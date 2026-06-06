Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6d

I have realized that the GMO and this mRNA crop stuff is a cover for the pesticides.

mRNA is a cover for the real issue- the nano lipid crap that really causes the issues. The crops probably absorb this garbage that we end up eating.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein

GMOs were used to patent plants based on DNA testing as only "genetically modified" life can be patented.

Also it's quite sneaky that they sued farmers for stealing GMO crops that weren't supposed to reproduce (Terminator seeds). If they were genetically engineered to not have viable seeds, how exactly was the crop stolen? It probably wasn't but they used the DNA testing to have a legal claim to extort the farmers that weren't using their seeds.

DNA testing is also wildly inaccurate but the legal system plays ignorance to that!

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
6d

👎🏼

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