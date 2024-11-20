Brussels is heading towards militarization

By Philippe Rosenthal in https://reseauinternational.net/bruxelles-se-dirige-vers-la-militarisation/

The EU Cohesion Fund will be refocused on military spending. The European Commission intends to withdraw from the EU budget about 400 billion euros earmarked for the development of regions in difficulty, in order to devote them to strengthening the military-industrial complex of the member states and to military assistance to Ukraine.

The resolution of these issues will be supervised by the European Commissioner for Defense and Space. L’Express recalls that the Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius was chosen on September 17, to occupy this new position created by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. This position will appear for the first time in the new composition of the European Commission which began its work on December 1.

To increase military spending, the European Commission will release 392 billion euros from the so-called Cohesion Fund, reported the Financial Times (FT).

This amount is – basically – provided for in the EU budget for 2021-2027 in order to eliminate economic inequalities within the community. The Cohesion Fund is one of the most important budgetary programmes, designed to finance the most backward regions of the EU states and bring them closer in terms of development to the advanced regions. “The Cohesion Fund, established in 1994, finances projects in the field of the environment and trans-European networks in Member States whose gross national income per capita is less than 90% of the Union average,” it is stated on the EU website.

Among the beneficiaries of this fund are the least wealthy countries, from Portugal to Bulgaria. Although the developed members of the EU can claim certain amounts. In addition, a number of countries, mainly those in Northern Europe, believe that the “cohesion costs” are heavily biased in favour of the regions of Southern, Central and Eastern Europe. It is known that Germany is counting on 39 billion euros for the current seven-year cycle. However, of 392 billion, less than 5% has been spent in the last four years. According to FT sources, in the coming days, Brussels will specifically notify EU member states of their right to spend these funds to support their defense industry and develop their military transport infrastructure.

They can be invested in military production, the development of dual-use technologies, including multi-purpose equipment and unmanned systems (drones), the modernization of military equipment, as well as projects in the field of military mobility. At the same time, the European Commission has reportedly not yet given its approval to use this money for direct arms purchases. Re-elected for a second five-year term, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised to make the EU a Defense Union.

The new initiative of the European Commission is therefore fully in line with the promises of its president. And, they also include the creation of a common European air defence system, tripling the number of Frontex border and coast guard officers (up to 30,000 people) and the creation of the post of European Commissioner for Defence and Space.

This position, which will appear for the first time in the European Commission, will be responsible for increasing the competitiveness of the defence industry and military mobility, as well as combating hybrid threats. In particular, it will have to oversee the implementation of the European Defence Industry Programme with a budget of €1.5 billion, approved in March 2024, in order to provide military assistance to Ukraine in a timely manner and in the required volume.

Former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius was considered a genuine candidate for the post of Commissioner for Defence and Space and his candidacy was approved by a vote at both levels of the European Parliament. Andrius Kubilius will take up his new post on 1 December.

Last week, he held a three-hour meeting with members of the relevant committees of the European Parliament, where he repeatedly repeated the slogan ”If you want peace, prepare for war”. According to Andrius Kubilius, the EU’s main security problem is the underfunding of defence, which prevents it from helping Ukraine and preparing for a confrontation with Russia. “Today, we are facing existential threats, including conventional warfare, cyber warfare, hybrid attacks and the weaponisation of space. The latest intelligence assessments suggest that Russia could try to test the resolve of NATO and the European Union before the end of this decade. That is why we urgently need to strengthen the EU,” he said.

Asked whether the EU should be concerned that US President-elect Donald Trump could pull the US out of NATO if Europeans do not increase their defence spending, Andrius Kubilius replied that member states should spend more, “but not because President Trump demands it, but because of the Russian threat.” If Europe wants to protect itself, it must spend at least €10 billion on defence by 2028, he convinced MEPs. But, judging by the FT’s information, the European Commission – itself – has recognised this amount as insufficient and has decided to redirect funds from the Cohesion Fund to defence needs. “Ursula von der Leyen estimated that member states will have to invest more than €500 billion in defence in the coming years,” the French Senate noted.

L’Express reported that “Andrius Kubilius, 67, will have to work closely with the head of European diplomacy, Estonian Kaja Kallas, vice-president of the Commission also responsible for security policies. He will also have to coordinate his action with that of another vice-president of the Commission, Finnish Hannah Virkunen, whose responsibilities include a security component.”

The leaders of the smallest EU countries, including the two European dwarves compulsively anti-Russian through their elites (Lithuania and Estonia) are all leading EU citizens on the path to war against Russia.

source: Continental Observer

