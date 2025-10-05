By Justin Stares, BrusselsSignal

Those calling for the committee of inquiry have the required numbers, but leaders sitting in the parliament’s governing body will not even table the motion for debate.

There is no doubt that this is a cover-up. Madame von der Leyen has been censured by the EU’s own court for her “lack of transparency” but refuses stubbornly to release the messages she exchanged with Pfizer’s chief executive when striking the €35 billion deal.

She will next week face yet more no-confidence votes in the Strasbourg assembly and would surely be ousted if groups on the Left and Right agree to cooperate.

How can the European Union claim it is the protector of democracy when it won’t allow accusations of serious wrongdoing among its own ranks to be discussed publicly?

That leaders from the European Parliament and the European Commission are conspiring to save the German bureaucrat’s skin is no surprise – they have been in cahoots for decades.

But their machinations are now plain to see.

They label those calling for transparency as “anti-vaxxers” and “Putin-apologists”, accusations that are totally irrelevant to the matter at stake.

If this scandal had broken in any of Europe’s national parliaments, there is no doubt von der Leyen would be on her way back to her farm.

Her supporters’ only hope is that the workings of the European Parliament are so opaque to EU citizens that the matter will be forgotten as the news agenda moves on.

Will centrist MEPs stand up and do what is right?

The EU project is losing support and therefore legitimacy across the bloc. By cleaning house, MEPs would send a clear sign that only the highest standards of governance will be accepted.

My guess: They will remain silent.

This sauve-qui-peut attitude risks coming back to bite them.

Europe is often accused double standards in its dealings with the rest of the world.

Next week looks set to give these critics more fodder.

