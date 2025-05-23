Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
14h

Machiavelli maintained that only an armed populace remains free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by CocotteMinute and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture