Via Olivier Demeulenaere – Perspectives on the economy

Mark Rutte to MEPs: "You will have to learn Russian in four to five years or go to New Zealand"

by Jean Chapoutier

Mark Rutte wants to double NATO funding by cutting the social budget. In France, reducing the share of GDP devoted to pension payments by 1% would lead to a reduction in pensions of 6 to 7%.

On December 12, 2024, the new NATO Secretary General declared that Europeans must cut pensions and social security to finance support for Ukraine and the future war against Russia within the next 5 years.

On 13 January 2025, Mark Rutte clearly played the fear card when he addressed MEPs: " You will have to learn Russian in four to five years or go to New Zealand, if you do not allocate much more money to military needs than the current 2% of GDP ."

In the past, children were threatened with an evil character, the bogeyman, to scare them and thus make them obedient. Mark Rutte, for his part, threatens the European deputies with a new bogeyman, the Russians or Putin, their choice, to be certain that they will do what is demanded of them by NATO.

To increase NATO funding, they chose to reduce social costs.

Mark Rutte has urged MEPs to cut the budgets that EU countries spend on pensions, health and social security in order to double the defence budget.

" We know how to protect our people and the European way of life (...), we just have to do it " , " by investing more in defence capabilities and means, by strengthening resilience and by continuing to support Ukraine ".

All this is financed by the reduction of pensions, social security, or the health system, all things which are precisely the main marker of the “European way of life”.

It should be noted that Mark Rutte is trying to impose a diktat on the supposedly sovereign nations of the European Union by going over the heads of the states that are in charge of national budgets.

NATO, through the voice of Mark Rutte, wants to arrogate to itself the right to dictate the budgets of nations!

But in any case, it would be fairer if those who speak out for unwavering support for Ukraine and the war against Russia were to pay out of their own pockets for the weapons and financing of this proxy war against Russia. And also out of their own pockets.

You want war? Finance it yourself with your money and your lives, and leave us alone.

Why should those who do not identify with NATO or the European Union accept the reduction of health care, the deterioration of national education or the reduction of retirement to directly finance the American or even European military-industrial complex?

Increasing the share of GDP devoted to defense from 2% to 4% is not insignificant, but if it is also the "social aspect" of States that is impacted, then the consequences for low salaries and low pensions will be catastrophic: for example, for France, reducing the money devoted to retirement by 1% of GDP is equivalent to reducing pensions by 6 to 7%.

I didn't pay for this for more than 45 years! And you?

I didn't go on all the strikes and demonstrations in defense of pensions so that Mark Rutte would come and reduce my pension to finance the military-industrial complex.

And you ?

I didn't do all the Yellow Vest demonstrations so that those who are farting in silk can pick our pockets even more.

Mark Rutte demands that the European Parliament "prioritize" its spending in order to increase NATO budgets. I bet that MEPs will not have to be begged for long to happily agree to attack social systems, and who will be the big losers in this affair? Us, the little guys.

The euros will trickle down, from the bottom up, of course, and they will flow in torrents into the pockets of the bosses of the American military-industrial complex and no one else, the European military-industrialists will be left out in the cold.

Mark Rutte has been very clear: to strengthen NATO, we must go directly through the American military-industrial complex, supposedly because this would save money. And too bad for the countries of the European Union that would like to strengthen their own military-industrial complexes.

Rutte, the head of NATO, is in fact just a clerk of the American military-industrial complex, just like a salesman who does not reach his sales target and continues to solicit his customers.

His speech to the European Assembly was a long description of the horrors that await us if Russia is not defeated, which will happen if Europe does not increase funding for NATO from 2% of GDP to 4% of GDP.

Seriously, if the EU were really afraid that Russia would seek to invade, it would be recruiting and training troops en masse right now. Where are the recruitment and mobilization orders? The simple fact that the European Union is not calling up its troops means that it knows full well that Russia has no intention of invading anyone.

Jean Chapoutier , International Network , January 18, 2025

