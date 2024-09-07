Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Sep 24

Agreed, kids need parents who are aware. Found out about this book yesterday I am thinking about getting: "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America" by Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt.............It has been going on for years. Wish I had known more when my kids were first starting school! Apparently it is happening in other countries as well. And not to mention the vaccines causing autism and all kinds of things so people will be so messed up the evil ones think they can take over.

Sep 24

Yes there are soooo many examples! They have changed everything.............heard immunity, definition of quarantine.........now we quarantine the healthy?? They have changed the milestones that kids are to achieve for speaking, etc. to HIGHER ages for normal! We have some "common core" education stuff in America from Bill Gates.......dumbs kids down............they used to publish the curriculum online........I remember arguing with the principal about it when my kids were in school. Once people got wise it was removed from the website while I still had copies of the curriculum.............Crazy stuff! And I am glad I kept my old dictionaries!

