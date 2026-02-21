She doesn't need Tai Chi... or maybe she practices it in secret! 😸

Excerpts from : Tai chi or cognitive behavioural therapy for treating insomnia in middle aged and older adults: randomised non-inferiority trial (BMJ)

Chronic insomnia is one of the most common sleep disorders in middle aged and older adults, with global prevalence rates ranging from 4% to 22%, depending on the diagnostic criteria used.

In Hong Kong, 30-50% of middle aged and older adults report having insomnia problems, with old age considered to be a main predictor.

Chronic insomnia in middle aged and older adults has been associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, mental disorders, and cognitive impairment, which prospectively increases hospital admission and mortality rates.

Cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is the first line treatment for chronic insomnia owing to its excellent treatment efficacy and minimal side effects.

However, accessibility to CBT-I is often limited because of the associated high costs and the low availability of trained therapists, preventing its wider implementation in the community.

Therefore, a pressing need exists to explore alternative treatment approaches that are effective, accessible, and inexpensive to meet the demands of the increasing number of patients with chronic insomnia. Considering the high persistence of insomnia symptoms, treatment approaches with sustainable efficacy should also be explored to improve the long term management of insomnia.

Tai chi, a form of mind-body exercise that is widely practiced in Chinese communities, is becoming increasingly popular in “western” countries.

One recent survey in the US reported that approximately 4.05 million people reported practicing tai chi or other mind-body exercises over the past year for health purposes.

Tai chi is perceived as a suitable exercise modality for middle aged and older adults, even among those who are inactive or unfit.

Tai chi is inexpensive, easily accessible, and amenable to middle aged and older adults, which can enable its large scale implementation in the community.

Previous clinical trials and meta-analyses support the beneficial effects of tai chi in middle aged and older adults with insomnia, with improvements that can be sustained for up to 24 months.

[This research finds out that ] :

At the 12 month follow-up (month 15), tai chi was non-inferior to CBT-I in improving insomnia symptoms. Additionally, tai chi and CBT-I had comparable benefits on subjective sleep parameters, quality of life, mental health, and physical activity level. Our study supports tai chi as an alternative treatment approach for the long term management of chronic insomnia in middle aged and older adults.

