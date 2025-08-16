By Ludwik Budyn, Licencié en Sciences Chimiques, Université Libre de Bruxelles

On this specific topic of natural disasters, the managers of the database we will be using here consider it reliable from the year 2000 onward.

We are therefore approaching the 30-year period that the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) defines as the minimum required to establish “climate normals”[1], used to define and analyze climate evolution. These reference periods allow current data to be compared with past averages and to identify long-term climate trends and changes.

In this case, the diagnosis seems inescapable : if the stability — or even the decline — in the frequency of natural disasters is confirmed, then the potential link between global warming and natural disasters would become a purely academic hypothesis. Interesting from a theoretical standpoint, but lacking any observable factual basis.

Yet this stands in stark contrast to what various international agencies — and their media spokespersons — have been claiming repeatedly over the past 25 years. They have not hesitated to speak of a “doubling”[2] or even a “fivefold increase”[3] in the number of natural disasters over this period, all of which, of course, is attributed to anthropogenic global warming.

How, then, will they reconcile the stability observed in the real world with the alarmism so often relayed in the media ?

We therefore await, with some curiosity, the ad hoc explanation that will justify, in this particular case, abandoning the 30-year reference period. Climate alarmists will need to explain why this criterion — endorsed by the WMO itself — would no longer reflect long-term climate trends, as it is intended to do.

Some, faced with the pressure of this symbolic threshold, are already showing signs of nervous urgency. In the past, they predicted the end of the world in ten or twelve years — far enough ahead that forgetfulness would shield them from accountability. Today, they are forced to be less cautious.

This haste is evident in statements like that of the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, who declared in 2024 : “Humanity has only two years left to ‘save the world’”[4]. As always, the aim is not to describe reality, but to make headlines.

Yet even this compressed timeline may no longer suffice. For if nothing changes within the next five years, it will have to be acknowledged that global warming is not currently causing the predicted increase in natural disasters — a conclusion supported by the CRED[5] data — and that this observed stability is, in fact, a climatic phenomenon.

Thus, since the beginning of this century and, as demonstrated in a previous article[6], only the data from this period are sufficiently representative of reality to allow meaningful comparisons, we observe that :

the frequency of natural disasters has been slowly decreasing :

And since it is useful to corroborate findings using multiple sources, we refer to the 2024 report [7] by the British insurer AON, a multinational player in risk management and reinsurance. Although AON uses different criteria for classifying disasters than those of CRED, it confirms the absence of any significant change in the annual frequency of natural disasters over the past 24 years :

The following commentary accompanies the graph :

“There were at least 398 individual natural disaster events in 2023, which is slightly below both the average (400) and the median (402) recorded since 2000.”

The absolute number of deaths remains low — apart from earthquakes (Geophysical events), which do not appear to be climate-related. This means that, given the continuous growth of the global population, the relative number of disaster-related deaths is actually declining :

The absolute number of people affected — including the so-called “climate refugees”—shows no increase, on the contrary. Once again, taking into account the continuous growth of the global population, this means that the relative number of affected individuals is also decreasing :

As for the economic damage caused by natural disasters, the figures — adjusted only for inflation and not accounting for global population growth or economic development — cannot, as they stand, be used to indicate a meaningful trend. We will return to this point below. However, even these unadjusted figures do not show any alarming surge :

To enable meaningful comparisons over long time periods, these figures must be normalized — as we have shown previously[8] — that is, adjusted using GDP as a reference.

Below is an example of such normalization[9], carried out by the insurance company Swiss Re :

There is no observable increase in normalized economic losses from natural disasters over the period in question, 1990[10] to 2023. In fact, the past twelve years even appear to show a decline compared to previous decades.

Thus, data from various institutions — CRED, AON, and Swiss Re — challenge the alarmist narrative often associated with the evolution of natural disasters.

And yet, despite these facts, a large segment of the political, media, and scientific elite continues to promote a narrative of fear and guilt, one that is fundamentally at odds with the available data.

This dogmatic persistence, despite the repeated failures of its predictions[11], raises a legitimate question : Is this still a scientific debate ? Or are we witnessing a convergence of interests between ideological beliefs — impervious to reality — and short-term political and economic gains ?

The answer to this question is crucial, because the political, economic, and societal decisions made in the name of climate action will shape the future of billions of human beings.

But for that future to be shaped wisely, our perception of it must be grounded in robust data — not in millenarian fears.

References linked in the original article .

