Translated from https://theconversation.com/ce-nouveau-langage-scientifique-qui-adoucit-la-destruction-du-vivant-294016

”This new scientific language which softens [*] the destruction of living thing”

[*] ”tries to hide” would be more appropriate … translator’s note.

THE ESSENTIAL

Fashion is not just about clothes or music, it also touches on scientific language.

Certain words are selected, encouraged or abandoned by scientists. Those used to describe the causes and consequences of biodiversity destruction are no exception.

For around thirty years, a series of words have colonized the vocabulary used by scientists by presenting the ecological situation from a managerial angle. Enough to align the results of science with the demands of capitalism.

Look for the error in these two formulations:

” Our ambition is to make food a solution that preserves and regenerates nature while strengthening the resilience of agricultural systems. "

”Protecting an artificial savannah is a nature-based solution to restore carbon and biodiversity. "

First clue: these two formulas are full of promise. "Regenerating nature" or "restoring carbon and biodiversity" sound like little miracles. Another clue: both formulas use somewhat technical and mysterious terms, like "resilience" and "nature-based solution", which deserve an explanation.

These two statements have something else in common: they could perfectly appear in a greenwashing speech. But the first is a communication from the Danone group, while the second is the title of a scientific publication. These similarities are not so surprising.

We followed the emergence and future of 30 new terms that have become very present in scientific publications devoted to the ecological crisis: carbon credit, ecological compensation, win-win ecology, green network, rewilding, One-Health...

Result: taking 60,000 articles published in 19 of the main scientific journals devoted to the conservation of biodiversity between 1990 and 2024, we see that the vast majority of these terms (26 out of 30) have a significant upward trend. For example, the expression "ecosystem service", which presents nature as a simple reservoir of resources to manage, is today 50 times more frequent, proportionally, than in the early 2000s.

ECOSYSTEM SERVICES The term "ecosystem service" is used to designate all the goods and services that human societies derive from biodiversity and the functioning of ecosystems. By conceiving of nature as the place of production of ecosystem services, we divide it between what is useful and what is not. Using this term allows, for example, to consider that pollinating insects provide services by promoting good harvests, but that others, which do not perform this function, are useless or harmful. This expression is the cornerstone of the development of market instruments dedicated to the conservation of biodiversity. However, not only does the use of this expression reinforce the instrumental vision of life which participates in its destruction, but it turns its back on all the ecological processes involved in the interactions between species, whether they are useful or not. This ethical and ecological reduction has not prevented the diffusion and adoption of this term by many actors.

This real semantic assault is not trivial. He sets up a newspeak which softens the destruction of life. These terms consolidate the imagination of a capitalist system full of promise and committed to the protection of nature even though this system is largely responsible for its destruction.

The destruction of habitats, the primary cause of the disappearance of living things, results largely from an economy based on growth and accumulation: when lands and seas are exploited to produce ever more profit, their transformation is more profitable than their preservation.

It therefore becomes necessary to decipher and debunk this politically correct scientific language.

Words, these tools of power

To do this, let's start by seeing where all these words come from, such as adaptation, resilience, competitiveness, natural capital, interpersonal skills, kindness, sobriety, governance... Most of these terms come from management and have gradually begun to saturate our daily lives.

Finding these words in scientific research may therefore seem anecdotal. After all, they are just words and they are now used in many spheres. We can also think that by adopting the management language that companies and decision-makers speak fluently, it will be easier to make them aware of ecological and climate issues.

However, this strategy remains ineffective: not only has the destruction of living things accelerated since the success of this newspeak, but its use prevents us from thinking otherwise.

This is why the choice of words and linguistic figures used by scientists is a crucial step in their work. For example, metaphor is a linguistic figure that makes it easier to understand a concept using an analogy. An "ecological corridor" thus evokes the image of a habitat favorable to the movement of species. "The erosion of biodiversity" makes an analogy between a heterogeneous reality of disappearance of living things and a geomorphological process.

But certain terms have a function that goes beyond the simple desire to describe and make oneself understood. More serious, their function is to modify an disturbing reality. This is the case with the euphemism. For example, a "sampling" shot for "regulation" purposes in hunting plans are ways of not talking about killing. Or, "ecological compensation" used after habitat destruction avoids addressing the causes of destruction by hiding behind the promise of repair. A promise, which, by the way, will never counterbalance what is destroyed: a new hedge planted, for example, never compensates for the destruction of an old hedge.

Examples of scientific conferences using these management terms. Provided by the author.

A language that depoliticizes the ecological crisis

Beyond the use of isolated terms, it is their common characteristics that are particularly striking.

First, ecological newspeak is techno-solutionist. This aspect is particularly obvious with expressions like positive nature, win-win, biodiversity gain, eco-friendly, nature-based solutions, adaptive management, etc. These expressions suggest that ecological problems are simple technical questions to be resolved. A "nature-based solution" (nature-based solution, in English), for example, leaves the reassuring idea that nature carries within itself solutions that we just need to find, but says nothing about the structural problem we face. face.

Second, Newspeak is compatible with market logic. It is full of terms like carbon credit, ecosystem services, offsetting, nature capital, biodiversity net gains... which suggest that biodiversity can be easily measured, quantified, exchanged or compensated, in accordance with a purely accounting and instrumental approach to destruction living.

However, not only do these terms renew logics of exploitation and commodification, but they are largely ineffective in curbing the destruction of living things or the climate crisis. In this regard, the "carbon credit" is one of those particularly well-documented fiascos: the commercialization of carbon emissions has absolutely not prevented or even curbed greenhouse gas emissions.

Finally, Newspeak also seeks to make everyone agree with terms like local knowledge, community-based conservation, environmental justice... Invoking the participation of local populations or categories of justice helps generate immediate support, but often masks causes of inequality and domination.

For example, despite the touted merits of community-based conservation projects, supposed to be "co-constructed" with "local communities", these often turn out to be largely exaggerated. Structural inequalities and limited community participation in decisions remain, as do funding problems and the causes of habitat degradation.

Of course, the use of an isolated term in no way allows us to prejudge the intentions of the authors and can correspond to authentic searches for inclusiveness and respect for living things or to the development of a critical point of view. In order to carefully choose the words we use, here is a little method to uncover the terms that could be related to this managerial newspeak.

Four questions to combat ecological newspeak

Step 1

Many of the words in Newspeak carry promise. Win-win ecology or rewilding place us, for example, in the imagination of a happy and peaceful coexistence between human activities and the presence of wild species.

But why so many promises? Asking this question is a good way to filter uses that avoid, in principle, realities that are difficult to understand, for example the incompatibility between certain human activities and the persistence of many species.

Step 2

Are living entities considered? Newspeak loves abstractions or ambiguous notions which avoid being cluttered with observable and living entities. Talking about black, green or blue "frames" in the landscape to evoke areas without lights, vegetated or crossed by watercourses, for example, says nothing about the real movements of wildlife on the ground.

Step 3

Are the solutions or actions proposed compatible with the logic of destruction and commodification of life or is it a question of proposing logics which would have their place in a post-capitalist world? Should the protection of living things always be guided by logics of commissioning, capital, gain, debt or compensation that capitalist actors can absorb without changing anything?

Step 4

Is the use of a term justified solely by human well-being or does it make possible protection of living things that would not have a direct, immediate and quantifiable benefit for human societies?

If a term fails to easily answer at least two of these questions, let's be wary.

The conservation of biodiversity does not need new slogans, but rather words that clearly name the destruction of life, the logics that favor them and the conflicts that result from it. Refusing to spread managerial newspeak is one way to resist.

Authors

Vincent Devictor - Director of research at the CNRS in ecology, University of Montpellier

Laurent Godet - Director of Research at the CNRS in conservation biology, Nantes University

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