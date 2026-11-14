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Text translated from Bernard RENTIER's blog ”Immediate openings - Confined knowledge is sterile knowledge” - November 7, 2026

Millions of pieces of data are not enough to prove

In medicine, researchers can now analyze the records of hundreds of thousands or even millions of people. These immense data sets make it possible to study rare diseases, identify adverse effects or explore the links between our lifestyles and our health. But their size can also give a misleading impression of certainty. A lot of retrospective studies and metasearch suffer from this drawback.

In an article published in PLOS Medicine this past November 2, Wonsuk Yoo and John P. HAS. Ioannidis recall an essential rule: more data does not necessarily mean more reliability.

Their message is not to give up on major studies, but to understand what they really allow us to conclude. A measurement error, a poorly designed comparison or a forgotten factor does not disappear because thousands of participants are added. We can even end up "making a mistake with great precision".

Accurate does not always mean right

To understand this distinction, let's imagine a scale that systematically adds three kilos to the actual weight. Weighing a person a hundred times will allow you to know very precisely the result displayed by this scale. But that won't correct its flaw.

A large number of participants reduces fluctuations due to chance, but does not automatically correct systematic errors.

If the people compared are different from the start, or if certain information is poorly collected, the result may remain misleading despite its precision. This is one of the main warnings of the Yoo & Ioannidis article.

What does the value of p ?

In study reports, we often encounter a formula like " p < 0.05". This small number plays a big role in how results are presented and is frequently misunderstood.

Let's take a fictitious example: researchers compare two treatments. They begin by considering the hypothesis that these treatments present no real difference for the result studied. Even then, the two groups would not give exactly the same results: chance naturally produces deviations. The value of p then answers this question: if the treatments really do not differ, and if the other hypotheses of the calculation are correct, what is the probability of observing a difference at least as significant as that observed? A value of p equal to 0.03 means that, under these conditions, at least as marked a deviation would occur in approximately 3% of the study repeats. The observed result therefore seems hardly compatible with the initial hypothesis, under the conditions used for the calculation.

This does not mean that there is "3% chance that the result is due to chance", nor "97% chance that the treatment will be effective". The value of p does not directly give the probability that a conclusion is true. She also doesn't say whether the effect is important to patients or whether the study has bias.

By convention, a result is often referred to as "statistically significant" when p is less than 0.05. But this threshold is not a boundary between true and false. And, in this technical vocabulary, "significant" does not mean "important".

Imagine that you want to check if a coin is balanced: as many chances of falling on heads as on tails. You decide to launch it ten times. Result: nine batteries and one side. You find this suspicious. But could a perfectly balanced piece give such an unbalanced result by simple chance? This is precisely the question answered by the value of p : If the piece were balanced, what would be the probability of achieving a result at least as unbalanced as this? Here, there are nine or ten piles, but also nine or ten faces, since the two directions can raise suspicion of an imbalance. With a balanced piece and independent throws, this happens in about 2% of ten-throw sets. The value of p is therefore approximately 0.02.[1] This means: A balanced piece would rarely give such an unbalanced result. "So you have a reason to question the initial hypothesis. This doesn't mean, "There's only a 2% chance the room will be balanced. "That would reverse the reasoning: the value of p calculates the probability of certain outcomes assuming the coin is balanced, not the probability that the coin will be balanced after seeing the results.

The value of p is thus an indicator of compatibility between what we observe and an initial hypothesis: the smaller it is, the less the observations agree with this hypothesis. This is not a certificate of truth.

A tiny difference can become "significant"

This is where very large numbers can be misleading: the more participants a study has, the smaller differences it can detect. A difference without practical consequences can thus be accompanied by a value of p extremely weak.

Let's imagine, by way of illustration, that a treatment reduces the average duration of a cold by a few minutes. In a huge study, this difference could become statistically significant. It would not necessarily represent a benefit justifying the cost, constraints or adverse effects of the treatment.

We must therefore ask two distinct questions:

is there convincing evidence for a difference?

does this difference really matter to those affected?

The value of p does not answer these two questions alone.

Comparing is not always explaining

Another difficulty is distinguish an association from a cause and effect relationship. Two phenomena can go hand in hand without one causing the other. The authors emphasize that differences between the populations studied can create or distort the observed associations.

Researchers try to take these factors into account in their calculations. But they can't perfectly correct what they didn't measure or what they measured wrong. Adding folders is not enough to fill these gaps.

Let's take a fictitious example. Study finds people who use health tracking app are hospitalized less often. Does the app protect them? Maybe. But its users could also be younger, wealthier, more active or more attentive to their health. These differences could explain part, if not all, of the result.

In the context of Covid-19 which affected different populations extremely differently (age, comorbidities,...), this confusion caused major errors.

Data collected is not necessarily comparable

Large databases often bring together information from multiple hospitals or multiple studies. However, the same label can cover different realities. The article cites in particular the case of asthma identified by a questionnaire completed by parents in one study, but by a medical diagnosis in another. This information can be useful without being perfectly equivalent.

To bring them together, researchers must "harmonize" them, that is, make them as comparable as possible. However, this operation may cause details to be lost or errors to be introduced.

We can therefore gain in number of participants while losing in quality of information. The authors call for making these trade-offs visible rather than viewing all data as interchangeable.

More complex calculations don't solve everything

You would think that it would be enough to introduce more information into the calculations to get a fairer conclusion. This is not always the case: some corrections are necessary, while others may mask the desired effect or create a misleading association. It all depends on the place of the different factors in the mechanism studied.

Suppose, for example, that we seek to measure the total effect of physical activity on cardiovascular health. If part of this effect involves a drop in blood pressure, "correcting" the result to eliminate the influence of this drop can remove from the calculation part of the benefit that we precisely wanted to measure.

The choice of corrections must therefore be based on an understanding of the problem, not just on the power of software. A method that can accurately predict who will get sick does not necessarily explain why those people will get sick, or what intervention would prevent it.

What to remember when reading a study

Faced with an announcement claiming that a study carried out on a million people discovered a "highly significant" link, a few questions remain essential:

How big is the difference, beyond the value of p ?

Does this difference have any concrete importance for health?

Were the people compared similar enough?

Was the information collected in a reliable and comparable manner?

Do the results show an association, or do they actually support a causal explanation?

Does the conclusion stand up to other reasonable analytical choices?

The Yoo & Ioannidis article proposes a framework for vigilance. He certainly doesn't condemn large databases, but his simulations perfectly illustrate how errors can occur, without implying that all large studies are necessarily wrong...

Their lesson is simpler: the strength of large-scale population research lies not only in the number of people studied, but in the quality of the data, the relevance of the comparisons and the soundness of the reasoning.

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