Capital has only one goal: to increase its profits ever more. Ideally, it would produce a constant increase in its profits without spending, without companies, and without employees. AI is, in this perspective, the absolute fantasy of the capitalist since it can produce without humans, at least that is its absolute fantasy. The capitalist ideal, if it were to come to fruition, would simply make our species disappear. Without strong supervision, capitalism can only produce tragedies.

Translated from https://lebondosage.over-blog.fr/2025/09/l-angle-mort-des-politiques-de-l-offre.html

In the last blog post, we briefly discussed the false economic models regularly sold to the French to solve the country's problems. As I explained, there is no economic model in Europe that is truly a model. What we call a model is, in reality, systematically nothing more than a system that benefits by plundering its neighbor. Neoliberalism and economic deregulation have created a European and global economy that is nothing more than a huge game of musical chairs with many more players than available chairs. To speak of a model under these conditions for the winners of this system falsely suggests that the winner's behavior is generalizable. This is obviously not the case, since the winner only wins precisely because others are doing badly due to their economic choices.

This immense loser's game that is neoliberal globalization has produced a system of structural crisis that pushes each country to reduce its domestic demand more effectively than its neighbor in order to benefit from the few insufficient investments made on the global market scale. As I have already explained in several articles, this failing global system has only been able to maintain itself thanks to the debt issuance, also increasing, of the former industrial powers. The United States and its ability to borrow indefinitely and issue as many dollars as it wants are the key to explaining why the system has not been in a depression for 50 years. The US economy has thus built global dominance simply by issuing the global currency. But as we have also seen many times, this system has backfired on the productive part of the US economy, which has become virtually useless. The Trump paradox, which seeks both to reindustrialize and maintain the dominance of the dollar, risks largely derailing his reindustrialization endeavor.

For the moment, massive investments in the US are mainly made in mechanisms of massive financial speculation, particularly with regard to AI and data centers, which have captured the bulk of the investments made under Biden with his Inflation Reduction Act. Having become a rentier economy, the USA has not yet managed to truly restart the production machine. And as long as it is much more profitable to engage in financial speculation than productive investment in the USA, it is not clear why the American economic system would really start to revive national production. Protectionism is not everything; investment must also truly be directed into the real economy. But that is another debate concerning finance and speculative capitalism, which is holding back the economy. I would just like to remind you that capital has only one goal: to increase its profits ever more. Ideally, it would produce a constant increase in its profits without spending, without companies, and without employees. AI is, in this perspective, the absolute fantasy of the capitalist since it can produce without humans, at least that is his absolute fantasy. The capitalist ideal, if it were to come to fruition, would simply cause our species to disappear. Without strong supervision, capitalism can only produce tragedies.

But let's return to the central question of this text, which is the natural failure of supply-side policies. In this competitive society framework that is neoliberal globalization, a system that encourages everyone to engage in selfish calculations consisting of plundering their neighbors rather than the other way around, the goal is to make money off their neighbors' backs. Everyone is fighting, in a way, to get a better slice of a pie represented by international demand that shrinks year after year. In the 1980s, the Germans and the Japanese were the best in the field. With the euro, Germany managed to eradicate French and Italian competition. At the same time, global growth continues to decline; this is particularly visible in Europe, since we can say that the continent has been in a state of breakdown since the 2008 crisis. Once again, the few models of virtue that we are presented with are generally the result of internal breakdowns. Thus, Italy, which is presented to us as a miracle, simply broke its domestic demand to generate trade surpluses. And meanwhile, young Italians no longer have the means to find accommodation or to make children, and the real country is collapsing while organizing its own demographic colonization due to a lack of local workers to keep its economy going. The Italian model could not be better summed up than as collective suicide for accounting reasons. Italy doesn’t need a trade surplus; it especially needs to invest in its youth and boost its birth rate. But what can you expect? Short-sighted accountants run our countries.

Supply-side policies lead nowhere in a broken world.

The basic reasoning behind supply-side policies is typical of liberal thinking, a Lego-like way of thinking that believes each part it studies is independent of other problems. This consists of simply ignoring interactions between nations and neglecting the factors of interdependence that are fundamental in the global economic game. A supply-side policy that involves reducing your own spending, labor costs, and domestic demand to boost the economy through exports can make sense when you’re the only one practicing it and in a relatively dynamic regional economy. In this context, and if your country isn’t too large compared to its main economic partners, then perhaps the strategy can work. But if these conditions aren’t met, you’re only adding to the problems of the countries you interact with. It’s a lose-lose game, in a way.

In the EU, everyone is trying to grow at the expense of their neighbors. Well, practically everyone, since France has been something of an exception until now. Let’s bet that, with the lack of economic debate in our country and the predominance of neoliberal ideology in public debate, our country will soon catch up in terms of wage and social mistreatment. A liberal purge in France would have a catastrophic effect on the EU, but the morons who run this useless and harmful machine probably don’t really realize it, repeating the mantras of accounting liberalism ad nauseam. Because ultimately, and as I always say, producing without consuming is no more rational than trying to consume without producing; in both cases, you find yourself in a dead end. And in the current European and global framework, it is becoming impossible to produce, because China seems to be monopolizing the entire world production in all sectors—the Germans and the Japanese know all about that. And it is impossible to consume while creating non-offshorable jobs in the services sector, since that only widens your trade deficits.

So, making the population believe that by tightening the screws and reducing public spending we will regain economic dynamism is simply odious, as well as stupid. It is the neoliberal framework that must be eliminated if we want to revive the country. And this requires abandoning European illusions, returning to the franc, radical protectionism, but also boosting domestic demand. Far from opposing demand-side and supply-side policies, we must, on the contrary, make them work together. Worrying about national production also means worrying about the dynamism of domestic demand. In today’s world and with the macroeconomic balance of power, it is now illusory to believe that exports will be able to get us out of trouble in the long term. It is through a clever mix of national protection and stimulation of domestic demand that we will be able to break the squaring of the circle, and not by sacrificing this or that part of our population in the name of the market god or the European totem of “good” governance.

Leave a comment

Share