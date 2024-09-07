The treatment envisaged remains the same (*)

More emphasis on hygiene and dietary measures

The measurement must be more precise and standardized

On August 31, the European Society of Cardiology published its new recommendations on high blood pressure. Simplified and more aggressive targets are among the important changes.

A new classification of blood pressure

A new classification is thus proposed. Hypertension remains defined by a blood pressure (BP) > 140/90 mmHg, but we now speak of three levels:

Non-elevated blood pressure (< 120/70 mmHg);

High blood pressure (between 120/70 and < 140/90 mmHg) ;

High blood pressure (above 140/90 mmHg).

This new classification allows us to react more quickly

In case of confirmed non-elevated BP: there is no evidence to support antihypertensive treatment, encourage a healthy lifestyle and reassess blood pressure in the future;

In case of confirmed BP elevation: antihypertensive treatment may be indicated in a high-risk patient whose blood pressure remains above 130/80 mmHg despite hygiene and dietary rules;

In case of confirmed hypertension: Antihypertensive treatment is formally indicated, immediately, in parallel with hygiene and dietary rules.