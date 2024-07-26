Faced with new charges, imprisoned for nine months and on trial for six, Reiner dictated a message, by telephone, from his cell, to his lawyer Katja Wörmer. This message is addressed to Kerstin Heusinger, our German correspondent, so that she can transcribe it and distribute it as widely as possible to the [French-speaking] public. The translation is by Kerstin and KAro for BAM!.

Dear Kerstin,

The criminal proceedings for breach of trust brought against me are a pure sham, a show trial which serves to publicly discredit me and above all to financially ruin my wife and me. I think it's now quite obvious to the public. For a month, we have demonstrated that the accusations against me are false. Indeed, as the only leader authorized to manage the Corona Committee, I had the right to take out loans to secure part of the donations received in a context of ever-increasing risks. I was obviously ready to repay them, because I was the founder and face of the Corona Committee, working with a group of international lawyers to ensure that the evidence obtained by the Corona Committee was used in legal proceedings against those responsible for the plandemic. I was also able to repay the money and I would have done so - the court itself recognizes this - if the money provided for in this regard had not been stolen from me by the plaintiffs with the support of the prosecutor .

The court admitted all this. But now he is attempting a parade by suddenly adding new, completely invented accusations. However, the indictment persists in referring to accusations recognized as false, although the prosecution has closed its investigation against Viviane Fischer for an accusation of breach of trust similar to that against me. However, in her case, the reason given - she repaid the loan - ignores that this repayment took place six weeks after the criminal complaint against her, also ignores that it was with the help of funds obtained by fraud and then misappropriated, and uses a pretext, her husband would have acted as guarantor.

Thus, everything shows that the real subject is not these unfounded accusations of breach of trust, but only to stop my work on the Covid “crisis” and my collaboration with international lawyers, therefore to prevent me from bringing out the truth about the plandemic.

Freedom of expression and justice under attack

The secret service file presented by Maître Miseré about me proves all this resoundingly. Indeed, the notes from the secret services recommending “fabricating” a criminal case against me from scratch are confirmed by the behavior of the prosecutor, who thus seems subject to political interference:

1) Initially, based on the same facts, the Attorney General, Ms. Reinecke, had not identified any indication of criminally reprehensible behavior and had closed the files that had been presented to her two and a half months before Justus Hoffmann filed his criminal complaint.

2) Two and a half months later, Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, Marcel Templin, three Berlin lawyers who had been under the control of State Security for a long time, filed a criminal complaint against me, obviously quarrelsome. This complaint contains facts that are all absolutely false. This has been shown since then. In the meantime, Attorney General Reinecke (who had therefore not identified any criminally reprehensible behavior on my part) was dismissed and replaced by a prosecutor temporarily transferred from Hanover to Göttingen, Prosecutor John.

3) He denied me the right to be heard for more than a year and three months. On the other hand, during this time he collaborated intensely, in writing and orally, with my accusers, as well as with Viviane Fischer and her lawyer, himself a former prosecutor. Everyone communicated, most of the time, by telephone.

4) Of at least 80 telephone conversations that the prosecution had with these people, none appears in the indictment! No liquidity certificate from Viviane Fischer's husband either. The prosecutor therefore omits, or subtracts, essential documents. In other countries, for example in the United States, such failures would immediately result in the proceedings being dismissed, as the case of Alec Baldwin has just shown.

5) Let us add that I was kidnapped in Mexico, as we have proven, and that an expulsion was simply simulated at the instigation of the German services. The president of the court recognizes this in his latest decision, that of 07/12/24 (top of page 11*). However, he considers this unimportant, because it is, he says, an internal problem in Mexico. He thus seeks, once again, to unduly invalidate our argument and the testimonial evidence presented: the illegal behavior of the Mexicans and my kidnapping were demanded by the German services, as one can easily deduce from reading the file itself . And this procedure corresponds perfectly to the directives of the German services concerning the treatment of opponents of the repressive Covid measures. *https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:0c477b79‑8c02‑4775‑9772‑ccbf975538e4

6) Only a real extradition procedure would have made it possible to execute the German arrest warrant in Mexico and legally arrest me there to transfer me to Germany. This procedure was deliberately circumvented because, in the context of extradition, I would have been heard. I could thus have shown that all the accusations brought against me for an alleged offense (not a crime, much less a crime of violence) were false, as the trial in Göttingen has just proven. In these circumstances, the extradition request would never have been accepted nor would it have been possible, as the Göttingen judge is trying to do, to suddenly replace the facts on which the extradition request was based. by new facts.

7) The president of the Göttingen court, who according to the information available to us was also contacted by State Security, refuses us the right to be heard. He would like to stick to the hearing - which was also interrupted - of the prosecution's witnesses. He refuses to hear the defense witnesses we have called to refute the new accusations. However, he is not the only one to be guilty of misuse of rights. The other members of the court also participate. Let us remember that misuse of rights is not only an offense, like the breach of trust with which I am accused, but a crime punishable by a prison sentence of at least one year.

In reality, it is freedom of expression and justice that are under attack here. Two pillars of democracy. Two pillars that we will defend to the end.

Reiner Fuellmich