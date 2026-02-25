By Michelle Standlee for The Epoch Times

Mental Illness: A Harvard Professor Identifies a Major Biological Cause

For years, despite medical advances, this crucial question has remained unanswered. Patients seeking explanations often encounter responses such as "it's genetic" or "depression is due to a lack of serotonin."

Of course, many experiences can contribute to mental disorders, including social isolation, addiction, and trauma. But researchers have long known that there is also a biochemical dimension to depression.

Dr. Christopher Palmer, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard, has reviewed thousands of scientific articles exploring the link between mental illness and mitochondrial dysfunction.

According to Dr. Palmer, this body of research raises serious questions about current treatments for mental disorders.

A serendipitous discovery

Dr. Palmer began his research in 2016 when he helped a patient with schizoaffective disorder lose weight. This patient suffered not only from a severe mental illness but also from low self-esteem linked to weight gain induced by psychotropic medications.

The weight loss was accompanied by a dramatic reduction in symptoms.

Dr. Palmer explains that he initially found it hard to believe that a simple dietary change—switching to a low-carbohydrate, ketogenic diet—could have eliminated the patient’s chronic auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions. He quickly applied this approach to other patients, with similar, and sometimes even more impressive, results.

This experience led him to delve deeper into the mechanisms by which dietary changes could affect severe mental illnesses.

Putting the pieces of the puzzle together

Dr. Palmer uncovered decades of research showing a strong link between metabolic health and brain health.

“The more concrete mechanisms of action I discovered, the more I realized that something much larger was going on. I’m starting to connect many elements that our discipline had never been able to connect before,” he told The Epoch Times.

In November 2022, he published a book titled Brain Energy, in which he presents his findings and proposes that mitochondrial disorders are at the root of all mental illnesses.

Drawing on decades of research into metabolism and mitochondria, Dr. Palmer believes that mental disorders are actually metabolic disorders of the brain. In other words, these conditions are not permanent defects and can be corrected by identifying and treating their underlying cause. This view challenges the notion that illnesses like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder are necessarily chronic.

"People labeled as schizophrenic or bipolar can put their illness into remission, heal, and recover," he asserts.

"This goes against what we tell many patients today."

What is mitochondrial dysfunction?

Mitochondria are cellular structures essential for the proper functioning of all cells, including those in the brain. When they malfunction, numerous health problems can arise, such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity, or type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Palmer points out that malfunctioning mitochondria can also contribute to mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia. The brain requires a considerable amount of energy to function properly. When mitochondria do not produce enough energy, abnormalities can occur in brain structure and function, paving the way for mental illness.

According to Dr. Palmer, mitochondrial dysfunction leads to several brain changes that can contribute to the development of mental disorders, including neurotransmitter fluctuations, increased oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation.

If the origin of mental illness does indeed lie in mitochondrial dysfunction, treatments targeting this underlying cause could prove more effective than traditional approaches.

Medications and cognitive behavioral therapy, the standard treatments for most mental disorders, can sometimes alleviate symptoms but often fail to cure the illness.

Dr. Palmer, whose clinical practice spans more than 20 years and focuses on the most treatment-resistant cases, has observed that many patients with mental disorders also show signs of mitochondrial dysfunction. Treating this fundamental problem often improves their mental state. Some of his patients have experienced remission of mild to severe symptoms—depression, psychosis, hallucinations—and have subsequently been able to reduce or even discontinue their medication. While helpful in the short term for some patients, psychiatric medications can cause side effects such as decreased libido, an increased risk of suicide, or weight gain. “We need to seriously reassess the long-term benefits and risks of these treatments,” insists Dr. Palmer.

He also reminds us that you should never stop taking medication without consulting a healthcare professional.

A Promising Low-Carb, Ketogenic Diet

Based on his research and clinical experience, Dr. Palmer recommends several strategies to mitigate the effects of mitochondrial dysfunction, including common-sense measures such as physical activity, improved nutrition, stress management, and sufficient sleep.

The ketogenic diet has proven most effective for his patients. Developed in the 1920s to treat epilepsy, this high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet has demonstrated its ability to increase the number of mitochondria in cells and improve their function.

One of the key mechanisms of the ketogenic diet relies on the production of ketones. When the body enters ketosis, it produces ketones from fat stores, which are used as a more efficient, alternative energy source. These ketones provide energy to cells, including brain cells, which are highly dependent on mitochondria.

Mitochondria also participate in the production of neurotransmitters, chemicals that influence mood and behavior, such as serotonin and dopamine.

The ketogenic diet also improves insulin resistance because it is low in sugars and carbohydrates. Insulin resistance can inhibit the creation of new mitochondria. It leads to mitochondrial dysfunction, decreased energy production, and cellular damage, including in the brain.

Research Overview

A study published in 2015 showed that a metabolite of ketones—the energy molecule produced when the liver breaks down fats—could block certain inflammatory diseases mediated by the NLP3 inflammasome.

A study published in April in BMC Psychiatry revealed that inflammatory processes linked to NLP3 contribute significantly to severe psychiatric disorders and that the NLRP3 inflammasome is higher in people with mental illness.

A review published in 2018 in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews examined the effects of the ketogenic diet on mood disorders. This diet fuels the body with fats rather than carbohydrates.

According to this analysis, the preclinical studies available at the time highlighted antidepressant and mood-stabilizing effects.

"The ketogenic diet has profound effects on multiple targets involved in the pathophysiology of mood disorders," the review states.

The researchers believe this approach should be considered a "promising intervention."

A scientific review published in 2020 confirmed these findings. The study, titled "Ketogenic Diet as a Metabolic Treatment for Mental Illness," aimed to explain why ketogenic diets appear to be beneficial in mental illness.

“Psychiatric disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, and binge eating disorder, are neurometabolic illnesses that share several common biological mechanisms,” the authors write. “These include glucose hypometabolism, neurotransmitter imbalances, oxidative stress, and inflammation. There is strong evidence that ketogenic diets can act on these four fundamental mechanisms, along with additional clinical data showing symptom improvement in patients.” Other studies have put these hypotheses into practice.

A retrospective analysis published in 2022 examined 31 hospitalized patients to assess the impact of the ketogenic diet on treatment-resistant illnesses, such as major depression, bipolar disorder, and schizoaffective disorder.

The study was conducted on psychiatric inpatients whose symptoms remained poorly controlled despite intensive care.

“Administering a ketogenic diet in this semi-controlled setting to patients with treatment-resistant mental illnesses proved feasible, well-tolerated, and associated with significant and substantial improvements in depressive and psychotic symptoms, as well as several markers of metabolic health,” the authors conclude.

A glimmer of hope

While mental illnesses are largely influenced by metabolism and dietary changes can alleviate or even eliminate symptoms in many patients, the ketogenic diet could transform the lives of millions.

“We have hundreds of cases of people with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia who have achieved remission. Scientists are taking up the subject. At least ten controlled clinical trials of the ketogenic diet applied to severe mental illnesses are currently underway. One of them is about to publish the results of its pilot study,” explains Dr. Palmer.

“There is real momentum around this approach.” This groundbreaking theory opens entirely new perspectives for understanding and treating mental illness in the future. Studies are progressing rapidly, and yet, concrete benefits are already observable today in real people.

