By Phil Broq

The year 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for humanity, as geopolitical, economic, and social tensions reach unprecedented levels. Military conflicts are multiplying, from Ukraine to the Middle East, while the rise of the BRICS and the growing isolation of the West are redefining the world order. In this context, global powers, faced with internal crises and power struggles, are engaging in intrusive technological domination strategies to the detriment of individual freedoms. Surveillance technologies, escalating nuclear threats, and the militarization of societies are shaping a future where any resistance may well become impossible. Humanity is therefore faced with the crucial and vital choice of having to submit to a new world order led by psychopaths with no respect for life, or to resist – perhaps to the death – before it is too late to save future generations.

It does not take a rocket scientist to see that at the dawn of this new year, the entire world finds itself plunged into a time of geopolitical and economic turbulence of an unprecedented magnitude due to the fault of stateless bankers who finance all the evils that beset us. Military conflicts, economic wars, rising international tensions, manipulation of information and mass surveillance are taking on a dimension that goes far beyond the traditional boundaries of classic confrontations. This uncertain picture is all the more disturbing because the issues that arise from it threaten to redefine the world as we know it, even to the point of jeopardizing the future of humanity itself.

The Third World War has already begun, but its battlefields are no longer in the trenches. It is now the financial markets, currencies and information flows that dictate the confrontations. The confrontation between the United States and China in the context of de-dollarization symbolizes this struggle for economic hegemony. Economic sanctions are multiplying, alliances are being redefined, and the world is sinking into increasing chaos, with price spikes, shortages, and social instability affecting every continent. In the background of this economic war, the world elites, gathered around the Davos Forum and the “Great Reset” project, are stoking global divisions. Their rebuilding agenda, far from easing tensions, is accentuating popular anger that threatens to engulf everything. And in this total war, there is also a new battlefield: cyberspace. Cyberattacks, digital espionage, and the manipulation of information are becoming essential weapons in the global confrontation that is unfolding before our astonished eyes. But the real danger for France, as for the other Western countries led by degenerate Young Leaders, could well come from within. As social and economic fractures deepen within nations, revolts break out, and the world order maintained by police violence and judicial corruption totters under the growing pressure of popular anger ready to explode.

At the heart of these crises are always the same global political and economic leaders, whose goal seems increasingly oriented towards total and tyrannical domination, to the detriment of all democratic principles and the sovereignty of nations. The globalist project, supported by the Western powers led with an iron fist by the Young Leaders of the WEF, is nevertheless facing increasing resistance, as emerging nations and alternative blocs, such as the BRICS, assert themselves as new powers. However, this struggle for global hegemony could well lead to a fragmentation of the world, if not its destruction, with potentially catastrophic consequences for a future that is increasingly uncertain in terms of sustainability.

Thus, the conflict in Ukraine, which initially appeared in 2014 to be an isolated regional crisis, quickly metamorphosed, under the subsidies of Soros and the European Union – and motivated by a moribund but aggressive NATO – into a vile confrontation of unprecedented magnitude, attempting to redefine the balance of power on a global scale. What could and should have remained a local war has become a direct battleground between the major banking powers that have always financed Western terrorism against Russia, exacerbated by massive arms deliveries, an ever-tightening alliance around NATO, and growing economic tensions in order to prevent the union of the real Europe, stretching from France to Russia, the bête noire of American and Anglo-Saxon hegemony for decades. Ukraine is no longer just a disputed territory, but a veritable laboratory of technological warfare, where drones, artificial intelligence systems, military bio-viruses and futuristic weapons are transforming all the rules of military engagement, where all low blows are permitted. While human losses continue to multiply, the automation of combat has also distanced decision-makers from the tangible horrors of war (bankers and generals are still well sheltered but forcibly recruited soldiers are now dying by the hundreds of thousands) creating an almost inhuman disembodiment of the conflict. But this war is not limited to the borders of Eastern Europe.

Thousands of kilometers away, in the Pacific, a new hotbed of tensions is taking shape. The rise in hostilities between North Korea, Japan and the Western powers threatens to trigger a global conflagration. Pyongyang, by pursuing its nuclear and intercontinental missile programs, is openly defying the West and its allies. While Tokyo, faced with growing Chinese aggression and the North Korean danger, is engaging in an unprecedented rearmament since the Second World War. This climate of global escalation is only the expression of a broader dynamic, where the United States and its allies seek to preserve their faltering hegemony at all costs, by multiplying the ignoble confrontations and unnatural alliances financed by the CIA and the FED. Like the actions of Tsahal, whose ignoble actions and daily war crimes, where the murders of children and the bombings of hospitals and schools are filmed and posted on YouTube, are so disgusting that they are so filthy that they are sickening. All sprinkled with an arrogance and contempt that has made the masks of these bloodthirsty assassins in kippahs fall.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, far from being a simple territorial quarrel between settlers from Central Europe and genuine Semites defending their homeland, has taken on a crucial geopolitical dimension in the context of current global tensions to simply preserve hegemony and therefore vital oil for the USA. The colonialist project of the State of Israel, with its plan for a “Greater Israel”, based on shameless lies of a supremacist vision, aims to extend its borders to the detriment of its Arab neighbors. Their business-oriented and pseudo-biblical “messianism” is reduced to a simple armed theft of strategic lands by intensifying in the form of brutal repression and systematic genocide in Gaza, as now in the entire region. Because Israel’s settlements would not exist if they were not supported by Western powers, notably the United States and the European Union, which have provided media legitimacy and, above all, military resources to maintain this aggression for over 100 years (Balfour-1917). The massacre of civilians, the systematic destruction of infrastructure and the erasure of Palestinian identity in Gaza and the West Bank are key elements of a strategy of extermination and forced displacement aimed at seizing the property of others by force.

This scorched earth policy, in which Israel, with the support of the imperialist powers, seeks to impose its world order through violence and domination, also reflects a deliberate desire to thwart the rise of a new multipolarity, embodied by the emergence of the BRICS and the rise of Vladimir Putin, but also ultimately, to counter American hegemonic ambitions. However, this geopolitical dynamic is not simply a quest for geostrategic power, but a desire for the total destruction of the old order.

Globalized forces, led by Western elites, no longer seek to win wars, but to annihilate all traces of civilization as it exists, to impose a new world order based on technological surveillance and absolute control of populations. This process of dismantling the ancient world, through the use of total war, the bombing of archaeological sites, the erasure of centuries-old ethnic groups, disinformation and the manipulation of consciences, is intended to make any form of resistance impossible, thus establishing an era of total domination where individual freedoms, genealogical and historical roots are eradicated in favor of a technocratic system of surveillance and global control.

And in this global context, another specter lurks dangerously with the attempt of a nuclear cataclysm. NATO and the USA, cornered and determined to assert their power, in the face of Russia, China and North Korea, in a logic of continuous provocations, seem to give up deterrence to enter into a logic of military escalation, where the Russians have nevertheless demonstrated their overwhelming superiority on many occasions. Thus, each new demonstration of force by this axis of Western evil, each miscalculation, each provocation openly committed for more than 3 years now, brings humanity a little closer to final chaos. The question that arises today is that of the ready-for-anything. Because we the people, taken hostage by these stateless banking forces and these killers drunk on hubris, are we ready to face this destructive reality and to rebel against our leaders, or will we persist in turning a blind eye to this growing threat where not only our future but the lives of our children are at stake?

At the same time, the rise of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) marks a turning point towards a multipolar world, where emerging powers are redefining the rules of the economic and political game. Growing tensions between the United States and its European allies reveal a strategic misalignment, weakening the unity of the Western bloc in the face of adversaries determined to exploit these fractures. It is certain that the re-election of Vladimir Putin in 2024 marked a crucial turning point for Russia and the global geopolitical balance, depriving the usual actors of their arrogance. With apparent popular support and record turnout, Putin presents himself as the leader of a Russia capable of responding as an equal to an open confrontation with the degenerate West, of putting the delusions of grandeur of BlackRock and NATO to bed, and of demonstrating its serene power, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine. Because the more Ukrainian counter-offensives fail, the more BlackRock loses money, NATO loses legitimacy, our European leaders are seen for what they are, and of course Zelensky’s mafia government weakens while consolidating Russia’s position. Ukraine, exhausted by the conflict, then becomes a symbolic terrain that highlights and splashes the real conductors of all the world’s disorders in a war with stakes that go well beyond its borders.

In this context of global upheaval, other events attract attention with the arrest of Pavel Durov, creator of Telegram, the attempt to muzzle Elon Musk’s “X”, the banning of foreign media such as RT or Sputnik, the custody of “whistleblowers” ​​in France and the control of the net by Google, are all evidence of a panic of these leaders incapable of carrying out their nauseating policy without fear and coercion. These arrests symbolize a hardening of authoritarian regimes around the world, seeking to control all information narratives, as crucial as the territories themselves, because the disclosure of the truth about their actions represents a direct threat to the world’s political elites. It is above all a repressive warning to all those who challenge the official narrative of this bloodthirsty caste. At a time when state disinformation and omnipresent surveillance are shaping our reality, it is therefore essential to question the real objective behind this control of information. Is it simply a question of imposing total domination over consciences and freedoms, or do they mainly want to prevent the evidence of their misdeeds from coming to light, leading them inevitably to firing squads as for Ceausescu?

And the return of Donald Trump to the White House, generating visible panic in this caste of globalists ready to do anything to remain in the shadows, could further aggravate this situation and lead us towards a decision of scorched earth policy by sacrificing the entire world if they cannot control it. Because this rebalancing not only redraws global alliances, reinforcing the economic and strategic failure for Europe, now caught between two poles with contradictory ambitions, but it also lays bare the mechanisms and actors who have shaped our modern world for more than 200 years.

Thus, the prediction that “the next war will be nuclear” seems less and less science fiction and more and more reality. The world is teetering on a knife edge, and every show of force, whether in the waters of Taiwan, the plains of Ukraine, or the tensions in the Persian Gulf, brings a little closer to the moment when deterrence will give way to pure destruction. And their devastating consequences on populations and infrastructure demonstrate that nuclear war will not be a Hollywood Armageddon, but a brutal transformation of our lives. This is why, in the face of this threat, preparation is essential and concrete solutions to limit the risks, such as anti-radiation shelters, food reserves or survival strategies must be seriously considered. But here too, will we be content to note that deterrence has failed, or are we ready to take measures to avoid nuclear war by hanging high and short those known to be responsible for this fiasco of humanity under messianic overtones?

In France, the centralization of power and the authoritarian drift embodied by the possible use of Article 16 by Macron, the economic reforms intended to destabilize the country's foundations and the projects of territorial fragmentation, echo a global movement of questioning nation-states. This logic of destruction of democratic structures and absolute control prepares the ground for the imposition of a globalized technocratic system where resistance will become almost impossible. And in this chaotic context that marks the beginning of 2025, countries like France, but also all those participating in this mafia European Union, find themselves at a decisive crossroads, faced with decisions that are gradually eroding their sovereignty and that have ruined their economy to submit to the United States, as if under the aegis of a Macron whose illegitimacy is no longer in doubt.

Recent initiatives, such as decrees authorizing the transfer of public shares to opaque entities, "top secret" classifications, the too numerous 49-3, reveal a strategy hidden under the guise of legality, but aimed at further weakening national independence. The projects of institutions such as "France Travail" or the "Agence Française de Développement" fuel a dynamic of dependency, while separatist movements, such as in Savoie, Corsica or the overseas territories, clearly call into question territorial sovereignty. These elements all testify to a globalist, anti-French and anti-Christian agenda, aimed at imposing a supranational power that is as illegitimate as it is carnivorous.

In 2024, the world was no longer just a military or diplomatic battlefield, it had become an informational, economic and cybernetic battlefield, where every decision, every movement, every interaction could have radical consequences on the future of humanity. Faced with this existential threat, citizen resistance is trying to organize itself, but is coming up against a corrupt media machine aligned with official discourse, as well as a police force that has become a militia of arrogant tyrants. Disinformation, manipulation of facts, and the marginalization of dissident voices are becoming obstacles to the reconquest of our sovereignty and our freedom. However, collective awareness remains a crucial lever to prevent this programmed deconstruction.

The year 2025 is therefore looming on the horizon as a decisive turning point in the history of humanity, where geopolitical tensions, internal power struggles and existentialist threats converge to form a most bleak picture. Our civilization is on the brink of the abyss, plunged into an unprecedented economic, informational, climatic and military war, where superpowers are clashing on all fronts to ensure their control over our future. Ukraine, the Middle East, the rise of China, the intrusion of financial powers into the internal processes of States, and the radicalization of despicable Israeli policies testify to an increasingly fractured world, where humanity no longer seems to seek peace, but rather the destruction of our civilizational base. The specter of a nuclear war, global ecological and economic crises, and internal clashes in societies against a backdrop of social fractures further aggravate the situation.

At the center of this turmoil is a dystopian future where the sovereignty of nations and individual freedoms are reduced to nothing. The question is whether humanity will be able to resist this infernal machine of domination, or whether it will allow itself to be swallowed up by an irreversible process of dehumanization. In short, 2025 promises to be the worst year humanity has ever known. It is a crucial moment when humanity's choices will determine whether we sink into total chaos, or whether we will manage to get back on track.

Time is running out and, faced with this threat, it is now imperative to choose between submission and resistance. But will it still be possible to fight against this drift by imprisoning the leaders and those responsible for this madness before it is too late?

