By MARTINA CHARBONNEL

November 6, 2024 will remain in my memory as the day when hope returned. Suddenly everything became lighter. I had not been too interested in the American elections for fear of reliving the scenarios of 2020, the shameless fraud of the Democrats, the expectation of a miracle that would cancel Biden's election. Trump appeared as a savior. The wildest rumors were circulating but the Trump myth was being born.

After experiencing rigged legislative elections in June, I no longer imagined it possible to counter the cheating of the globalist mafia. To achieve this, a massive vote for a candidate was needed, which is what happened on November 5 in the United States. The best news of this day is that the worst is never certain and I was not really convinced of that.

Whether or not one likes Trump's style, Trump's character, or Trump's policies, he now appears as a hero for having risen after being swept aside by the globalists. The fact that he escaped prison and two assassination attempts during his campaign gives him a martyr's dimension and commands respect.

Trump did not flinch at the spitting of the elite who feel threatened by his victory. The media went so far in the defamation that Americans did not believe it. All the experts who compared him to Hitler had forgotten that Trump for four years had defused all the risks of war and that the people remembered it.

But Trump is not Zorro who arrives with his horse and his hat. The challenges are immense. If we can hope for a quick peace in Ukraine, it will be more delicate in the Middle East. What about the UN? What about NATO? Trump will probably not be a friend of all countries. The great America that he dreams of restoring will have to measure up to the BRICS, which augurs great tensions.

Kennedy junior's presence in Trump's team should bring order to the vaccination policy and remove the WHO's all-powerful nature. This is very courageous of him. This will have repercussions in France despite the EU which will do everything to maintain the vaccination pressure.

The New World Order has just suffered a defeat, which is encouraging because it proves that it is possible. But if the Beast is weakened, it is not dead. Beyond the need for economic domination of the WE, Satanism has a tough skin and will try to embed itself in countries that, like ours, are in the dark.

Trump has achieved a feat that is hard to imagine in France. He has brought the American people together. He has united under his name the different communities that live in the United States, including the Amish who were voting for the first time in their lives. The United States was built this way and wants to keep this identity. The American people have stood up against wokeness and the 'Satanist influence' that inspires it.

The Democrats could only count on the LGBT community, the pro-Palestinian movement, the pro-migrants, the climate fanatics, the neo-feminists who hate men… These fascist minorities proclaim themselves “the camp of Good” to better destroy our freedoms and our civilization. The places where it was forbidden to ask voters to justify their identity limited the debacle of the Harris camp.

Is the same thing possible in France? Clearly, no!

There is no French Trump. Reconquête shows its muscles. Eric Zemmour wants to show that he has some. Sarah Knaffo says "France first" and went to New York to bask in Trump's victory. Except that Reconquête remains in the EU and therefore in the globalist system.

Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella are more timid in their assessment of Trump's victory: And for good reason: they define themselves as Europeans as much as they are French. It is the European Rally and no longer national? And what do they do with French sovereignty?

François Asselineau wants to be the French Trump, but be careful: you should not associate yourself with Florian Philippot because he comes from the RN. End of joke!

Florian Philippot is completely blocked in his progress. In France, the obligation of sponsorships is intended to subject candidacies to the goodwill of a corrupt political class in full decomposition: Florian Philippot is a victim of this.

The only person whose career path had any similarities to that of Donald Trump was Bernard Tapie, who was broken by the left before he even had any presidential ambitions.

Originally, the sponsorships designed to avoid wacky candidacies were well-intentioned. The Ukrainians elected a comedian who specialized in the pianobite. We can see where that led Ukraine.

This system rules out any possibility of electing a head of state with extraordinary abilities, François Hollande has shown the limits of a "normal man" at the head of the country. Macron is outside the framework of the normal man but he will soon become a reference point for abjection and serve as a deterrent.

Outside the political class, few people stand out from the crowd; Michel Onfray has some pretensions but since his delusional positions against the unvaccinated he has been disqualified.

No French Trump on the horizon. Since we are at least twenty years behind the USA and have only been discovering the joys of wokeness for a few years, we may have our French Trump in 2050 to try to save what remains of France.

