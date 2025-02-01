Translated from https://www.aimsib.org/2025/01/26/reiner-fuellmich-sexprime-pour-la-premiere-fois-depuis-15-mois/

Author: the AIMSIB editorial team. Feb. 01, 2025

The American Republican presidency did not take long to produce astonishing effects, so we learn that three hours before the official end of his term, President Biden signed a "preventive pardon" for Anthony Fauci but also for the benefit of certain others in order to " protect the persons concerned from any risk of unfair and politically motivated prosecution" (1). It is true that when it comes to unfair prosecutions, the wind is not turning in his favor (2). In Europe, we still hold on to lies as best we can, for example by continuing to incarcerate for imaginary reasons a renowned American-German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, and this for 15 months, after the German secret services kidnapped him abroad. For the first time since the beginning of his captivity, he was allowed to speak out, yet another Assange affair in the heart of Europe? Good and long reading.

Let me tell you a true story to explain what I want and what I think I can achieve with you. My name is Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, I was admitted to the bar in 1993 in Germany – after passing the bar exam – as well as in California in the United States.

During my approximately 30 years as a litigator, I have represented, together with my colleagues in my firm, exclusively consumers and small and medium-sized businesses against large – usually criminal – groups, including Deutsche Bank (for which I worked in Tokyo as a banker and not as a lawyer), Volkswagen for its diesel engine fraud and the world's largest transport company, Kühne + Nagel, for gross corruption.

At the beginning of 2020, when the so-called "Corona pandemic", now proven to be a controlled pandemic and tested by simulation games, broke out, I was in the USA on our ranch with my wife and our dogs. I convinced my wife to return to Germany, because I believed that my international experience and international connections in the field of medical and pharmaceutical law would allow us to quickly demonstrate that the measures were superfluous and unnecessary and that the complete suppression of fundamental rights was illegal anyway.

It soon became clear that the government and the Bundestag would not do their duty, but would, for reasons that we could not yet identify at the time, simply put the population under pressure and cause it to panic. When we understood this, we decided to set up our own independent committee of inquiry. In fact, the Bundestag should have taken charge of this, but unfortunately absolutely nothing happened on that front.

This committee of inquiry – which was supposed to last only a few days, or even two or three weeks – was supposed to clarify the three key questions that I had formulated:

– First, how dangerous was the supposedly deadly new coronavirus in reality?

No more dangerous than a flu, as we have seen from the statements of many experts from all over the world (including a Nobel Prize winner, Professor Luc Montagnier from France).

However, everything suggested that those who orchestrated everything, including the infamous so-called “professor” and so-called “doctor” Drosten, had participated in so-called gain-of-function experiments, i.e. experiments aimed at making the flu virus – the coronavirus is present in every flu and cold – more dangerous. However, this virus did not cause excess mortality, on the contrary, fewer people died than usual during the flu period. This only changed with the so-called “vaccines”.

– Secondly, we wanted to know: What are the properties of the PCR test? Can it actually detect a coronavirus infection?

And the answer is no, it cannot. It is not authorized to make a diagnosis and is not capable of doing so. It cannot detect infections. Drosten knew this well because he explicitly stated it in an interview with the magazine Wirtschaftswoche in 2014.

– Thirdly, we wanted to know how dangerous the measures taken, including of course the lockdowns and the so-called “vaccines”, were. In reality, these were not vaccines, but genetic experiments, as Professor Alexandra Henrion-Caude, an expert who worked for the French government, explained to us in detail.

These were very dangerous and it was already established in 2022 – based on American data which was then extrapolated to the global level – that the so-called “vaccines” had caused at least 20 million deaths worldwide and at least 2.4 billion serious adverse effects.

And the fact that all this has been absolutely devastating for the economy, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises – that is, the backbone of the German economy – we can now see very clearly at all levels: Germany and Europe are being deindustrialized by their – apparently – incompetent governments. And the backbone of the German economy, the small and medium-sized enterprises, are either going bankrupt or, about 50 percent of them, are already abroad or about to go abroad.

How do I know the answers to these three questions? Well, because I have conducted more than 450 interviews as part of our committee work and made them accessible to a global audience of millions. These include, for example, my friend Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer, Professor Luc Montagnier, former US Deputy Minister Catherine Austin Fitts and successful lawyer and future US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. With the latter, I already discussed a compensation strategy for all those harmed by the measures in economic and/or health terms in Los Angeles at the end of 2021. Our interviews were watched and listened to by several million people around the world, either livestreamed or later downloaded, because we conducted them in German and English.

In the meantime, on 03/09/2024, a German court, the Osnabrück Administrative Court, expressly found, on the basis of the documents of the RKI ( Robert Koch Institute ) that were released and the testimony of the new head of the RKI, that the RKI had in fact not given any independent scientific information at the time, but had said what had to be said under pressure from the German government – ​​namely Jens Spahn – in order to stir up panic as much as possible and, with the help of this panic thus caused, to control people and incite them to participate in all the bizarre and totally absurd, deadly and destructive measures.

And what was also established in this decision of 03/09/2024: vaccines do not protect anyone from infections, it was a fake . On the other hand, they have caused and continue to cause extreme damage.

In order to prevent all the information summarized here from being legally processed using international compensation procedures and criminal proceedings, I was kidnapped (at the indirect instigation of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution) on 11/10/2023 in Mexico, where I was staying with friends with my wife and our dogs. The latter then had this false kidnapping disguised either as an expulsion (so "the Mexicans wanted to get me out", but that is nonsense) or as an extradition, in order to cover up the kidnapping. There would have been an extradition if there had been an extradition procedure. But there was none. There was no expulsion either.

Since then, however, I have been in preventive detention in Göttingen for an alleged breach of trust case. It has never happened before that someone has been in preventive detention for 14 months for a crime, and also for a simulated crime, but all this is now coming to light. The indictment, which has since collapsed, claimed that I had illegally taken out a loan from the donations – intended for our work – and more precisely from the donations that I myself had collected through my interviews. However, it turned out in court that this loan – which was otherwise openly declared – had been taken out because the Verfassungsschutz (domestic intelligence service) was threatening to seize this money, because it wanted to prevent the continuation of our work and in particular my legal processing with compensation claims. This background was not clear to me at the time, but it is now clear from reading the file itself that the domestic intelligence service had set everything up and controlled everything.

It is also very clear from the file that apart from the domestic intelligence service, "no other national authority" had been informed. It then turned out during the proceedings that I was not only ready, but also able to repay the loan at any time. This work and its results (expert testimony) were to be used for my subsequent international legal proceedings with international colleagues. The repayment was prevented by the fact that the three Berlin lawyers who, in my opinion, worked for the domestic intelligence service, stole my money and the clients' money for the collective complaints for damages amounting to around 1.5 million euros, with the support of the public prosecutor's office led by the domestic intelligence service.

In any case, with this realization that the loan was in order, the prosecution had collapsed.

A new charge was then created: I had violated some secret agreement – ​​which obviously does not exist, either in writing or orally, as the court itself had to recognise – and I had thus realised the constitutive element of breach of trust.

In the meantime, my lawyers and I have filed several criminal complaints against the court and the public prosecutor for violation of the law, deprivation of liberty and serious and dangerous bodily harm, as well as other crimes, and we will also make claims for damages – which we are currently preparing – for these serious crimes.

The main aim of the action against me, however, was, according to a file from the domestic intelligence service on me, to prevent me from assuming political office in Germany.

And here I am addressing you as an independent candidate for the Bundestag. And this precisely, as luck would have it, in a constituency where the former head of the Bundesverfassungsschutz (domestic intelligence service) Thomas Haldenwang, responsible for the incidents and crimes described above (who has just left office), is running for the CDU party. A strange coincidence, but perhaps exactly what the Americans call "poetic" justice or, for some, karma. Because this authority, the domestic intelligence service, has turned out to be, as it were, an extension of the Stasi. For example, we have irrefutable (and verifiable by everyone) evidence that this domestic intelligence service ran the three infamous NSU perpetrators as informants in the late 1990s and early 2000s and actively prevented these informants from being arrested by the police, so that they were then able to commit the famous ten murders of foreigners and a German policewoman without being bothered.

Then everything was done to cover up the involvement of the domestic intelligence services in these murders. A Munich court did not investigate this case, although it should have done so.

There are of course other very exciting topics to discuss, but for now I would like to first tell you what I hope and what I think we can achieve together.

The parties of the "Ampel" coalition have already shown, with the puppet personnel they still have today, that they have nothing but incompetence. Helmut Schmidt would turn in his grave if he saw this.

With the former BlackRock manager Friedrich Merz, the CDU is trying to show that it is able to clean up the pile of rubble left by Mrs Merkel. It is not able to do so.

The AfD and the BSW are probably, like all other parties, infiltrated by domestic intelligence services, but they nevertheless have isolated leaders who could shake things up and perhaps become as active here in Germany – with the right support from the population – as a majority of American voters signaled in the United States by electing Donald Trump. Namely: getting rid of the corrupt and destructive system and building something new, truly democratic, with a properly functioning rule of law.

In my opinion, we who can still think and feel for ourselves, unlike those for whom thinking and feeling assisted by puppet politicians and propaganda media were made, are able to sort everything out ourselves. We are able to decide for ourselves what education system, what health system, what justice system (judicial), etc. we want and whether we really want to see our money being taken for plans and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and for bribes to puppets of politics, the mainstream and purchased science.

Because the truth is simple: we are the people and we have everything we need for a real health policy, a real education, a real justice and also a functioning economy. The only thing we have to do is think for ourselves and form our own opinion, after having carefully examined and verified what we are told.

The wise pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was murdered by the Nazis, correctly observed that the greatest problem was the stupidity of the masses. And the equally wise German philosopher Immanuel Kant identified the reason for this stupidity as early as the middle of the 18th century: cowardice, namely the fear of thinking for oneself and not letting others dictate to oneself what one should think, do and not do. That is why he invented the slogan sapere aude , dare to think for yourself, which was decisive for the Age of Enlightenment.

We are capable of doing it and we are many. We are the people.

Vote for me and let us, together with all those who think as clearly as we do, in the United States, in England, in France, in Holland, in Italy, in Canada, in Australia – we are linked to all these people – work out our own conception of human life. We are capable of doing it. Because we know how to think and feel for ourselves.

One thing is for sure: no one should be labeled an ultra-rightist, a Nazi, or an anti-Semite simply because he or she questions the current madness of failed politics, in order to determine what is really going on.

Press release of December 28, 2024

Reiner Fuellmich

