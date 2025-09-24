By ANASTASIA GUBIN for The Epoch Times

Screenshot of Naomi Wolf's speech at the European Parliament on September 3, 2025. (Source: Naomy Wolf)

On September 3, MEP Christine Anderson introduced journalist and consultant Naomi Wolf to the European Parliament. Ms Wolf presented the report "The Pfizer Papers", prepared with Amy Kelly from hundreds of thousands of documents –that the pharmaceutical company has not published – on the adverse effects of messenger RNA vaccines.

These documents, obtained through legal channels, were analyzed by a team of around 3,500 professionals, including doctors and lawyers, who have produced more than 100 reports to date. Ms Wolf described the data found and, expressing surprise at the experiences revealed, raised the possibility that the European Parliament would investigate the value of using the vaccine as "a biological weapon deployed to reduce Western populations and exert influence policy".

She also called for an investigation into a side deal between BioNTech and a Chinese pharmaceutical company, with which she pledged to promote the development of the same Covid-19 vaccine program as with Pfizer.

"This messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccination campaign went down in history as the biggest medical scandal of all time. It is the greatest crime against humanity [...] In the first seven months of mRNA vaccination, there were 20 times more serious adverse reactions and 23 times more deaths than all other vaccines combined since their introduction in the 1970s, over a 30-year period, Ms. Anderson said.

In 2022, the lawsuit won by attorney Aaron Siri led to the forced disclosure of approximately 450,000 Pfizer documents held by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The documents cited by the publisher were later requested as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) proceeding under the Biden administration.

The "Pfizer Papers" have "reports referring directly to the original documents. If you have any doubts about any of the findings, you can view the Pfizer documents and view the original document for yourself", Wolf said.

"First of all, and I think this is very important for you, MEPs: Pfizer knew, a month after the start of the public vaccination campaign –i.e. in November 2020 – that this vaccine was ineffective in stopping Covid. "

I want you to digest this: it means that everything that followed – the obligations, the job losses, the businesses that had to close, the children who couldn't return to school or university lack of vaccination, armed forces forced to be vaccinated, pilots forced – all this was based on a lie. "

Naomi Wolf explained that Pfizer claimed that the vaccine material remained at the injection site in the body, but graphs were found showing that the materials — the "spike" protein, the mRNA, the lipid nanoparticles (a by -petrochemical product: polyethylene glycol, a petroleum derivative, which surrounds the lipid nanoparticles) and industrial fats contained in the vaccine — did not remain in the deltoid muscle: they biodistributed in the body over the next 48 hours and ‘moved from the injection site to the main organs of the body’.

"They crossed the blood-brain barrier", she added, citing the documents.

Official information regarding mRNA vaccines indicates that after vaccination, mRNA enters muscle cells. Once inside, they use cellular machinery to produce a harmless fragment of the spike protein. This protein is found on the surface of the virus responsible for Covid-19. Once the protein is produced, our cells break it down and eliminate it, leaving it in the body as waste. Our cells then present the spike protein fragment on their surface. Our immune system recognizes that protein has no place. This causes it to produce antibodies and activate other immune cells to fight what it considers an infection. Here's what your body could do if you contracted Covid-19.

Regulatory documents recognize that nanoparticles biodistribute throughout the body during the first 24 to 48 hours, primarily to the lymph nodes and liver.

Pfizer documents revealed that nanoparticles accumulate in the liver, adrenal glands, spleen, lymphatic system and ovaries. Surgery on vaccinated women revealed "completely blocked ovaries, in addition to other lesions", Wolf said.

"Pfizer had to hire 2,400 full-time employees to handle reports of serious adverse events that it was already beginning to receive. In its reports, from November 2020 to February 2021, Pfizer accumulated more than 42,000 serious adverse events. "

Myalgia, inflammation, myocarditis and abortions

Ms. Wolf describes how the number one side effect mentioned in Pfizer's articles was myalgia, which he defined as muscle pain. "How many people do you know who feel bad? Pfizer knew they would feel bad. The doctors were perplexed. "

The second effect was joint pain. "What is arthritis? What is joint pain? Tendon pain. It's an inflammation. How many people do you know who are now limping or have had knee, hip or shoulder surgery? Many of them are young and healthy. "

"The third most common effect, as I mentioned, is Covid. But there is also a catastrophic toll of horrific side effects on an industrial scale. "

Among these side effects, she details "significant heart damage – myocarditis, pericarditis – problems with the aorta and a large number of blood disorders: thrombosis, thrombocytopenia and blood clots in the lungs and legs".

Ms Wolf said that these lipid nanoparticles cause clotting in the body. Those who worked with lipid nanoparticles already knew this before mRNA. "

"Our experts discovered that lipid nanoparticles destroy the myelin sheath of nerves, which allows electricity to be conducted during a pulse [...]. So of course there are tremors. How many people do you know who are currently suffering from tremors? We see cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, dementia, epileptic seizures, serious neurological disorders, as well as all kinds of autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, because we now know that these injections damage the immune system. "

The documents said Pfizer learned in April 2021 that the vaccine caused harm to children, including myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as heart damage. "We have never seen young people collapse so massively. Pfizer knew that 35 children had suffered heart damage. "

"One of the most shocking aspects that our work has highlighted is that the FDA knew, the CDC (Center for disease control) knew, and the Israeli Ministry of Health tried to warn the CDC and the administration Biden that the miners suffered heart damage. "

"We filed a FOIA request for documents from the Biden administration mentioning myocarditis and found active conversations, including with up to 15 White House staffers", she continued.

Instead of saying, "We need to go back, we need to inform parents in the United States and, by extension, around the world, to protect their children and youth from this risk, they decided to cover it up", underlined Ms. Wolf.

"Two of our reports, in my opinion, establish a causal link. Half of serious adverse reactions, affecting the liver and stroke, occurred within 48 hours of injection, including deaths. Pfizer knew it", she added.

Concerning reproductive harm and abortions, she cited "1200 deaths in three months", indicating that "these were not statistically random deaths of elderly people with multiple comorbidities: they were 1200 deaths that doctors reported to Pfizer or the authorities because there was causality that concerned them.

"Surprising" research on human reproduction

Naomi Wolf said it was strange that they didn't find significant research into pulmonary effects, which they expected Pfizer to investigate given that it is supposedly a disease respiratory, but they found some on reproduction.

"All these side effects and dangers are not what is most surprising about the Pfizer documents. What is surprising is that if Covid is a respiratory infection, one would expect to find in these documents a lot of information about the lungs, oxygen levels and mucous membranes. There is almost no mention of respiratory problems. "

The research carried out focused on the destruction of sperm, fallopian tubes and eggs, damage to the placenta, damage to fetuses in utero, damage to childbirth and damage to breastfeeding. According to her, it is an "obsessive, 360-degree approach aimed at ruining human reproduction".

This is what they were studying. For what? Why did they take male and female rats, vaccinate the males, mate them with unvaccinated females, sacrifice the animals, and examine the cells of their sexual organs for respiratory infection? "

Published documents revealed that they were aware of the vaccine's reproductive effects. According to Ms. Wolf, they knew that lipid nanoparticles, designed to cross all membranes of the body –the placenta is a membrane – crossed the placenta of women who had been advised, in my country, to be vaccinated during their pregnancy, thus contravening decades of knowledge about baby protection in utero. Normally, nothing is given to a pregnant woman unless absolutely necessary. However, they were advised to be vaccinated. "

"They cross the placenta and cause calcifications, which prevents the baby from receiving nutrients and oxygen. In my country, midwives have independently informed me that babies are born prematurely because the placenta is not developing normally; they send me pictures of flat, abnormal placentas, with insufficient blood and oxygen supply, and that's why babies have to be born prematurely. "

It is not easy to give birth to a mother with a damaged placenta: the placenta sags during childbirth, leading to hemorrhages during labor or retention of part of the placenta, which is extremely dangerous. Thus, maternal and fetal mortality among women who solved this problem in the West has increased by 40% since the injections. Pfizer knew it. "

She also mentions that Pfizer knew the nanoparticles would pass through the membrane surrounding the testicles of male babies in utero and would degrade the Leydig and Sertoli cells of boys born to vaccinated mothers. "Even if babies are not vaccinated, they still receive it from their mothers. What is the effect? Leydig and Sertoli cells are the male hormone factories: they activate male hormones during adolescence, thus triggering typical male body development: a deep voice, broad shoulders, body and facial hair, and, in adulthood, the ability to procreate. "

"We don’t know if these male children exposed in utero will become normal, fertile adults, even if they are never vaccinated with mRNA. Pfizer knew they damaged males' testicles in utero. "

Ms. Wolf cited an andrology report that "confirmed the decrease in sperm count and motility in vaccinated men. This is a topic you should look into. I think Pfizer has knowledge about the dangers that vaccinated men's sperm poses to women, but it doesn't reveal it. "

Pfizer documents warn male study subjects not to have sex with unvaccinated women of childbearing age; and, if they had any, to use two reliable methods of contraception. Pfizer defines exposure to include "skin contact, inhalation, and bodily fluids such as semen".

"To date, we don’t know exactly what that means. We know that women, according to some sources, have had horrible cramps and problems during sex with vaccinated husbands. We don't know why Pfizer advised them against doing this. "

Experiments on babies?

In a study cited in the report, vaccinated women were advised not to become pregnant. Wolf explains that 270 women still became pregnant, and that "the records of 234 of these pregnancies were lost", despite "Pfizer's obligation to follow up".

"Of the 36 women who gave birth, more than 80% lost their baby. "

According to the study, she cites that "one of the most troubling sections" of Pfizer's documents is titled "Pregnancy and Breastfeeding Report".

It makes me sad and makes me feel heavy to talk about it, because it is very dark news. "

Regarding the document, she explains that it consists of eight pages prepared specifically for the White House and delivered in April 2021.

"The report includes a graph showing menstrual damage in tens of thousands of women: 15,000 women with daily bleeding after vaccination; 10,000 women with two periods per month; 7500 women without periods at all. "

She also mentions 10-year-old girls who bled after being injected; 85-year-old women who bled after being injected; women who were bleeding, letting clots pass – ruined lives and, certainly, ruined fertility. "

There's a graph showing they conducted experiments on babies, and they knew it; they conducted experiments on at least three babies who died. It showed that babies breastfed by vaccinated mothers suffered from vomiting, edema (swelling of tissues), fever, lack of weight gain and were inconsolable. I can't get that out of my head. A baby had seizures after being breastfed by his vaccinated mother and was taken to the emergency room where he died of a multi-organ failure: his system shut down completely.

Naomie Wolf lamented that "to this day, women in Europe don't know it; neither do most women in the United States".

Wolf further claims that it was known in 2017 that lipid nanoparticles could be harmful to human fertility, but they were still used.

She was probably referring to the study conducted by Rahim Dad Brohi of the Key Laboratory of Genetics, Breeding and Reproduction of the Ministry of Education of China, College of Animal Science and Technology, Huazhong Agricultural University, Wuhan, China.

Despite the benefits of nanoparticles, several nanotechnology applications have exposed humans and animals to their potential toxicities. Regarding human exposure to nanoparticles (NP), they can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion, skin absorption, injection or implantation, the study indicates.

"Therefore, the widespread use of nanomaterials has raised concerns about the negative impact of NPs on human health, primarily on the male and female reproductive systems and on fetal health, particularly given the small size of NPs, their ease of penetration and biocompatibility, and their potential ability to cross the placental barrier. "

The editor-in-chief told MPs that her investigation began after reporting testimonies describing menstrual disorders after the mRNA injection. She was banned overnight on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. "My biography has changed simultaneously around the world, which is curious. I didn't think AI was so prevalent at the time, but something changed it: I went from “Rhodes Scholar, Doctor of Oxford” to “Conspiracy Theoretician”. "

Links with China

Ms Wolf asked MEPs to investigate whether the development of the vaccine constituted "a biological weapon deployed to reduce Western populations and exert political influence".

She notes that she found an SEC document linking BioNTech, with which Pfizer produced the mRNA vaccine – "which we were told was a German company, but it's not entirely German" – with Fosun Pharma, one of the largest laboratories in China.

For Ms. Wolf, this alliance was worrying.

According to her, the deployment of the vaccine in the West is not random and the side effects observed in the documents "were not distributed randomly".

As a policy consultant, I was struck by the fact that the greatest number of serious adverse events are concentrated in the most influential Western democracies: more than 42,000 in the United States, followed by a significant number in the demographically and politically important European countries: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Greece, in that order. The remaining 52 countries in the rest of the world account for only about 7,000 adverse events. "

I will end by emphasizing that if we consider those who were forced to be vaccinated –this is true in my country and, I think, in much of Western Europe – these were our soldiers, marines, air forces, special forces agents, the new generation of pilots, our students wishing to return to class. Interestingly, major Ivy League universities have required the vaccine. Who else was required to get vaccinated? Our healthcare professionals: doctors, nurses and first responders. "

Fosan Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Fosan International, one of China's largest companies, has rejected Biden's proposed vaccine three times. It’s telling, Ms. Wolf pointed out. Fosan is the company associated with BioNTech.

The BioNTech vaccine developed in China

BioNTech was founded in 2008 and is registered in Germany. Dr. Ugur Sahin is CEO of Immunotherapy Treatments. In 2018, the Pfizer-BioNTech collaboration emerged, in the form of a bilateral agreement for the development of mRNA influenza vaccines.

BioNTech was listed on NASDAQ in the United States in October 2019, according to the SEC (Securities and Exchange commission).

On March 15, 2020, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. announced that it has obtained an exclusive license from BioNTech to exclusively develop and market the Covid-19 vaccine, developed based on BioNTech's mRNA technology platform, in the territory (China).

Under the agreement, Fosun would pay BioNTech the licensing fees (including upfront payment, clinical development, registration and sales milestone payments) in a total amount not to exceed US$385 million, and would pay sales royalties at a rate of 35% of annual gross profit during the term of these royalties.

The document states that as of the date of the announcement, the Cooperation's prophylactic vaccine is the subject of preclinical studies in Germany. Clinical studies and related work in the Territory (i.e. Mainland China Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong and Macao, and Taiwan Region, hereinafter referred to as the Special Administrative Region) have not yet started.

On the same date, the SEC said the two companies announced a strategic development and commercialization collaboration to advance BioNTech's BNT162 mRNA vaccine candidate in China for the prevention of Covid-19 infections.

"BioNTech will retain all rights to develop and commercialize the vaccine in the rest of the world. "

Meanwhile, BioNTech confirmed the terms of the agreement, specifying that the two companies would work together on the development of BNT162 in China.

On March 17, a filing with the SEC indicated that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech had signed a letter of intent for the joint development and distribution (outside China) of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine intended to prevent infection with Covid-19.

"This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of BioNTech’s first Covid-19 mRNA vaccine program, BNT162 (the same as China’s vaccine program), which is expected to enter clinical trials by the end of April 2020. "

Pfizer confirmed the collaboration the same day

In May 2021, Fosun stated that "the joint venture will adopt[it] appropriate intellectual property protection mechanisms to protect BioNTech’s intellectual property, know-how and trade secrets".

Four months ago, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson held a hearing titled The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Minimized and Concealed Myocarditis and Other Adverse Reactions Associated with Vaccines against Covid-19. It published an interim report of more than 2,400 pages of documents detailing the failure of federal health agencies to adequately alert the public to the risks, for example of myocarditis and associated heart inflammation, following mRNA vaccination against Covid-19. Ms. Johnson cited, among others, Ms. Wolf's collaboration.

