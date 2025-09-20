A France-Soir article. Translated from https://www.francesoir.fr/societe-justice/en-france-un-deploiement-sans-precedent-de-drones-pour-surveiller-les

"Given the freedoms at stake, the use of drones must be a last resort." Despite this last criterion, the Human Rights League denounces "an exponential increase" in the resources deployed, and "less oversight" by the prefectural authorities and administrative judges.

The use of drones by law enforcement, regulated by a 2023 decree, has become widespread for the surveillance of demonstrations, particularly during the September 10th protests. This will continue to be the case today, despite the concerns of civil liberties advocates.

As a means of surveillance, detection, or operational support: in two years, these small, remotely controlled aircraft equipped with cameras, whose use requires prefectural orders, have become "indispensable" tools, particularly for major events, according to the National Police.

In five years, the national fleet has tripled, with 965 drones for the Gendarmerie and 650 for the National Police, according to figures provided by the authorities to AFP.

In total, more than 1,500 gendarmes and police officers have been trained "in piloting, air safety issues, and also in the use of remote cameras," explains General Philippe Mirabaud, Deputy Director of Force Employment for the Gendarmerie.

He emphasizes the strict legal framework within which drones are used.

"Each mission is logged; we know which pilot carried it out, where, when, and for how long. We know where the images are stored, and that the images will only be stored for seven days and will then be destroyed," he assures.

Used for law enforcement purposes since the mid-2010s, drones have been the subject of a years-long legal battle, with numerous appeals from associations, notably before the Council of State, which resulted in a "legislative framework" defined by the 2022 law on criminal liability and internal security.

A request requiring prefectural authorization must be submitted by the gendarmerie or police, detailing the reasons, stating the geographical area under surveillance, the duration of use, and the number of cameras recording simultaneously.

Sound recording, facial recognition, or file cross-referencing are not permitted.

On Wednesday evening, three orders from the Seine-Maritime prefecture authorizing flights over demonstrations in Gonfreville, Le Havre, and Rouen were suspended following appeals by the French Lawyers' Union (SAF).

For the "Block Everything" movement of September 10, 82 prefectural orders authorizing the use of drones were recorded across the country by the Association for the Defense of Constitutional Liberties (ADELICO), the SAF (French Association for the Defense of Constitutional Liberties), and the Magistrates' Union.

Activists challenged "around thirty" of these orders before the interim relief judge, resulting in "a dozen" suspensions, reports Serge Slama, professor of public law and president of ADELICO, denouncing a deployment of a scale "unprecedented in France."

The orders covered sometimes very large areas, even entire departments, such as in Orne and Morbihan, where they were suspended by the administrative courts.

The required criteria are "adequacy, necessity, and proportionality," lists Nathalie Tehio, President of the Human Rights League (LDH), emphasizing a final criterion established by the Constitutional Council: "Given the freedoms at stake, the use of drones must be a last resort."

Despite this last criterion, the LDH denounces "an exponential increase" in the resources deployed, and "less oversight" by the prefectural authorities and administrative judges.

"We have a widespread use of drones, a massive increase throughout the metropolitan area, and prefectural practices that prevent protest and fail to inform the public about the use of drones," emphasizes Mr. Slama.

According to the National Police, this technology has nevertheless "become essential for securing major events."

"It would seem difficult today to do without this tool, which represents a real added value in everyday policing," the institution maintains, citing "border surveillance, the fight against urban rodeos, urban violence, drug trafficking, or more generally, the security of our fellow citizens."

"Today, doing without drones is like doing without sight," summarizes General Mirabaud.

According to him, law enforcement agencies are aiming for a "balance between the population's demand for security" and "vigilance regarding freedoms and the protection of individuals."

For Serge Slama, "the battle over drones is lost," since they have become commonplace among law enforcement agencies. However, by continuing to challenge the decrees, he intends to "ensure that their use is (...) less widespread" and "truly serves an operational purpose."

Leave a comment

Share