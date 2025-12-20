As children we dream of it, as adults we die from it - Our end will be your hunger!

Foreword

Yesterday, between 7,500 and 10,000 farmers protested in front of the European Parliament in Brussels against the death by asphyxiation destined for them by the EU, in its capitalist-techno-bureaucratic totalitarianism. A few days ago, this deadly madness struck again: the French government sent troops, armored vehicles, and helicopters to gas a handful of farmers protesting the slaughter of 300 perfectly healthy cows for a single case of skin disease. The article below begins with this disturbing and revolting episode, but also analyzes the vital issues at stake.

By Serge Van Cutsem for Kairospress.be

The Ariège shock: autopsy of a tipping point

Contrary to my usual practice, this post is exceptionally long, and intentionally so. What happened in Ariège [a rural department in southwestern France] cannot be understood through a simple news article, a quick summary, or yet another controversy. The images, the testimonies, and the decisions made in recent days reveal far more than a local agricultural conflict or a one-off excess by law enforcement. They unveil a profound political, institutional, and psychological shift that extends well beyond this specific event.

I took the time to follow the entire live broadcast by the only media outlet present on the scene without interruption. Indeed, Tocsin Media agreed to go the extra mile where all the others were content to simply reprint news dispatches or arrive after the fact ( the highlights are here ). The strength of this courageous and exceptional report lies not in the commentary, but in the real-time nature of the coverage, its continuity, its live broadcast, and therefore its unfalsifiable nature. Through its presence, it made visible scenes, words, and attitudes that can never be rewritten in retrospect. This is precisely why it became so disturbing: it renders state lies impossible, or immediately refuted by the evidence.

The aim of this text is therefore to place the observed violence in its overall context: that of the transformation of the relationship between the State and citizens, the progressive breakdown of democratic dialogue, the manipulation of the public narrative, and the silent erosion of essential pillars such as food autonomy, institutional trust and the social contract itself.

This is neither an indictment, nor an appeal, nor a text written in the heat of the moment. It is an autopsy: a methodical analysis of the facts, the sequence of events, the political choices, and their consequences. An attempt to understand how we arrive at the point of seeing armored vehicles facing livestock farmers, tear gas against peaceful citizens, and an official narrative contradicted by what hundreds of thousands of people have seen with their own eyes.

This text is long because shortcuts have become a luxury that the current situation no longer allows. Understanding what is happening today requires going beyond the event itself to grasp its logic, causes, and future risks. Reading to the end is not about seeking escalation, but about trying to understand before this reality completely slips from our grasp.

The original break: when sanitation ceases to be medical

Before we get to what happened in Ariège, before the armored vehicles, before the tear gas and the violence, it's essential to first lay the groundwork, because there's a fundamental turning point that we still too often refuse to acknowledge. This turning point doesn't concern agriculture as such, but rather the misappropriation of public health, which has shifted from a rational medical framework to a political tool of coercion and legitimation.

For decades, a basic principle was widely accepted in the medical world, both human and veterinary: vaccination should not be carried out during an epidemic. This principle was based on simple biological realities: a vaccine does not act immediately, the immune response takes time, and vaccinating a population already exposed or infected is, at best, ineffective, and at worst, contraindicated. This is why vaccination has always been conceived as a preventative measure, never as an emergency response to an ongoing epidemic.

This medical foundation was broken starting in 2020.

The management of Covid-19 brought about a major conceptual shift. Vaccination during the pandemic became the central, sometimes exclusive, response, while any criticism of this break with established medical principles was dismissed in the name of urgency, morality, and a politicized science. This moment marks a decisive precedent: public health can now disregard its own rules as long as it serves a political objective deemed superior.

This is precisely the logic that is now being transposed to the agricultural world.

When a government claims it wants to "vaccinate nearly a million cattle to stop the spread" in the midst of an epizootic, it is not making a veterinary statement, but a political one. As with Covid, the vaccine becomes a symbol of action and a justification after the fact, not a truly protective tool.

In reality, this vaccination does not prevent slaughter, does not legally protect farmers, does not suspend any coercive measures, and comes after decisions have already been made. It does not cure: it merely masks the situation.

Understanding this shift is essential to grasping what happened next. Because when public health ceases to be a medical matter, it paves the way for permanent exceptional measures, the suspension of dialogue, and then, when that is no longer sufficient, the use of force. We are witnessing here the same mechanism as during the management of Covid, transposed to agriculture.

Ariège is therefore not the starting point of this story. It is the brutal, visible, and irrefutable revelation of it. Everything that follows—state violence, public lies, the breakdown of the social contract—is merely the logical consequence of this initial breakdown, for which Covid was the laboratory and of which agriculture is now the testing ground.

The shock of Ariège: a country discovering the harsh reality

What happened in Ariège is not simply a rural incident, nor just another episode of agricultural tension. It is a pivotal moment. One of those moments when, suddenly, a country sees itself in a mirror that had been carefully hidden from it.

Taken individually, the facts would seem almost ordinary: a farm, a herd of 208 cows, an administrative decision for so-called "preventive" slaughter, a family protesting, farmers rallying in solidarity. Nothing, absolutely nothing, that would a priori justify a public order operation of exceptional scale.

And yet, in just a few hours, this rural area saw the convergence of a force usually associated with riots or insurrections: several hundred riot police and mobile gendarmes, fifteen Centaure armored vehicles, dozens of trucks, a nighttime encirclement, and the massive use of tear gas and stun grenades. All this against unarmed farmers, present on private property, who had come to support one of their own.

The French didn't discover this contrast through a news report. They saw it live, unfiltered and unedited, thanks to continuous streaming, videos filmed on the ground, and impromptu commentary from those who were there. It was precisely there that something cracked.

On one side, the images: calm, determined, sometimes stunned, often silent farmers. Families in boots, covered in mud, facing riot police. Tractors facing armored vehicles. A public force deployed even before any violence occurred.

On the other hand, almost simultaneously, the mainstream media broadcast a pre-prepared official narrative, distorting the live events and sounding the death knell for their own credibility: "tensions," "clashes," "violence," "the need to restore order," and then, very quickly, the announcement of an "accepted protocol." A prefabricated narrative designed to mask a reality that hundreds of thousands of people had just witnessed with their own eyes.

But beyond the visual shock, a fundamental element struck a growing segment of the population: the clear lack of a credible legal basis for such an intervention. There was no imminent danger, no life-threatening emergency, no clear threat to the population.

We were dealing with a farm, on private property, occupied by its owners and supported by peaceful farmers. The herd in question posed no immediate danger, and no public evidence ever established the existence of an uncontrollable health situation requiring immediate coercive intervention, let alone at night. Yet the law is consistent: the forced entry of law enforcement onto private property, with the use of force, is only justifiable in cases of clearly defined, serious, and imminent danger. In the absence of such a danger, the legal basis for the operation becomes extremely fragile, if not nonexistent.

Even more troubling, the health argument invoked after the fact raises a major inconsistency. If a serious bacteriological risk had truly existed, a fundamental question arises: why were the forces involved not wearing any appropriate personal protective equipment? No coveralls, no specific masks, no visible containment procedures. Nothing that met the minimum standards for an intervention in a biological risk zone. This single observation is enough to undermine the narrative of a major public health emergency.

Conversely, everything about the deployed deployment suggested a quasi-military law enforcement operation: nighttime intervention, coordinated advance, encirclement, and intensive use of chemical dispersal agents. A show of force, not a public health operation.

The massive use of tear gas adds another dimension to this legal and public health concern. The product used, commonly known as "CS gas," is not a harmless substance. It is o-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, a molecule containing nitrile groups [1]. Toxicological studies show that this compound can be metabolized into malononitrile, which can release cyanide in biological tissues, a mechanism contributing to its systemic toxicity under certain exposure conditions [2], and in Ariège, these conditions were clearly present.

In other words, contrary to the reassuring official narrative, this is not simply a harmless irritant, but a chemical agent classified as dangerous. Its widespread use against unprotected civilians, in the absence of any demonstrated necessity, raises serious questions of public health and responsibility.

For many citizens, the realization was not ideological, but immediate, almost visceral. They didn't need scholarly analysis to understand that they were being told a different story than the one they had just witnessed. It wasn't a difference of interpretation, but a stark contradiction between the observed reality and the imposed narrative.

This is where the first collective awakening occurred. Not an explosion of anger, but something deeper and more lasting: a loss of trust.

The Ariège tragedy, therefore, is not merely the slaughter of a herd, nor even a disproportionate use of force. This was the moment when a segment of the country realized that reality was no longer being portrayed by those who claimed to inform them, but by those who lived and filmed it. A moment when the official narrative ceased to be credible, not because it was being challenged politically, but because it was being refuted by the evidence.

And when a government loses control of the narrative in the face of stark reality, it loses far more than a media battle: it begins to lose its moral authority.

Disproportionate State Violence

A fundamental fact must be recalled, so thoroughly has it been erased from the official narrative: the herders and farmers remained peaceful throughout the initial phases of the intervention, aside from a few burning bales of straw and trees placed as protection. At no point did they attack or provoke. On the contrary, they tried until the very end to talk, to negotiate, to appeal to the humanity of those facing them.

Some were weeping, others were shouting, not slogans of hate, but this simple and heartbreaking phrase: “We love you. We feed you.” These were not words for the camera, but a cry of distress and dignity.

At that precise moment, something extremely rare happened. In the front line of the security forces, several riot police officers removed their helmets, lowered their shields, and some responded, in low but clearly audible voices: “You’re right.” This moment is crucial. It shows that the situation was not perceived on the ground as a legitimate confrontation, but as a clear injustice, even by those tasked with carrying it out.

This nascent humanity, however, was not tolerated. Almost immediately, the chain of command intervened, and the leaders ordered a reshuffling of ranks. The front line, emotionally affected, was withdrawn and replaced by other units, untouched by any prior human contact. The mechanics resumed their course: helmets were put back on, shields raised, and the gas followed, in massive quantities. The scene then shifted towards something resembling a military operation; these gendarmes had ceased to be human beings and had become unfeeling robots.

This detail is not insignificant. It reveals the true nature of the operation. It was not a spontaneous response to violence, but the execution of an order, at all costs, neutralizing any possibility of empathy. When law enforcement officers acknowledge, even briefly, the moral righteousness of those facing them, and this acknowledgment is immediately crushed by the chain of command, it speaks volumes. Not about the men and women in uniform, but about the system that manipulates them.

This moment also explains why so many citizens were deeply affected. They didn't just witness disproportionate violence; they witnessed humanity deliberately stifled, replaced by a cold logic of execution. And no amount of official communication can ever erase that.

When one dispassionately analyzes the intervention carried out in Ariège, it is not only its questionable public health justification or its probable illegality that is striking, but the blatant disproportion between the actual situation and the state's response. Disproportionality is not a moral concept; it is a fundamental legal principle. It dictates that the use of force by law enforcement should only be a last resort, strictly when necessary, and with an intensity proportionate to the perceived threat.

However, in Ariège, no objective threat justified such a deployment. Faced with unarmed farmers on private property expressing peaceful support for a family of livestock breeders, the state mobilized hundreds of riot police and mobile gendarmes, Centaure armored vehicles, chemical dispersal equipment, and a near-military nighttime operation. There was no riot, no looting, no insurrection, and no prior violence. There was no life-threatening emergency or serious and ongoing disturbance of public order.

And yet, the response was the one usually reserved for extreme situations.

This disproportion is evident first in the timing. A nighttime intervention on a farm, against civilians, is never neutral. It disorients, intimidates, and mechanically increases tension. It is more akin to shock tactics than the peaceful management of an administrative dispute.

It is also evident in the very nature of the deployment. The Centaur armored vehicles are not tools for dialogue, and the potentially lethal stun grenades and tear gas are not instruments of mediation. Their presence and use reflect a clear choice: coercion, not de-escalation.

But the most glaring disproportion lies in the massive use of chemical force. Tear gas was not used to respond to existing violence, but to create a dispersal movement and enforce a contested administrative decision. In other words, the force was not defensive; it was instrumental and clearly offensive.

This shift is fundamental. It marks the transition from maintaining order to a logic of control. It is a further step towards an authority that no longer seeks to persuade, but to coerce.

Finally, we must emphasize a rarely discussed element: the complete asymmetry of risk. The security forces were equipped, protected, and organized. Facing them were unprotected civilians, exposed to tear gas, the resulting crowd surges, panic, and the immediate and delayed physiological effects of the chemical agents used. This asymmetry is not an accident; it is the product of a deliberate operational choice.

In a functioning state governed by the rule of law, such an operation should have been preceded by serious attempts at mediation, a clear timetable, effective recourse mechanisms, and strict guidelines for the use of force. Yet none of this was evident. On the contrary, everything suggests a desire for swift and decisive action, aimed as much at enforcing a specific decision as at sending a broader message: dissent will not be tolerated, even when peaceful, even when it takes place on private land, even when it comes from those who feed the country.

It is precisely this show of force, perceived as unnecessary and excessive, that has deeply shocked people far beyond the agricultural community. For everyone has grasped a simple truth: if such violence can be used against farmers, it can be used against anyone.

State violence becomes politically dangerous when it ceases to be exceptional and becomes commonplace, bureaucratic, almost automatic. In Ariège, this threshold has been crossed in the eyes of many. What prevailed was not emotion, but a colder and more lasting feeling: that of a power which no longer seeks to convince, but to coerce, which no longer manages conflicts, but crushes them, and which, in doing so, weakens the very foundations of its legitimacy.

Media Manipulation and Official Lies

In the hours following the events in Ariège, a now well-known phenomenon unfolded with almost mechanical precision: the immediate fabrication of an official narrative, relayed without critical distance by the majority of mainstream media outlets. A ready-made narrative, designed not to inform, but to regain control of public perception.

The words were carefully chosen. There was talk of “tensions,” “clashes,” “violence between protesters and law enforcement,” sometimes even of “unrest.” The administrative decision to cull the animals was presented as a matter of public health, the police intervention as a necessity, and the massive presence of armored vehicles as a simple precautionary measure. Reality, however, was relegated to the background.

This semantic shift is not insignificant. Speaking of “clashes” implies symmetry. Yet there was none. On one side, unarmed farmers, on private property, expressing their opposition and solidarity. On the other hand, there was a state apparatus deployed in a quasi-military configuration. Equating these two realities dilutes responsibility and neutralizes any critical analysis.

Even more troubling, some media outlets claimed that an “agreement” or a “protocol” had been reached, suggesting a coordinated resolution to the crisis. However, on the ground, nothing of the sort was perceptible. This announcement served only one purpose: to artificially close the issue, to give the impression that order had been restored and that the protests had subsided.

This mechanism is now perfectly honed. It is no longer a matter of reporting the facts, but of producing a stabilizing narrative, even when contradicted by publicly available images. Yet, perhaps for the first time on this scale, this narrative clashed with a raw reality, filmed, broadcast live, and impossible to erase.

Hundreds of thousands of people saw something other than what they were being told. They witnessed the actual chronology, the absence of initial violence, the gradual and unilateral escalation of force, and then the massive use of tear gas. This dissonance between the visual experience and the media narrative had a devastating effect: a breakdown of credibility.

This is not simply a matter of ideological distrust of the media. It is an empirical observation. When a citizen sees scene A live, then reads or hears that scene B occurred, the issue is no longer political, it is factual. And when this contradiction is repeated, it destroys an essential asset: trust.

What transpired in Ariège thus marks a turning point. The monopoly on the narrative no longer holds. The media outlets that persist in relaying the institutional narrative without critical distance find themselves exposed, not by activist counter-narratives, but by reality itself. They are no longer challenged; they are overwhelmed.

This loss of credibility has profound consequences. It fuels anger, but above all, a form of cold, lasting, almost irreversible disengagement. When information ceases to be perceived as reliable, the civic bond unravels. Citizens no longer feel represented or respected. They stop listening, and then stop believing.

In this context, official lies are not merely a moral or ethical problem. They become a factor of political destabilization. A power that can no longer impose its narrative through persuasion, and that can no longer rely on credible intermediaries, is tempted to compensate with something else: coercion, fear, and displays of force.

Thus, media manipulation is not a secondary phenomenon. It is one of the driving forces behind the observed shift. By refusing to name the facts, by euphemizing or distorting them, official discourse does not calm society; it irritates it, fractures it, and paves the way for future crises.

What happened in Ariège is therefore not just a failure of information. It was a moment when part of the country understood that the truth would no longer come through the usual channels, and that the gap between the institutional narrative and lived reality was now too wide to be bridged by mere rhetoric.

The Psychological Shift: Cold Anger

What followed the events in Ariège did not take the form of an immediate explosion of anger, nor a classic emotional outburst. The movement that was set in motion was of a different nature, quieter, deeper, and above all, more enduring: a cold anger.

This anger does not shout. It does not insult. It observes, it records, it remembers. It arises precisely from the blatant contradiction between what the citizens saw and what they were subsequently told. It does not stem from ideology, but from a deep-seated feeling of having been scorned, deceived, and treated like children.

For many, the trigger was not the slaughter itself, nor even the use of force. The shift occurred the moment an attempt was made to impose on them a narrative that was manifestly incompatible with the observed reality. That precise moment when we understand that those in power aren't mistaken, but choose to lie, convinced that this will suffice.

Cold anger arises from this realization. It doesn't seek immediate confrontation, but it slowly erodes the bond of trust. It transforms the citizen into a distant, skeptical, sometimes cynical observer, but above all, determined to no longer grant the benefit of the doubt.

Among farmers, this anger is even more pronounced. They no longer see themselves as participants in a possible dialogue, but as expendable variables. Many have understood that rules can change overnight, that decisions can be imposed without genuine consultation, and that their voices no longer carry weight against already entrenched administrative and political systems.

This psychological shift has far-reaching consequences. A population that succumbs to cold anger doesn't rise up immediately, but gradually ceases to cooperate. It no longer adheres. It no longer accepts directives out of civic duty. She is beginning to withdraw from the social contract.

This is precisely what makes this anger dangerous for those in power. It cannot be channeled through symbolic concessions or superficial announcements. It feeds on time, repetition, and inconsistencies. Each new poorly managed episode only strengthens it.

Unlike heated anger, which quickly dissipates, cold anger takes root. It silently prepares for future crises. It explains why mobilizations are likely to spread, why other professions are closely observing what is happening in the agricultural sector, and why the feeling of having "nothing left to lose" is gaining ground.

What Ariège reveals, therefore, is not just a one-off crisis, but the entry into a new phase: one in which a growing segment of the population no longer believes in the possibility of fair arbitration by institutions. A phase in which distrust ceases to be marginal and becomes structural.

At this stage, the danger lies not in visible radicalism, but in the invisible erosion of consent. For a political system is sustained less by force than by the minimal support of those it governs. When this support disappears, stability becomes illusory, and the temptation toward authoritarianism becomes almost automatic.

Food Self-Sufficiency, Mercosur, and Planned Destruction

Behind the Ariège episode, behind the health rhetoric and the authoritarian management of the crisis, lies a much broader question, rarely addressed head-on: that of food self-sufficiency and the strategic choice, whether acknowledged or not, to sacrifice it.

For several years, French agriculture has been under constant pressure: increasingly stringent standards, rising costs, shrinking margins, and contradictory demands between production, the environment, and competitiveness. In this already fragile context, mass culls and brutal administrative decisions act as an accelerator of discouragement. Many farmers understand that it is no longer simply a matter of weathering a crisis, but of surviving in a system that offers them no way out.

Reducing livestock numbers is never stated as an objective. Yet it appears as a mechanical consequence of policies implemented without a long-term vision. When a herd is slaughtered, it is not just an immediate loss; It often means the definitive end of a farm, the abandonment of expertise, the breakdown of a family tradition. Rebuilding a herd takes years, when it's even possible. Many give up.

It is in this context that the Mercosur agreement takes on its full meaning. Officially presented as a commercial opportunity, it actually opens the door to massive imports of agricultural products and meat from countries where health, environmental, and social standards are incomparable to those imposed on European farmers. This competition is structurally asymmetrical.

The implicit reasoning is simple: weaken local production, make it unprofitable, and then justify imports in the name of economic necessity. When domestic production is no longer sufficient—because it has been systematically weakened—the argument becomes irrefutable: imports are necessary to feed the population.

In this logic, health crises, whether real or exaggerated, become opportunities. They allow for the acceleration of a restructuring already underway, while avoiding the political responsibility of abandoning food sovereignty. The health narrative then serves as a smokescreen for a profound economic transformation.

The mass vaccination announced in the midst of the epizootic fits into this pattern. It creates the illusion of protective action, while simultaneously accompanying the gradual destruction of livestock. It doesn't save farms; it makes them conform to a predetermined narrative. Meanwhile, imported volumes increase, and external dependence takes hold.

This choice is not neutral. Once food autonomy is lost, it is extremely difficult to regain. Yet, it is essential for political independence, social stability, and a country's ability to cope with crises. Sacrificing agriculture is not simply giving up an economic sector; it is giving up a portion of sovereignty.

Ariège thus reveals a disturbing paradox: in the name of health protection and ever-stricter standards, local producers are being destroyed, while the door is wide open to imported products that do not meet these same requirements. This inconsistency is not accidental; it is the product of a deliberate, but rarely acknowledged, political choice.

Conclusion: What Broke in Ariège

What transpired in Ariège goes far beyond the fate of a herd or the distress of a farming family. What broke, more profoundly, was a fragile balance upon which the pact between the State and a segment of its citizens still rested.

Ariège is not an accident, nor an isolated blunder, nor an unfortunate excess. It is the logical product of a chain of events: the distortion of public health protocols, the breakdown of dialogue, the substitution of narrative for reality, and then, when that narrative no longer holds water, the use of force. Covid served as a laboratory. Agriculture is now the testing ground.

Seeing armored vehicles confronting farmers, tear gas against peaceful citizens, and an official narrative contradicted by live broadcasts, many understood that something had fundamentally changed. It is not only trust that has been eroded, but also the perceived legitimacy of authority. Power can survive dissent, but far less so the loss of credibility.

State violence, when it becomes administrative, cold, and disconnected from any real threat, ceases to be exceptional. It becomes a mode of governance. At this stage, it is no longer the acts themselves that are most worrying, but their normalization. Because once the threshold is crossed, there are no longer any obvious safeguards.

The most worrying thing, however, is not the visible explosion of anger, but its cooling. A society that slips into cold anger does not rise up immediately; it detaches itself. It ceases to believe, to consent, to cooperate spontaneously. It observes, it waits, and it remembers. This kind of rupture is silent, but lasting.

The Ariège case also reveals a strategic choice with far-reaching consequences: weakening local agriculture in the name of standards and logic that, in reality, lead to increased dependence on imports. Behind the health and regulatory rhetoric lies the question of food self-sufficiency and, more broadly, sovereignty. A country that no longer controls what it eats becomes structurally vulnerable.

This is not about announcing a civil war, nor predicting an imminent collapse. It is about observing a drift. Societies do not tip over suddenly; they slide. They first accept the exception, then the habit, then the normality of what should have remained unthinkable.

Ariège will remain a landmark. Not because it was the worst episode, but because it made visible what, until then, had remained obscure: an increasingly deaf power, less and less credible information, and citizens who are beginning to understand that they can no longer rely on official narratives to describe what they are experiencing.

This text calls neither for violence nor for rupture. It calls for clear-sightedness. For what has been seen can no longer be denied, and what has been understood can no longer be erased. To ignore this warning would be a mistake. To disregard it would be an error. And to continue as before would, in the long run, pose a major risk to the very cohesion of the country.

[1] Chemical nature of CS gas: Tear gas, known as "CS," is the compound o-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, a molecule containing two nitrile groups (-CN), as explicitly indicated by its chemical name. (ECHA – Substance Information; PubChem – NIH)

[2] Metabolism and cyanide formation. Toxicological studies indicate that CS can be metabolized to malononitrile, which is likely to release cyanide into biological tissues, a mechanism contributing to its systemic toxicity under certain exposure conditions.

(ScienceDirect – Toxicology Overview; WHO/IPCS)

