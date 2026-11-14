Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2d

Ample room to get whatever result the funding entity desires ...

An old joke goes: what is the declination of a lie? Lie, fraud, statistic or:

never trust a statistic you did not manipulate yourself ...

Thanks for your today's post !!! 👍👍👍

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