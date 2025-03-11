Translated from Liliane Held-Khawam’s blog

At the end of January 2025, the Swiss UDF [Federal Democratic Union] launched a petition calling for Switzerland to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO). By the end of the collection deadline on 3 March 2025, 34,263 people had signed the petition, either in German, French or Italian. We are overwhelmed by this massive support. It is a strong sign!

As announced, UDF National Councillor Andreas Gafner will submit a parliamentary intervention during the March session of the National Council calling for Switzerland to withdraw from the WHO as soon as possible. The many signatures collected behind it now give this request significant weight.

The arguments for Switzerland to withdraw from the WHO can be found on the website www.fuer-gerechtigkeit.ch and in the explanatory video with UDF President Daniel Frischknecht posted there.

What is it about

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been under fire for some time. And rightly so! It is less and less about people's health, but more and more about power and control for a small group of officials who are not elected by anyone. International cooperation on health issues is right and important. But for this, we do not need an intrusive WHO that seizes more and more power, puts states under trusteeship and wants to intervene in all areas of people's lives!

Let us just remember the Corona period: errors of judgment, unclear decisions and WHO scaremongering were the basis for many countries to adopt radical measures that not only served no purpose (e.g. mandatory mask wearing), but also caused a lot of distress and suffering (e.g. 3G or 2G rules, mRNA “vaccination”, etc.).

The WHO’s quest for power is dangerous!

But for the WHO, all this is far from enough. With a global pact against pandemics, it aspires to global power! And although there has been resistance in many countries – including Switzerland! – the WHO is not coming to its senses. On the contrary: with the “amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR)” decided in 2024, it wants to achieve its goals by a “roundabout route”. If Switzerland does not oppose the changes to the IHR by 19 July 2025 at the latest, we risk further surveillance and digitalisation, "information control" (censorship), unilateral declaration of lockdown by the WHO Director-General, test certificates and vaccination certificates, compulsory vaccination, quarantine and isolation, contact tracing and more. Find out more: http://www.opting-out-igv.ch

That is why it is time to put an end to these plans by withdrawing from the WHO!

Why Switzerland must withdraw according to the UDF

In autumn 2023, the UDF Switzerland launched the petition "No to the WHO dictatorship!" It was submitted on 21 November 2023 with almost 24,000 signatures.

The petition then asked the Federal Council:

No reduction in the deadlines for objections in the context of the revision of the International Health Regulations (IHR).

No signing of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

If the WHO demands that Switzerland sign it, the procedure for leaving the WHO must be initiated.

Until further notice, the WHO Pandemic Treaty is no longer relevant – but not the IHR! Switzerland therefore has no choice but to leave the WHO to avoid the worst for its country and its people.

[…]

Latest articles also available on http://www.cyberbabel.org

LHK

Leave a comment

Share