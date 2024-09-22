More than one hundred and thirty heads of state or government are expected at the Summit of the Future of the UN, which will be held in a few days in New York. It is not only a major global gathering, but also an opportunity for the globalists to significantly advance their project of global governance. At the same time, moreover, a "European week ( sic ) of sustainable development" began on September 18, which will last until October 8. The Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres , has prepared public opinion with alarmist statements that should lead, according to him, to a major reform of the UN that would make it the embryo of a real world power. It is significant that Presidents Biden of the United States and Lula of Brazil have, in video messages, supported his request. The globalist revolution believes that the time has come to launch humanity, spurred on by the fear of systemic threats, on the path to a supranational solution .

Summit of the Future: A Solemn Moment for the UN

The UN Secretary-General struck a solemn tone to deliver a “crucial message” just before the Summit of the Future, as preparatory discussions draw to a close. He launched “an appeal to member states for a spirit of compromise.” To rebuild a “UN in overdrive.” Why? Because “our institutions simply cannot keep up,” while “crises interact and feed off each other.” Nothing is going well: “Poverty and anger are reaching a red line, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have slipped out of our reach. We no longer have an effective response to new threats or to existing ones.” Antonio Guterres reviewed all the systemic problems that terrorize humanity, war, in Ukraine, in Gaza, elsewhere, “climate change,” inequality, debt and the “uncontrollable development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.” Conclusion: “International challenges are evolving faster than our ability to solve them.”

A totally “inadequate” global system of government

Once minds have been conditioned by this apocalyptic description, the proposed solution comes: a major reform of the UN that would enable it to serve as a rudder for humanity. The international system is today "totally inadequate", so that "the challenges of the 21st century require more effective, networked and inclusive problem-solving mechanisms. (...) The serious power imbalances within global institutions must be adjusted and updated, and our institutions must draw on the expertise and representation of all humanity". Translated into French, this means reducing the sovereignty of nations to increase the competences of the UN on the one hand, and reforming it on the other in order to reduce the weight of the North and increase that of the South and emerging countries, in particular by changing the Security Council. And rely on carefully selected and highly paid “experts”, paid servants of their masters whose role we saw during the Covid episode and in the discourse on the greenhouse effect. According to Guterres, the work of preparing the Summit of the Future made it possible to draft “the strongest text on Security Council reform in a generation – and the most concrete step towards the enlargement of the Council since 1963”.

Lula and Biden want to expand the UN Security Council

What exactly is it about? The entry of emerging countries? The withdrawal of France in favor of an EU seat? The answer at the Summit. In his video message, Brazilian President Lula pointed out: "The clothes cut in 1945 no longer fit us. The UN Security Council must expand, for both permanent and non-permanent members." And he added: "We have been talking about world government for over twenty years. We are going around in circles. The time to act has come. Brazil gave new impetus to the reform of global governance during its G20 presidency, but the debate must also be held at the UN. "Joe Biden spoke along similar lines in his message, also advocating a more sovereign UN and an expanded Security Council: "We continue to push for a more powerful and effective UN, and to expand and reform the Security Council, and we want to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, so that people can live in dignity."

A summit to empower marching totalitarianism

With this support, Antonio Guterres recalled the three major texts prepared by the UN for the Summit of the Future, the Declaration on Future Generations, the Global Digital Compact and the Compact for the Future, calling on member states to agree to "cross the finish line". And to detail: "We need global solidarity today and with generations to come, better leadership on critical issues of global interest, and a UN in overdrive to meet the challenges of a new era." In particular, "we need to reform the financial architecture of the planet so that it adapts to the global economy". Without forgetting a regulation of digital cooperation between states, companies and individuals, aimed at subjecting the circulation of data to sustainable development, accompanied by a thinly veiled threat against networks that would spread "climate disinformation that reinforces mistrust and fuels polarization".

Draft of the world government of the future

In short, beneath the UN's pasty vocabulary there is an unwavering desire to move to a new, more restrictive stage of world government, of which the UN is still only a draft. To this end, Antonio Guterres and his globalist administration are relying on the "representatives of civil society" who met as they do every year in May in Nairobi for the UN civil society conference. Among their demands are proposals that further limit the sovereignty of states, such as regulating the veto power of permanent members of the Security Council, strengthening international justice and respect for its decisions by nations, creating a United Nations parliamentary assembly and/or a citizens' assembly, increasing the powers of the General Assembly and the Secretary-General, and their resources by creating a tax system specific to the UN. We are not there yet, of course, but the machine of the thing is moving forward. The summit of the future is also preceded by two days reserved for NGOs to put pressure on states.

Pauline Mille.