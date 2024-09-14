He was released at the end of June from Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, where he had already spent more than 400 days. The young German and history teacher returned there on Monday, September 2, after a brief court appearance. The reason: he returned to the school where he previously taught, despite the express court order prohibiting him from doing so. Which is true. However, the Christian Enoch Burke believes that his duty and right are still to teach there. He was in fact suspended by the management in August 2022, because he refused to play the game of changing the pronoun for a so-called "transgender" student.

“This shouldn’t exist,” tweeted renowned psychologist Jordan Peterson, who had similar experiences as a professor at the University of Toronto. Enoch Burke is a victim, but a courageous victim who intends not to bow to woke tyranny , even if it means going to prison. However, the crime of transgenderism is being paid at an increasingly high price.

“Betraying one’s religious beliefs by adopting transgender ideology”: no

Faced with the numerous publications on social networks showing Enoch Burke in the back of the police van, justifying in a calm and firm voice the reason for his actions, the mainstream press has struggled to denounce fake news : "No, this teacher was not arrested because he misnamed a transgender student", headlined the very left-wing 20 Minutes .

No… but actually yes!

To be precise, the judge jailed him for contempt of court after the history and German teacher refused to answer “yes” or “no” when asked whether he intended to return to the Westmeath school. In fact, the court never ruled on the legitimacy of the school management in evicting him because he refused to use the correct pronouns when addressing a girl as “he” or a boy as “she”… It simply endorsed the fact that the teacher should respect his dismissal and stay away from the school.

Even the school never acknowledged that he was suspended for that specific reason! It was said that the teacher was disrupting the daily activities and duties of teachers and staff at the school. Judge Owens had spoken last year of “harmful and disruptive conduct.”

But this is a sleight of hand. Because Enoch Burke has indeed been ostracized for this reason and he is incarcerated for the third time to justify this decision of the management. A decision that does not even have to be, what is more, legally: the teacher told Sky News that the order issued by Judge Owens was "seriously flawed and unconstitutional", that the appeal process concerning his dismissal had not been completed and that therefore his dismissal was not valid. Besides, he is still paid!

"It's a travesty of justice," says Enoch Burke

The self-proclaimed evangelical Protestant again accused the court: "This court is simply depriving me of my religious beliefs and my right to those beliefs. I am a Christian. I have Christian beliefs. My belief is that God created man and woman." He cited passages from the Bible, including Genesis and the Gospel of St. Matthew, and claimed that Irish teachers were being "ordered to impose transgenderism on their students."

According to The Irish Times , he said it was a "hell-breaking ideology" that led children to take puberty blockers and be "scarred for life", and led them "down a path to suicide, self-harm, regret and the breakdown of relationships with their parents": "I was ordered to feed this poison to the young people in my care."

“You will answer to God for imprisoning me because of my religious beliefs,” he told the judge as he left. It is worth noting that this judge, Barry O'Donnell, earned nearly €400,000 between 2016 and 2018 representing, as a lawyer, TUSLA, the Irish state’s “child protection” agency, “an organization saturated with LGBT ideology, which recently urged its staff to educate themselves about transvestites and drag artists , and made acceptance of LGBT and transgender ideology a condition of taking in children,” the teacher’s X-rated profile reads .

Each time, the pattern repeated itself. As early as September 2022, Enoch Burke had been jailed for contempt of court. Released after three months, he was jailed again in September 2023 after repeatedly showing up at school. A High Court judge released him last June, warning him that the injunction remained in force. But on August 22, the teacher returned to his school for the pre-term break…

A Lion Among Wolves? Prison Is a Fight

The case has received a lot of media attention in Ireland, dividing opinion between those who believe that Burke's religious freedom, guaranteed by the Constitution, is being oppressed... and those who don't. The teacher has become a symbol of resistance, an anti- woke icon who is trying to preserve common sense in schools in the face of radical gender ideology.

It is surely the most beautiful teaching he has ever given his students. And yet, it is not done with a light heart: "I hate prison, it is a terrible place. You lose your freedom, you are behind a door for 18 hours a day, at the best of times. It is a very difficult life for those who are inside," he told Sky News .

Enoch Burke has the tenacity of “a lion,” wrote Selwyn Duke of The New American : “[He] is following in the long tradition of civil disobedience.” His , her … a vowel that changes, and the world would change? With all due respect to the LGBT lobby , nothing changes, including sex, and nature always turns against the one who forces it.

And he warns: “Today, good is called evil, and evil is called good. Those once rightly called radicals are now in charge, and devout Christians are often condemned as radicals. But as author Edgar J. Mohn wisely noted, ‘a lie has speed, but the truth has endurance.’ The sex-wreckers are the ‘good guys’ today—but history will not approve. They will ultimately lose for one simple reason: They are wrong.”

Clementine Jallais

