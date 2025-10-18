Translated from http://euro-synergies.hautetfort.com/archive/2025/10/14/le-thanato-capitalisme.html

By Andrés Piqueras, Professor of Sociology, Jaume I University of Castellón

The advance of capitalism involves an inherent process of productive automation, which leads to two dramatic consequences.

One is the overaccumulation of capital (an excess of machinery or technology relative to the value, translated into profit, generated). This is the key to this system's recurring propensity for crisis.

The other consequence concerns the dissolution of the wage relationship, that is, the sharp decline in employment.

Faced with this dilemma, there would, in principle, be two possible paths. Either, under strong social pressure, we share the work while maintaining wages; where direct wages (payroll) would be increasingly offset by indirect wages (social services) and deferred wages (pensions), based on a redistribution of added value or the total social wealth created (a universal basic income would also have its place here).

Or we accelerate the destruction of jobs and the general misery of society.

In both cases, the capitalist mode of production is called into question and could give way to another mode of production.

In the first case, because it is forced to carry out non-reformist reforms that empower the population.

In the second, because without a wage relationship, it becomes very difficult to continue talking about "capitalism."

But the consequences of this second option are disastrous. What we now call "structural unemployment" is in reality permanent unemployment (often disguised as precarious contracts, self-employment, or "entrepreneurship") and job insecurity, accompanied by insecurity of income, housing, consumer goods, etc., for the majority of society. In other words, the end of everything related to social security.

All this has another corollary: the increasing brutalization of work for those who, in one way or another, remain tied to the wage relationship. Employer despotism can only increase with the already immense growth of the global industrial reserve army.

Thus, the two dramatic consequences mentioned at the beginning will probably lead to the collapse of the capitalist mode of production. In other words, capitalism is exhausting itself. This is why capital is increasingly returning to its monetary form (hence the financialization of the economy), outside of production. This is a clear sign of the involution this system is undergoing, marking the exact opposite process of its birth and development (when money became capital).

Until now, the last major capitalist crisis that we have been dragging on since the 1970s and 1980s has been diverted or deferred thanks to various measures that served as "fuses," preventing sectoral short-circuits from destroying or causing too much damage to the system: the main unions were fought, or they were destroyed or co-opted to prevent their influence on the labor market and the social sphere; monetary and financial policies (replacing wage income with easy access to credit) and fiscal policies (austerity-deflation to protect rentier creditors) were adopted; The US Federal Reserve and the central banks of England, Japan and finally the EU literally invented money without any material backing, in an attempt to replenish some of the vanished assets.

However, all this has ultimately generated a fictitious economy (bubbles, speculation, derivatives, mega-construction sites, proliferation of mafias, etc.), which demonstrates the exhaustion of such measures and the impossibility of prolonging capitalist functioning in a "normal" manner, given that the three fundamental categories of capitalism—labor, value, and capital—are in permanent crisis.

In its final degeneration, the system mutates into thanato-capitalism. That is, a terminal capitalism, fundamentally despotic, based on necropolitics whose objective is the dismantling of the social system and demographic eugenics (multiplying "states of exception," "exclusion," and "siege"), before leading to other modes of production.

This is why class war, whether economic or military, becomes the principal form of regulation of the system at both the state and global levels. Sponsoring terrorism is a growing combat strategy among global elites.

This is evidenced by the coup d'état in Ukraine (and perhaps soon in Transnistria) to increase pressure on Russia, the widespread offensive against China, the dirty war in Syria, the dismantling of states like Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan, and very soon Nigeria, Mali, etc., the Pentagon's "new" strategy to force the TTIP negotiations and force the European population to swallow the appalling conditions that accompany it.

And now Greece.

The crushing of this country, the massacre of this society, is a clear indicator of the processes mentioned: there are no longer any possibilities for economic regeneration or growth, and therefore no more space for democracy.

The EU is devouring itself. Within it, the most powerful country, Germany, has long since lost the territorial significance of its economic power. In an attempt to compensate for this, the German capitalist class launched an expansionist policy in the last quarter of the 19th century and two wars against Europe that became "global." One hundred years after the first, it is once again destroying the Old Continent, now under the guise of a supposed common project, the EU, which is in reality Greater Germany. Its war against Greece hardly suggests a greater contempt for people, democracy, and Life.

But it won't stop with Greece. Soon, it will be against us.

In today's post-democratic capitalism, it is therefore extremely important for organized forms of emancipatory social consciousness to become aware of this and to adjust political strategies and social projects. "Friendly," regulated, Keynesian capitalism will not return.

This is why believing in electoral options that speak of "regenerating" capitalism or a left-wing exit from within capitalism doesn't get us far. Nor does following leaders who claim to have the recipes to lead us out of the crisis and indignity. On the contrary, the possibilities lie in building social forces from the very roots of society, in preparing for post-capitalism, to initiate irreversible steps toward its dissolution. Active subjects who generate direct democracy, economic democracy, and social democracy, without delegating their own emancipation to others. Anything that comes from above and encourages us to replace our participation and role with voting is doomed to frustration (which for many will take the form of “betrayal”). Tsipras is an example of this that is as incomparable as it is pathetic.

