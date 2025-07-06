Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1h

So important to follow the money and look at how it impacts governance. Thank you for sharing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture