesis of an increased use of internal force is not a conspiratorial delusion.

To speak today of totalitarianism is therefore neither an outrage nor an insult to memory. This is a wake-up call. Because the totalitarianism of the 21st century does not resemble that of the 20th. It is more discreet, more sophisticated, more integrated into global economic structures. It does not promise a new man, but an “optimized” society. It does not claim domination, but governance. And above all, it advances masked, precisely because he believes himself to be morally legitimate.

Return to the origin: The circle is effectively closed when we return to the very conditions of the birth of the European Union. Not to its official, idealized, almost mythological story, but to its real, political and institutional genesis. Because the European Union was never built as a democratic project in the strict sense. It was built against democracy, or more precisely by circumventing it, from the beginning.

In April 2025, I published From economy to ideology: the worrying shift in the European Union (*) . I can only see that I have the unpleasant habit of hitting the nail on the head a little too early, and yet I always want to be wrong.

The birth of the European Union had the seeds of what it has become. What we are experiencing today is not a historical anomaly, but the maturity phase of a project designed from the outset to do without people. The circle is closed. And it is precisely because this process is old, methodical and coherent that it is so difficult to call into question – and so urgent to name.

[1] The term stakeholder designates any entity having an interest — direct or indirect — in a decision or an organization: companies, financial institutions, NGOs, public authorities, sometimes consumers or employees. It is fundamentally different from the term stockholder, which exclusively designates a shareholder, that is to say a holder of capital. The promotion of stakeholder capitalism, in particular by the World Economic Forum, aims to go beyond capitalism centered on shareholders alone (stockholder capitalism) by broadening the circle of actors concerned. In practice, this vague notion allows above all to dilute democratic responsibility, by replacing the citizen and the voter with “stakeholders” who are not elected, not legally defined, and without explicit political legitimacy. This semantic shift accompanies a major political shift: decisions are no longer based on popular suffrage, but on technocratic governance in the name of supposedly collective interests, determined outside of any democratic control.

(*) See translation HERE

