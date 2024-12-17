It was a spring afternoon about 15 years ago when we found in our garden a heart-melting little ball of fur, a few weeks old at most. No mother cat at the horizon, the decision was quickly made that our home would be hers.

But that was without taking into account the territorial instinct of our ”Blackthorn”, which had also emerged from nowhere a few years earlier… and didn’t meant to share her shelter…

Fortunately, our neighbor across the street was a cat-lover lady who adopted her with joy. So - from the other side of the street - we saw Mimoune, as she named her, grow and live a happy life with Nicole, who was so proud of her beautiful long-haired little lioness.

But destiny is sometimes cruel. Nicole unexpectedly passed away in autumn last year… and her children just closed the house, leaving Mimoune on the street - desperately waiting night and day at the front door…

Two or three weeks of patience, bringing her food first at Nicole’s door, then progressively closer to our home.. the cold coming did the rest, and Mimoune settled in our living room.

She was aged and had kidney troubles and we took care the best we could… but the time had come for her to reunite with her ”mum”.

I miss her. But I’m relieved that I could ease her last months.

She now rests in the garden, where we saw her for the first time…

Karma ?

Leave a comment

Share