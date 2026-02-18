Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Moorea Maguire
1d

It's peculiar. When I was in Macedonia, a couple of people told me that their NGO got defunded since Trump pulled the plug on USAID. The way they said it was as if they expected an apology from me (knowing I'm American). I'm genuinely happy that my tax dollars were funding their NGOs because they did good work, but I don't think they were entitled to that money.

The other thing is that USAID _also_ funded plenty of evil acts that my country is rightly criticized for. So if someone's going to criticize the harm we've caused, they can't also want funds from the same mechanism that funnels the harm. That would be having it both ways.

