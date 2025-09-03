Translation of chosen extracts from https://lebondosage.over-blog.fr/2025/09/globalisation-et-europeisme-contre-la-democratie.html

By YANN

Our elites are completely trapped in their own Euroglobalist trap.

The only solution to resolve the country's economic contradictions is to break with Euroglobalism, that is, with the model imposed on the population for 50 years without ever asking their opinion.

Policies of contrition and debt have reached their limits in France and Europe; the only choice left is to plunge into the abyss by continuing the destruction of our public services and massively lowering the population's standard of living, as in Greece, or to break with the neoliberal prison built since the late 1960s.

Unable to admit their incompetence and the multiple errors they have produced with their beliefs and choices, they (our ”elites”) would prefer to put the country to death rather than abandon the direction taken.

We are facing a collective pathology of lies based on pride and a lack of self-questioning. The mechanism is all the more powerful because our elites essentially live in a sociological vacuum. Encountering only other people trapped in the same predicament, they collectively comfort themselves in the denial of reality, to the point of tragedy.

François Bayrou [French P.M.] (...), for example, has just quite rightly accused Italy of tax dumping. Which is entirely true, as Italy, in turn, is seeking to plunder its neighbors, just as Germany did with it and with us thanks to the euro and the Hartz laws, which broke the German wage system starting in 2003. But saying that Italy plays by itself and takes cover through tax dumping is not enough. Just as it is not enough to talk about tax havens, as leftists on all sides have been doing for years.

Tax dumping is the natural consequence of financial deregulation.

Let's go even further: the sole purpose of financial deregulation is precisely to provoke tax dumping in order to force states to further reduce corporate and individual taxation.

There are only two solutions to this problem. Either we establish a single tax system everywhere, but this seems unthinkable within the EU. Or we put an end to the free movement of capital.

Since the EU structurally prevents any decision in this area, the only thing that happens is an endless race to reduce taxes for the rich and multinationals.

The corollary is the destruction of social policies and states, which was, in fact, exactly the goal of the Single European Act of 1986. Don't be fooled, the creators of the EU knew very well what they were doing. The only thing they didn't foresee was that this destruction of nation states would not produce prosperity, but, on the contrary, powerlessness and misery.

Democracy doesn't work without borders.

Here, in my view, we touch on the fundamental contradiction of liberalism. And the opposition between economic liberalism and political liberalism. (1)

The EU indeed demonstrates this fundamental contradiction in its own achievements. Built around liberal economic principles, it has enshrined the market, making the freedom of economic actors and non-intervention by states its fundamental maxim.

We see this every day, and its most absurd constraints, such as the privatization of French hydroelectric dams to create an artificial market, demonstrate once again that it is indeed these liberal principles that guide it.

The EU is not at all a socialist or communist institution, as we read too often from some web and social media idiots.

It is the absolute embodiment of economic liberalism and its principles.

And this economic liberalism is in contradiction with political liberalism.

Political liberalism considers that it is EQUAL citizens who vote who must decide on policies and social life.

In economic liberalism, the citizen does not exist; only economic agents matter. And these economic agents have a weight proportional to their income and capital.

Economic liberalism is inherently inegalitarian, unlike the principles of classical liberalism based on the will of citizens. (…)

We quickly understand that the two principles often lumped together when talking about liberal democracy and the market economy are not as compatible as is generally believed.

And we have the perfect demonstration of this with the EU. Indeed, this institution openly violates the democratic principles of the right of peoples to choose their destiny, precisely in the name of liberal market principles. It has placed multinationals and capital above citizens.

And Bayrou's complaints regarding Italian taxation demonstrate this fundamental inconsistency between liberal economic principles and democratic principles, which are also liberal in theory.

Indeed, the removal of borders on capital makes public tax policies impossible. Because by removing borders within the EU for capital (remember that this dates back to the Single European Act of 1986), you allow the wealthiest to settle in countries with lower taxes, and thus escape the solidarity implied by the theoretical citizenship of democratic principles.

The removal of borders, by its very nature, destroys a nation's ability to choose its policies, whether fiscal, social, or wage-related. In a deregulated environment, it is the market, and therefore the powers of money, that impose policy through market mechanisms. There is therefore no longer any democracy, because politics is no longer free; it is constrained by the market.

And our armchair bullshitters, who are currently talking non-stop about the issue of debt ratings by private agencies that aren't even French, demonstrate the real distribution of power. And it isn't in the hands of the citizens. There is therefore no longer any point in describing France or Europe as democracies, because that makes no sense since power emanates from the powers of money.

They are authoritarian liberal regimes, where power is in the hands of a few powerful capitalist groups.

The citizen has no role in this matter. It is therefore clear that the democratic principles that are lacking today, which produce these political tensions since politicians today pretend to lead more than they actually lead, are simply not compatible with the liberal mechanisms of the free market and total deregulation.

There simply cannot be democracy within the EU.

