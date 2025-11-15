Each generation faces a moment when faith fades, when meaning erodes, and when something new is created to fill the void.

By Kay Rubacek for The Epoch Times

Today, this aspiration has found a modern language that uses the vocabulary of compassion, justice, and equality. It is the language of socialism—which is being reborn not only as the initial stage of communism according to Marxist economic and social theory, but also, and above all, as a moral renewal.

Its signs are well known: red flags and banners, anti-capitalist slogans, and so on. Yet what many older Europeans and Americans considered symbols of oppression, today’s youth perceive as signs of empathy and compassion. For one generation, socialism evokes misery and tyranny; for another, it offers a sense of belonging and a moral purpose. This reversal reveals something profound about our time: the lines of political struggle have shifted from economics to ethics.

Take, for example, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)—the largest self-proclaimed socialist organization in the United States, which has become the main driver of this moral renewal. It is not a traditional party, but a movement that presents its candidates under the banner of the Democratic Party. Its goal is not simply to get its members elected, but to win over the hearts of Americans and make socialism feel not like rebellion, but like a virtue.

In its own publications, the DSA emphasizes "light and targeted communications" that blend humor, conviction, and youthful optimism to reach voters. It presents not technocrats, but confident, joyful missionaries driven by moral certainty. While traditional political parties rely on negotiation, the DSA relies on persuasion. It organizes, preaches, and moralizes. More than a program, it offers a raison d'être. This, more than any other policy, explains its growing appeal to young people.

Every generation inherits a form of despair. For those born in the West after the Cold War, this despair took the form not of bombs or poverty, but of the meaninglessness of existence. Anxiety and loneliness are at record levels, and trust in institutions has largely collapsed. This generation has grown up in an economy that seems rigged and a culture that appears hollow. For many, movements like the DSA now fill the role that faith and family once did, offering a community with moral certainty and a sense of mission.

According to Gallup polls, Americans' trust in capitalism has plummeted to its lowest level ever: barely half of adults still hold a positive view of it. Support for socialism, meanwhile, remains stable, but it is strongest among young people. Although most Americans continue to value free enterprise, their trust in large corporations has eroded in the face of rising costs and widening inequality. The rise of socialism, therefore, represents less a vote in favor of pervasive state control than a vote of no confidence in the moral credibility of capitalism.

Karl Marx once wrote that religion is “the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world.” He saw faith as both a sign and a comfort—a way for suffering beings to endure a broken reality. Ironically, his followers built a movement that ended up fulfilling the very role he sought to dismantle. Socialism became not only political but also moral, promising redemption through collective struggle. The DSA’s central declaration—“We believe that workers should democratically direct both the economy and society in order to meet human needs, not to generate profits for a few”—reads more like a creed than a political program. Even its project, titled Religious Socialism, acknowledges that millions of people who describe themselves as “spiritual but not religious” are searching for new guidelines for their lives. Its members preach that socialism can fill this void—not as the “opium of the people” meant to soothe suffering, as Karl Marx described it, but as moral dynamite designed to blow up the old order.

This helps explain why socialism endures after every failure. You can refute a policy, but not a promise of salvation.

Older Westerners respond to this situation in the only way they know how: by reminding young people of the human cost of history. They point to the death toll of communism, the tens of millions of victims of regimes that promised equality and produced terror. But these facts cannot quench a spiritual thirst. Today’s youth do not reject history out of ignorance, but because they feel detached from it. Their struggle goes beyond politics: it is a quest for the meaning of existence itself.

This is why the revival of socialism resembles less a campaign than a conversion. It tells a restless generation that it can be just again, that if this generation shares enough, protests enough, cares enough for others, the world will finally become just.

Yet another awakening is quietly taking place alongside it. Religious devotion is growing again among young people. They claim to be drawn not to institutions, but to discipline, virtue, and community—the very elements lacking in modern life.

The same yearning that drives some toward socialism leads others toward faith and a return to traditional values. Both recognize the moral collapse of the world. One begins with self-transformation, the other with the transformation of society. One teaches repentance and forgiveness, the other resentment and control. One redeems the soul, while the other reshapes the world.

This generation of young people is the most educated, the most connected, and yet the most manipulated in human history. Social media rewards the moral certainty it preaches and punishes critical thinking. The same large corporations that young activists condemn for their greed shape their instincts and moral principles, click after click. In this sense, the new socialism is not so much a rebellion against the system as a product of it. It is a moral algorithm based on human aspiration.

It is easy to accuse young people of naiveté. It is harder to perceive their sincerity. They are not drawn to socialism because they hate freedom, but because they fear emptiness. They want virtue without hypocrisy, compassion without corruption, meaning without manipulation. If older generations hope to reach them, they must respond to this moral aspiration not with warnings, but with their example.

The renowned economist Milton Friedman wrote that “the battle for freedom must be won again and again.” In past centuries, freedom was won on battlefields and in parliaments; today, it is won in minds. Yesterday’s tyrants controlled territories; today’s control attention. This battle transcends the economic sphere—it is spiritual.

In this generation, the struggle is no longer between nations, but between individuals: the question of who defines truth and what gives meaning to life. We must defend freedom not only with arguments, but also by demonstrating that a free life can also be a moral life.

Today’s youth are once again searching for a heart in a world that seems heartless. This quest should not be ridiculed, but rather they should be helped to find what they seek where it has always existed: not in the state, not in the system, but in the human soul.

