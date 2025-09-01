By Le Bouc Émissaire (”Scapegoat”) for Reseauinternational.net

To believe that major conspiracies are revealed to the public by accident is to swallow the children's tale that has been fed to you for two centuries.

The official myth has it that the Bavarian Order of the Illuminati was discovered due to a trivial thunderstorm. In June 1785, a rider—a messenger of the Order—fell dead, struck by lightning, his horse with him, somewhere near Regensburg. In his saddlebags, a miracle: a bundle of compromising documents detailing the secret society's plans. It is said that it was thanks to this stroke of luck that Europe discovered the existence of Weishaupt's organization. This version is repeated endlessly, like a nursery rhyme. But it doesn't hold up for a second.

First, because we know precisely what happened. The rider in question was named Johann Jakob Lanz, a former monk recruited by Adam Weishaupt and an active member of the Order. He was indeed carrying internal correspondence when he was struck by lightning. But this meteorological detail explains nothing. Bavaria in 1785 was already saturated with rumors and investigations surrounding the Order. Since 1784, the Duke of Bavaria, Charles Theodore, had officially banned all secret societies, and the police conducted systematic searches. The homes of the Illuminati were searched, archives seized, and correspondence intercepted. The case file was already in place before the knight's death.

The documents found on Lanz were just another pretext to flesh out an operation already underway. The Bavarian government did not simply exploit them internally: it published them in the form of an official collection, Einige Originalschriften des Illuminatenordens (1787). This dissemination, which resembled a "revelation," was in reality nothing more than a controlled manipulation, intended to expose the Order in a biased manner. The legend of chance, of the horseman struck by the sky, allows this political work to be disguised as a providential twist.

Therein lies the perverse mechanism: conspiracies, even criminal ones, are never revealed in a neutral manner. When we are presented with a scandal "inadvertently discovered," we must understand that it is often the criminals themselves who choose to make it visible, in order to regain control of the narrative. The process is simple: a few compromising documents are exhibited, then those who later dare to pursue the investigation are denigrated by accusing them of being "conspiracy theorists." Discrediting the search for truth then requires no effort, since the trap has been set in advance: the documents exist, but the official explanation locks the frame.

Why does it work? Because the reality of this world is so violent, unbelievable, and unacceptable to the human mind, that anyone who dares to speak it is immediately considered delusional. Organized crime at the highest levels has fashioned this invisible protection for itself: public disbelief. Field Marshal Douglas MacArthur summed it up: only small secrets need to be protected; big ones are protected by public disbelief.

And the pattern repeats itself, again and again, to the present day. The September 11 attacks, with their gaping inconsistencies—passports found intact at the foot of the burning towers, the symmetrical collapse of Building 7, which was never hit—are locked down by this mechanism: the most egregious evidence confirming the conspiracy is paradoxically enough to make the subject "off-limits," and anyone who mentions it becomes a dangerous madman. The same logic applies to Iraq and its non-existent weapons of mass destruction, used as a pretext for war, then admitted as a lie without anyone being held accountable for the crime. The same scenario with the Epstein affair: a sexual blackmail network involving powerful figures from around the world, and suddenly the main witness "committed suicide" in a cell under video surveillance. The facts are there, visible, incontestable—and yet those who dare to link them immediately become suspects.

And how can we not mention Covid-19? From the outset, there were glaring inconsistencies: contradictory official statements, manipulated figures, a ban on alternative treatments, and obvious collusion between pharmaceutical companies and political decision-makers. These elements should have been enough to spark a global debate. But disbelief, carefully orchestrated by fear and automatic labeling ("conspiracy theorists" for any doubt expressed), has locked the subject into a corner.

This is the mechanics: reveal just enough of the truth to make it unbelievable, then transform those who recall it into pariahs. The lightning-struck rider of 1785 was only the first in a long series. Since then, storms have followed one another, always at the right time, always followed by the same barrage of accusations.

History doesn't move forward by chance: it stumbles over the evidence thrown at us in the rain, while the real storms break out elsewhere.

Leave a comment

Share