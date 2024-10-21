Is global warming an opportunity for the earth and for man?

While its causes and probable duration remain the subject of debate, a warming of the Earth's climate has been observed since the end of the last Little Ice Age in the nineteenth century, which roughly corresponds with the start of the rise of industry. This warming, of the order of a little over 1 degree Celsius, many claim has increased since the middle of the last century, and, according to some studies, 2024 should be "the hottest year" , perhaps because of the eruption of Hunga Tonga , and pass the symbolic threshold of 1.5 degrees higher than in the "pre-industrial era". However, according to the special report published in 2019 by the IPCC, crossing this limit was expected to have dramatic consequences. But we are not seeing anything of the sort. On the contrary, despite the abundant alarmist literature that the media readily relay, warming seems, since we have been measuring its consequences, to be an opportunity for man and his planet.

Man and global warming benefit the earth

There are two kinds of environmentalists. Humanist environmentalists, who deplore the fact that global warming is affecting human health, the environment and production, claiming that the most disadvantaged are also the most affected by the phenomenon. And then there are the integral environmentalists, for whom man is only a link in life on earth and who deplore above all the degradation of the earth itself. But even the latter must agree that the current global warming is not the cause of the misdeeds that they attribute to humanity. The extinction of the Dodo in Mauritius, for example, due to pigs, dogs, rats and crab-eating macaques imported by man, predates global warming (17th century). The aurochs, massacred by hunting, is today, thanks to inbreeding , resurrected by man. As for plant cover, it is increasing significantly on Earth , by around 5 million square kilometres between 2000 and 2017, or 5%. And this is largely thanks to human efforts (reforestation, agriculture). The current period, marked by global warming, will therefore have been a prosperous period for our planet .

Warming is good for human prosperity and health

For humanity, it is even more sensitive, more easily measurable, and measured . The first need for man, especially for the poorest and most exposed, is to feed himself. However, according to the FAO, the branch of the UN dealing with food, despite the strong demographic growth in the South, the caloric ration per person on earth has increased by 35% over the past 60 years. This increase is visible everywhere, it is particularly spectacular in the emerging countries of the "upper middle" class (+ 63%), but it also fortunately affects the poorest (+ 15%). There is therefore an unequal enrichment in the era of global warming, there is no impoverishment of the poorest. This assumes an increase in global production in all directions. Since 1961, cereal production has increased 3.5-fold and meat production 7-fold (Asia, South America and Africa are particularly benefiting), while population has increased by only 2.6-fold. This means that Malthus, the Meadows Report of the Club of Rome, and Paul Ehrlich's P-bomb were all wrong. The prophets of doom have floundered, and the FAO data proves this.

The agricultural revolution is a blessing for men and the earth

This remarkable result is explained by an agricultural revolution: the land used has only grown by 10% but the area needed to feed a person has decreased by 58%. This enrichment is naturally reflected in life expectancy at birth. This has increased continuously everywhere on earth, even if the growth is much more spectacular in Asia and Africa, and even if Europe has now given up first place to Oceania. The share of the population living below the extreme poverty line remains a serious problem, but the situation has been improving since the peak in the 1990s. It was 39% worldwide, 50% in South Asia, it has fallen to 10%. As for the Sahel, where the rate reached almost 60% around 1995, it has fallen to 37%. This is not good, but it is much less bad. Finally, the potential direct impact of global warming on human health is measured by the effect of temperatures that are too low or too high on the human body. Studies show that cold kills far more people than heat, even in the Sahel and in South or East Asia.

Natural disasters are lighter for humans

Of course, there are still the natural disasters that the media highlight because they are spectacular and which we are told are more numerous and more intense since "global warming", whether they are floods, droughts or fires. If, from the point of view of the measurements taken, it is very difficult to determine a general upward trend, we can try to measure it through their economic consequences. As for natural disasters that can (in theory) be linked to global warming, that is to say excluding seismic activity, their cost to man is increasing in absolute value. But, in relation to the gross domestic product of the earth, it is in constant and regular decline, despite significant peaks (93, 98, 2005, 2017, etc.). Natural disasters are costing the earth and man less and less. Should we conclude that global warming is an opportunity for the earth and man? To be more precise, it is human activity, which environmentalism wants to curb through fear of global warming, which is the great opportunity for man and the earth.

By Pauline Mille

Leave a comment

Share