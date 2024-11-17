Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Perry J. Greenbaum 🇨🇦 🦜's avatar
Perry J. Greenbaum 🇨🇦 🦜
Dec 4

Looks a lot like the grey outdoor cat I have been feeding the last few weeks. I named him Henry Newton.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Nov 17

My sincere sympathy for your loss. Cats, whether male or female, are Nature's true masterpieces ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture