New Hypertension Guidelines: Stricter Targets to ”Protect Your Heart”
(and over all, put millions more under ”treatment” !! )
On August 31, the European Society of Cardiology published its new recommendations on high blood pressure. Simplified and more aggressive targets are among the important changes.
A new classification of blood pressure
The measurement must be more precise and standardized
Cardiovascular risk research becomes priority
More emphasis on hygiene and dietary measures
The treatment envisaged remains the same (*)
A new classification of blood pressure
A new classification is thus proposed. Hypertension remains defined by a blood pressure (BP) > 140/90 mmHg, but we now speak of three levels:
Non-elevated blood pressure (< 120/70 mmHg);
High blood pressure (between 120/70 and < 140/90 mmHg) ;
High blood pressure (above 140/90 mmHg).
This new classification allows us to react more quickly
In case of confirmed non-elevated BP: there is no evidence to support antihypertensive treatment, encourage a healthy lifestyle and reassess blood pressure in the future;
In case of confirmed BP elevation: antihypertensive treatment may be indicated in a high-risk patient whose blood pressure remains above 130/80 mmHg despite hygiene and dietary rules;
In case of confirmed hypertension: Antihypertensive treatment is formally indicated, immediately, in parallel with hygiene and dietary rules.
My two cents :
I’m not qualified in medicine, so please read : The Great Blood Pressure Scam by THE FORGOTTEN SIDE OF MEDICINE - A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR
(*) ”Treatment remains the same” … but on a finger’s click, how many will fall in the so-called ”high BP” category… for the greater profit of harmful products sellers ?
Agreed, kids need parents who are aware. Found out about this book yesterday I am thinking about getting: "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America" by Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt.............It has been going on for years. Wish I had known more when my kids were first starting school! Apparently it is happening in other countries as well. And not to mention the vaccines causing autism and all kinds of things so people will be so messed up the evil ones think they can take over.
Yes there are soooo many examples! They have changed everything.............heard immunity, definition of quarantine.........now we quarantine the healthy?? They have changed the milestones that kids are to achieve for speaking, etc. to HIGHER ages for normal! We have some "common core" education stuff in America from Bill Gates.......dumbs kids down............they used to publish the curriculum online........I remember arguing with the principal about it when my kids were in school. Once people got wise it was removed from the website while I still had copies of the curriculum.............Crazy stuff! And I am glad I kept my old dictionaries!