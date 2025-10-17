Translated from https://x.com/yvan_theriault/status/1978816158254923837

In 1937, George Orwell was shot in the neck during the Spanish Civil War.

The sniper had aimed correctly—but the bullet missed his artery by millimeters. Lying on the ground, suffocating, Orwell believed his last hour had come. Not for glory, nor for his country, but for the truth.

That moment marked him forever. He had come to fight fascism, but discovered another enemy on the front lines: lies. He saw men betray in the name of justice, and the press distort the facts until all traces of reality were erased.

He carried this wound all his life—a thin scar on his skin, deep in his soul.

From this wound were born his greatest works.

In Animal Farm, he showed how revolutions can rot into tyranny.

In 1984, he issued a terrible warning to the world: truth can be destroyed, rewritten, replaced by the discourse of power.

But Orwell's genius was not born in intellectual salons.

It took root in poverty and lucidity. He washed floors in Paris, shared the daily lives of miners in the north of England, lived among the forgotten to understand the reality of the poorest.

For him, writing was not a profession—it was a moral act.

"In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act," he affirmed.

When he wrote 1984, consumed by tuberculosis on a freezing Scottish island, he wrote between coughing fits, refusing to rest.

He wanted to deliver one last truth before his voice faded.

And when he did, he left behind not just novels—he left behind a mirror.

A mirror that, even today, reflects our world all too faithfully.

George Orwell didn't just write about oppression.

He lived it.

He overcame it.

And with the scar on his neck and the fire in his words,

he warned us—so we could never say we didn't know.

Leave a comment

Share