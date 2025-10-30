From Reseauinternational.net

Fico proposed a new alliance between Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, four Central European nations, mainly Slavic, which share deep cultural, historical and economic ties.

His goal: to put an end to what he calls the "madness" of Brussels.

What does Fico mean by "EU madness"?

The Slovak leader claims that the EU has lost touch with reality.

According to him, the Union is no longer a body for cooperation, but for control, forcing nations to submit to ideological and economic experiments that harm their citizens.

Among the main concerns:

- The Green Deal and ETS2 taxes: Brussels' new carbon emissions trading system will make fuel, transport and heating more expensive for ordinary citizens.

– The migration pact: countries that refuse to accept migrants could face heavy financial penalties.

– Over-regulation and sanctions: these are the EU policies which, in Fico’s words, “destroy European industry in the name of ideology”.

Fico calls this "Union madness": policies made by unelected technocrats who live comfortably in Brussels, while families across Europe face inflation and rising energy prices.

A call for the creation of a "Slavic front"

Fico's idea is not anti-European.

He does not want to destroy the EU, but to rebalance it.

"It is time for Central Europe to defend its people, not the bureaucrats in Brussels."

His project aims to revive cooperation between the Visegrád Group countries (Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic) and to promote:

– A realistic energy policy

– Respect for national sovereignty

– The protection of local industries and traditions

– Opposition to imposed ideological reforms

Together, these four countries represent more than 60 million inhabitants, a considerable force within the EU that could redefine its direction.

Why is this important on a global scale?

For decades, Brussels has been dominated by the voices of Western Europe, primarily Germany and France.

Today, Slavic and Central European nations are asserting that they too deserve to have their say.

This movement reflects a broader global trend:

– Nations that assert their sovereignty against ideology

– Economies that seek a balance between environment and survival

– Cultures that defend their identity against homogenization

If successful, Fico's proposal could create a new center of power in Europe, rooted in Slavic values ​​of realism, faith, and freedom.

