Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Oct 12

Lisez cet article le soir, et c'est bien garanti que vous n'allez-pas dormir ... 🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Oct 12

"As long as the political domain is not frankly purged of its impostors and seducers, as long as the media and the educational institution do not fulfill with the necessary requirement their role of educating the population..."

If you purged all those politicians, and all those in the mass media who intentionally mislead, how many would be left? 1%?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by CocotteMinute and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture