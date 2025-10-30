Democracy has been dumped in the EU, decisions about your body will be made instead by these fine people, whose names we do not know and who were not elected by anyone and who mostly - oh, look, there are Iran and Somali on the left - are not Europeans. (epa12119175 EPA/MAGALI GIRARDIN)

They are coming for your body and your wallet. Not in some distant future – next month, in Geneva, where unelected EU bureaucrats will sign away Europe’s sovereignty to the World Health Organisation’s tobacco inquisitors at COP11. Brussels will then import the bans and force them into EU law. It has become a pattern on the road to serfdom.

National parliaments? Reduced to the formality of 27 stamps with a variety of coats of arms. Citizens? Told to shut up and obey. This is not governance. This is postmodern colonisation.

The European Commission is up to a double coup. First, it wants to hijack national excise taxes through the Tobacco Excise Directive (TED) and its twin on raw-tobacco (TEDOR), swallowing 15 per cent of revenues straight into the EU budget and raising duties by up to 900 per cent. Second, it is preparing fully to surrender regulatory control to the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

A leaked EU draft dated October 7, 2025 is more than telling: Strong regulation or potential bans on vapes, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches, flavour bans, plain packaging, filter prohibitions, mandatory global compliance reviews. All decided in closed WHO sessions, then rebranded as European law without a single national vote.

Behind the plan stands a Brussels-funded NGO cartel: The Smoke-Free Partnership, European Cancer Organisation, European Respiratory Society and their friends, who employ dozens of lobbyists, are being paid several millions a year by the Commission in order for them to lobby the Commission itself into following WHO orders without asking EU citizens. Please, grasp the mockery of this circular tyranny, which is funded by our taxes.

This is not about health. It is about fundamental democratic liberties. Health and taxation are core national competences. Yet now Brussels is outsourcing them to Geneva bureaucrats who do not answer to European voters.

The consequences extend far beyond nicotine. Eighty thousand tobacco farmers in Greece, Italy, Spain, and Poland face ruin, while Chinese imports flood in. Sweden’s world-leading harm-reduction model, which has brought the smoking percentage to under five per cent, is now to be cancelled because some WHO mandarins dislike snus. Your body, your choice? Not a universal principle at all, as it once again (after the COVID vaccine protocols) turns out to be. In practice, your choice is respected only if Geneva approves of it.

The hypocrisy causes nausea. Ursula von der Leyen preaches “less regulation” and “post-Green Deal simplification”. Then, at the same time, her team drafts a prohibitionist manifesto that would make an authoritarian ruler blush. Of course, despotic policies are what she does. During the COVID period, emergency health decrees simply bypassed parliaments. The Green Deal has repeated the trick with climate hysteria. COP11 is the next act: Crisis rhetoric, zero accountability, irreversible global commitments.

Member States must refuse to play along. Governments with a spine need to reject any ready-to-eat “common position” that binds Europe to bans. They have to resist WHO jargon talk, demand independent impact assessments in national languages, then force the Commission to publish every euro it pays to its pet NGOs. Above all, one thing must become clear: That health and tax decisions are to be taken in national capitals. Not in a Geneva conference room or a Berlaymont office.

Europe’s citizens have the right to decide what they put in their bodies. National parliaments have the duty to protect that right. If Brussels wants to kneel before the WHO, let it do so alone. The rest of us have an obligation to stand for sovereignty, for democracy, and for the simple truth that no bureaucrat, elected or otherwise, owns our bodies.

Do not forget that the condition in which a person’s body is owned by somebody else is clearly described by one very specific word: Slavery. And be reminded that one of the three proverbial mottos of George Orwell’s 1984 tyrannical super-state regime is “freedom is slavery”. Now connect the dots while you can.

I can already hear a chorus of paternalistic and slightly condescending voices saying, in a calm but unequivocal tone: "Yes, but still, they're right about tobacco, it's for our health."

Sure they are! What better way to get you to accept this... and all the ones that will follow? The technique is well-rehearsed....

I therefore invite the valiant tyrants knights of hygiene correctness to prepare for the ration coupons that will dictate the few grams of meat, sugar, coffee, and other milliliters of wine or beer permitted... "for our health."

