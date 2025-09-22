By Marcan for BAM! Belgian Alternative Media

While Ukraine illustrates the decisive role of NGOs in contemporary conflicts, Trump's arrival in 2024 calls into question their funding and reveals the political divide they create within the United States itself. From the OSS and the CIA to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and private foundations like the Open Society, the United States has developed a parallel diplomacy based on civil society. This investigation traces the history of this mechanism and analyzes its concrete effects.

From the OSS to the CIA: The Legacy of War

During World War II, the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), the precursor to the CIA, was at the heart of the first major American experiments in psychological warfare. From that time on, the United States understood that it was not enough to win on the military front: it was also necessary to convince, influence, and shape minds. The OSS collaborated with religious, labor, and media networks to spread narratives favorable to the Allies and discredit the Axis powers. After 1945, the CIA took up these tools and systematized them. One of the first architects of this strategy was George Kennan, a diplomat and theorist of containment. In his 1948 memorandum, he advocated for “organized political warfare” aimed at directly influencing opposing civil societies. [1] This document opened a new era, in which clandestine operations became a standard instrument of foreign policy. The first major test took place in Italy that same year. Fearing the electoral victory of the Communist Party, Washington mobilized the CIA to finance Catholic trade unions, cultural associations, and pro-Western newspapers. The funds came partly from clandestine channels, but the results were visible: the Christian Democrats won the elections. This episode, extensively documented by the CIA itself[2], established a method that would be replicated elsewhere: using local actors to influence a vote or an entire society, while retaining the possibility of denying any official interference. Over the following decades, the CIA multiplied its experiments: funding the Congress for Cultural Freedom and its intellectual journals (Encounter, an English-language journal published in London from 1953, Preuves, a French-language journal launched in Paris in 1951, aimed at French and European intellectuals), supporting arts festivals, creating radio stations such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty, and discreetly supporting anti-communist unions in Europe and Latin America. Everywhere, civil society became a battlefield.

The Scandals of the 1970s

As early as 1967, the New York Times and Ramparts magazine exposed the CIA's secret funding of student and cultural associations. American public opinion, marked by the Vietnam War and internal protests, discovered that organizations presented as independent were in fact run from Langley. The Church and Pike Commissions, established by Congress in the 1970s, confirmed the extent of the phenomenon.[3]

They revealed large-scale cultural manipulation programs, attempts to destabilize foreign governments, and interference in elections. The scandal was so widespread that the CIA lost some of its credibility and was forced to close or transform some of its operations. Under President Jimmy Carter, stricter oversight was imposed. Any clandestine operation now had to receive presidential approval. While this measure complicated interventions, it did not abolish the logic: Washington still sought to influence foreign civil society, but had to do so more visibly or through "neutral" intermediaries. This constraint led to the invention of new structures capable of carrying out these missions under a façade of transparency.

The Creation of the NED

It was Ronald Reagan who gave new impetus in 1983 by creating the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). The idea was simple: to take on in broad daylight what had been carried out in secret by the CIA. Officially, the NED was intended to support democracy and human rights. In practice, it took over the functions of financing parties, media, unions and NGOs in countries deemed strategic. Carl Gershman, its founder, explained in 1986 that the NED allowed the same actors as the CIA to be financed, but in an open and less compromising manner[4]. The institution was organized around four branches: the International Republican Institute (IRI), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the Solidarity Center and the Center for International Private Enterprise. This architecture guaranteed bipartisan support, strengthening the organization's legitimacy and avoiding internal political quarrels. In the 1980s and 1990s, the NED played an active role in Central America (Nicaragua, El Salvador), Asia (Philippines, South Korea), and Eastern Europe. It funded Polish trade unions close to Solidarity, supported independent media in communist countries, and encouraged democratic transitions. For its supporters, it helped weaken authoritarian regimes. For its detractors, it merely imposed a societal model aligned with Washington, bypassing national sovereignty.

USAID: At the heart of American soft power

This influence diplomacy, however, is not limited to organizations pursuing their political objectives. It also relies on agencies with a more technical and humanitarian profile.

Created in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has the official mission of coordinating civilian development assistance. Its budget, which fluctuates between $25 and $35 billion annually depending on the fiscal year, makes it one of Washington's most powerful financial levers in diplomatic matters. Unlike the NED, which openly presents itself as a tool for democracy promotion, USAID asserts a humanitarian and technical mandate: food assistance, public health, infrastructure, and governance.

Behind this publicity, the agency often plays a decisive political role. During the Cold War, it served to strengthen allied regimes by directly financing civil servant salaries or supporting media outlets considered strategic. In Latin America, USAID provided substantial funding for "modernization" programs that actually accompanied counterinsurgency. In the former USSR and Eastern Europe, it invested heavily since the 1990s to foster the transition to a market economy and support pro-Western community networks.

In Ukraine, its role was particularly visible: up to 90% of some media outlets' funding came from USAID grants, creating structural dependency. The agency also covered direct social spending, such as pensions and civil service salaries, blurring the line between humanitarian aid and political support. Its detractors accuse it of acting as a civilian facade for US foreign policy, while its defenders point out that it provides concrete and rapid aid in crisis situations.

George Soros and the Political Economy of Private Foundations

Alongside government agencies such as USAID and the NED, private foundations constitute another pillar of American influence diplomacy. Among them, the network of Open Society Foundations created by George Soros has played a major role since the 1990s. Presented as philanthropic, they have funded universities, NGOs, and independent media in over 100 countries. In Central and Eastern Europe, they have trained a generation of political and intellectual elites in favor of Euro-Atlantic integration. Since their creation, their cumulative expenditures exceed USD 23 billion[5], making them, along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation[6] and the Rockefeller Foundation, one of the most influential philanthropic networks in the world. The Soros Foundation, however, has a more political orientation.

Their actions often align with Washington's strategic priorities. In Ukraine, for example, the Soros foundations supported economic and institutional reforms that coincided with the opening of the energy sector to Western multinationals. Their financial and symbolic weight has fueled the perception of a political agenda hidden behind philanthropy.

For their supporters, the Open Society Foundations defend academic freedom, human rights, and transparency. For their detractors, they embody private interference and collusion between money, ideology, and geopolitics. The influence of Soros, also a major donor to the Democratic Party, illustrates the porosity between philanthropic action and political strategy.

Some examples

Iran

Iran was one of the CIA's first laboratories outside Europe. In 1953, Operation Ajax, conducted jointly by British (MI6) and American intelligence services, aimed to overthrow Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, guilty of nationalizing the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. The strategy combined propaganda, mobilizing associations and religious figures, financing demonstrations, and economic pressure. Local networks, sometimes presented as "civil organizations," played a crucial role in spreading rumors and organizing street protests. The fall of Mossadegh allowed the return to power of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, supported by Washington for more than twenty-five years. This interference left a deep mark on Iranian collective memory: it fueled a lasting sense of mistrust toward the United States and NGOs perceived as instruments of manipulation, and remains a constant reference in the rhetoric of the Islamic Republic.

Guatemala

Guatemala was the CIA's first major field of operations in Latin America. In 1951, democratically elected President Jacobo Árbenz initiated a vast agrarian reform aimed at redistributing land previously largely owned by the United Fruit Company, an American multinational close to Washington's ruling circles. This policy was immediately perceived as a strategic and economic threat. In 1954, the CIA launched Operation PBSUCCESS, combining a radio propaganda campaign, funding opponents, psychological actions, and logistical support for an expeditionary force led by Carlos Castillo Armas. Árbenz was forced to resign, paving the way for a military regime aligned with American interests. This coup is considered the CIA's first major victory in Latin America, but it also ushered in a long period of instability and political violence in the country, with a civil war that would last several decades.

Egypt

In Egypt, British and American intelligence services quickly recognized the usefulness of religious actors in containing Arab nationalism. Faced with Gamal Abdel Nasser, who embodied an independent and pro-Soviet path, MI6 and the CIA established contacts with the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s, which they used as an ideological and social counterweight. This instrumentalization of an Islamist movement initiated a long-term approach: supporting certain religious movements in order to counter political adversaries, even if it meant fostering the emergence of more radical forces. Indeed, networks emerging from the Muslim Brotherhood would later fuel movements such as Al-Qaeda, Hamas, and the Islamic State, illustrating the harmful effects of these alliances of convenience. It is noteworthy that these Islamist organizations would subsequently justify numerous interventions (Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Gaza, etc.).

Chile

From the late 1960s, the United States saw Salvador Allende's rise as a strategic threat, fearing that a Marxist government would spread throughout Latin America. The CIA then funded unions, associations, and newspapers hostile to Allende in order to weaken his social base. Millions of dollars were invested to support massive strikes, particularly in the transportation and distribution sectors, which paralyzed the Chilean economy. After the 1973 military coup, the American networks did not disappear: they shifted their focus to supporting moderate NGOs, promoting a gradual and controlled transition. These actors, funded in part by the NED and American foundations, helped prepare for the return to civilian rule in the late 1980s, while ensuring that political openness remained compatible with Western economic interests.

Serbia

In the late 1990s, Slobodan Milošević's Serbia became another major target. The student movement Otpor!, born in 1998, was quickly identified and supported by organizations linked to the NED. Its activists received training in political communication and nonviolent resistance, inspired by the methods of Gene Sharp. The funding made it possible to produce posters, leaflets, and media campaigns on a scale unprecedented for a student movement. In 2000, Otpor! played a decisive role in the mobilization that led to the fall of Milošević after the disputed presidential election. For its supporters, this victory was a victory for democracy over an authoritarian regime. For its detractors, it illustrated how an opposition could be constructed and instrumentalized by external actors. This "color revolution" model would inspire other movements in Georgia, Ukraine, and elsewhere in the post-Soviet space.

Ukraine

Ukraine undoubtedly represents the most emblematic and structured case. Since independence in 1991, the country has been a priority for Washington and Brussels. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested to support NGOs, independent media, and pro-Western political parties. The Orange Revolution of 2004, triggered by elections marred by fraud, was strongly supported by this network of associations funded by the NED, USAID, and the European Union. In December 2013, Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, publicly acknowledged that more than $5 billion had been invested in Ukraine since 1991 to "support democracy."[7]

During the Euromaidan in 2014, numerous Western-funded NGOs played a central role. They organized logistical supplies for the protesters, provided legal services for those arrested, and relayed the mobilization to the international media. After the fall of Viktor Yanukovych, they were directly involved in institutional and economic reforms. For some observers, these NGOs helped anchor Ukraine on a Euro-Atlantic trajectory, strengthening its sovereignty against Moscow. For others, they contributed to radicalizing the confrontation with Russia by preventing the emergence of a middle way. The Ukrainian case thus reveals the full ambivalence of American influence diplomacy: a tool to support a struggling civil society, but also a factor of polarization and lasting geopolitical conflict.

Trump: The End of NGO Funding?

Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025 marked a break in the historical continuity of American support for NGOs. Upon his inauguration, he signed an executive order freezing all foreign aid funding for 90 days, allowing for a complete review of programs[8]. This decision directly affected USAID, the main donor to NGOs, and raised concerns within the NED, which saw its traditional role being called into question. In the wake of this, Congress adopted the Rescissions Act of 2025, cutting international aid budgets by more than $8 billion, including those of USAID and related agencies[9]. Regulatory measures also imposed that federal funding could no longer support NGOs deemed contrary to "national priorities," targeting in particular those associated with progressive themes or linked to transnational networks such as George Soros's Open Society Foundations[10]. For the first time since their creation, the NED and USAID have been weakened not by external opposition but by a domestic political decision.

However, the concrete effects of these measures remain to be assessed. Although legal proceedings forced the administration to grant partial waivers for certain emergency programs, such as those related to global health, the effective dissolution of USAID led to the closure of thousands of grants, affecting NGOs in more than 60 countries.

Donald Trump's challenge to NGO funding has highlighted a fracture within the Republican Party. Some of its elected officials, close to nationalist and sovereignist factions, support the reduction or even elimination of USAID and the NED, considered costly and contrary to the priority given to domestic affairs. Conversely, the interventionist wing of the GOP continues to see these instruments as essential to countering Russia, China, and Iran. This divide reflects a strategic contradiction: on the one hand, a discourse calling for a break with "interference" abroad; on the other, a tradition of influence diplomacy that has structured American policy since the Cold War. Trump's election in 2024 has thus crystallized this tension, showing that the question of the role of NGOs in foreign and domestic policy now openly divides the American political class.

Universal Model or Special Interests?

Seductive rhetoric about promoting democracy, human rights, and development often conceals a complex system where geopolitical motivations and special interests intertwine. While some interventions have accompanied stable transitions, others have contributed to destabilizing entire regions.

The cases of post-2003 Iraq, post-2011 Libya, and persistent tensions in Ukraine illustrate the perverse effects of influence diplomacy. These failures reveal a fundamental contradiction: how can one claim to defend the sovereignty of peoples while massively interfering in their internal affairs?

The claim of the universality of the Western model is perhaps the most problematic blind spot of this strategy. By postulating that liberal democracy and a market economy represent the insurmountable horizon of any "modern" society, Washington and its proxies neglect the cultural, historical, and social specificities of the countries concerned. This teleological vision transforms the diversity of human experiences into a series of steps toward a single predefined model. Decades of support for the Shah in Iran ultimately paved the way for Khomeini, revealing the inadequacy of the imposed model and the limits of a strategy designed primarily with external geopolitical interests in mind.

Seventy years after the OSS's first experiments, the question remains: do these tools truly serve the emancipation of peoples, or do they merely disguise a sophisticated form of imperialism in idealism?

Marcan for BAM!

