By Anastasia Gubin for The Epoch Times, Updated: July 9, 2025, 5:14 PM

Photovoltaic panels raise temperatures by several degrees, and even more so in cities, according to a study.

The study observed temperature increases of more than 9°C in cities.

Studies indicate that photovoltaic panels can increase ambient temperatures, and this effect is particularly intense in urban environments, where increases can reach up to 9.4°C. It therefore appears that, despite the benefits of renewable technologies, their environmental impact is not yet fully understood and remains a matter of debate.

Three researchers from Kyushu University in Japan published a simulation study in which they observed that the construction of photovoltaic installations increased the average ground surface temperature by 2.85°C in a given area. This warming effect was most pronounced during the warmest months, with an average increase of 3.6°C, and less pronounced in winter, with an average increase of 2.3°C.

The greatest increases were recorded in urban areas, where an increase of 9.44°C was observed over a 10-year period, while the least pronounced increases were recorded in mountainous areas, at higher altitudes, where the impact of photovoltaic system construction was less.

The study analyzed the impact of photovoltaic installations on a watershed between 2013 and 2023 to understand trends in temperature changes at the Earth's surface.

Especially during the warmer months

From a seasonal perspective, the effect of the average increase in Earth's temperature is more pronounced (+3.35°C) during the warmer months (spring and summer) and more moderate (+2.5°C) during the colder months (autumn and winter).

Similarly, it was observed that the distance between the photovoltaic system and a watercourse, as well as the surrounding vegetation cover, also influence variations in ambient temperature.

"The construction of photovoltaic installations affects not only the thermal environment, but also the local ecosystem, including soil water storage capacity, flood risk, and the distribution of microorganisms," the study states.

The researchers propose "improving the accuracy of simulation models and conducting analyses in other watersheds." By analyzing different basins, the results can be used for comparative analyses to objectively quantify the impact of photovoltaic energy on the thermal environment."

Urban space retains heat

Another study conducted by a researcher at the University of Munich, Germany, analyzed the impact of photovoltaic facades on the urban thermal microclimate, taking into account that cities suffer from a phenomenon called "urban heat island," which keeps indoor environments warmer than those outdoors, which is generally more detrimental to the health of their residents.

The analysis revealed that the results show "a daytime warming effect of photovoltaics on the average radiant temperature of up to +5.47°C in summer and +6.72°C in winter."

"During the night, no increase is observed for these two parameters; therefore, nighttime recovery, a key element for human health, is not affected," the study adds.

An important factor in mitigating the effects of photovoltaic facades is the amount of light or solar radiation reflected by building surfaces and floor coverings. Constructing them with low-albedo products (the ratio of radiation reflected by a surface to the radiation that strikes it) reduces the warming effect.

"Photovoltaic facades systematically cause a warming of the surrounding thermal microclimate in summer and reduce outdoor thermal comfort," the study concludes.

In 2024, photovoltaic capacity in Spain was "32,043 MW" (32 GW) and production reached "44,520 GWh," according to Red Eléctrica (REE), which reported the total installed capacity at the end of the year and the total electrical energy produced by this technology over the 12 months.

This represents 24.9% of the total installed capacity in Spain as of January 31, 2025.

Heat waves exacerbate the situation.

In a conventional photovoltaic system, only about 20% of solar radiation is converted into electrical energy, while the rest is wasted as thermal energy. During extreme heat waves, this residual energy can have detrimental effects.

It is known that "the electrical efficiency of the photovoltaic system is inversely proportional to the cell temperature, meaning that the higher the temperature of the solar cells, the lower the electrical efficiency of the system."

Heat primarily affects solar modules. "As the temperature increases, the electrons in the semiconductor materials of the modules move up in level, reducing the energy they can transport," analyzed the Electric Car Forum.

For every degree Celsius increase in cell temperature above 25°C, crystalline modules lose approximately 0.4% of their nominal power.

In the hot regions of Spain, where temperatures can reach 43°C on sunny summer days, cell temperatures can reach around 63°C or even higher, resulting in power losses of over 18% due to heat alone.

"Current solar panels face overheating problems that affect their durability and reduce their efficiency. Furthermore, conventional batteries, used to store energy, rely on low-durability and expensive materials," according to the Journal of Energy.

The Challenge of the Cooling System

Cooling the operating surface of solar photovoltaic systems could be a crucial factor in improving photovoltaic efficiency, according to another study.

According to the authors, an adequate cooling system not only increases electrical efficiency but also reduces the degradation rate of solar cells over time, thereby extending the lifespan of the modules. Furthermore, the excess heat removed can be used for domestic, commercial, or industrial applications. The researchers analyzed various cooling technologies to mitigate the negative effects of high heat.

The cooling technologies examined include hybrid solar photovoltaic/thermal systems, such as those cooled by water spray, forced water circulation, or heat sinks. Innovations in panel materials, water immersion cooling, and the use of transparent coatings or thermoelectric cooling are also considered.

There are many factors to evaluate in a photovoltaic installation; the environmental effects can be significant.

