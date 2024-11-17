Now on your way to our tender companions’ heaven…

You came up one day, so badly hurt. But you have given me the present of your trust, and little by little your heart healed together with your sores.

Life has been hard to you, ill again, again you fought to live, always so brave…

Thank you my Nounou for the joy you filled my heart with when you came to claim your daily moment of cuddles.

Your sweet memory lives in my heart forever.

May our warm thoughts accompany you on the path of eternal rest.

