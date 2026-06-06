By the editorial staff of France-Soir

It's official!

Belgium has given the green light to Calantha, the first RNA interference pesticide authorized in Europe. This represents a deeply worrying break in the continent's agricultural and health history. Presented as a "targeted" and "ultra-modern" technology, this new molecule acts directly on the genetic mechanisms of insects.

Officially, everything is under control, but neither the long-term effects on soils, nor those on plants, non-target insects, or consumers have been properly assessed at the European level.

The casual way in which these genetic pesticides are released into the environment is becoming increasingly alarming. For decades, scandals have piled up: asbestos, chlordecone, glyphosate, neonicotinoids… Each time, the authorities, pressured, even bribed, by industry lobbyists, swore their products were safe, before reality caught up with them years or decades later, with the catastrophic, often irreversible, damage we know all too well. Here, the scenario seems to be repeating itself, but this time genetics is at the heart of the problem.

The NGOs Pollinis and Nature & Progrès Belgium rightly denounce what amounts to a veritable open-air experiment.

Once sprayed in the fields, this interfering RNA doesn't stay put; it contaminates the soil, groundwater, and crops, ultimately ending up on the consumer's plate. As for the cumulative effects over several years, they remain completely unknown.

This headlong rush echoes the controversy surrounding mRNA vaccines against Covid-19. The urgency of the situation was used as a pretext to accelerate authorizations, disregarding the precautionary principle and scientific hindsight. Whether one agrees or not, a question arises: why should we continue to be guinea pigs for technologies whose long-term consequences have not been properly studied?

Once again, Europe seems ready to sacrifice humanity on the altar of agribusiness lobbying.

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