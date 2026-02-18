By M.E. Synon for BrusselsSignal.eu

Start with €650 billion in the 2021 EU Covid recovery funds – and I did say “billion” – and wonder just how many billions the EU have already lost to fraud.

It is a kind of trick question. The answer is always, “Nobody knows.”

Certainly, the European Court of Auditors has looked around the sums, and in a report published yesterday announced the funds have “a systemic weakness”. Then there are “persistent issues”. Also “questions about whether sufficient safeguards were in place”.

Answer, no there weren’t. Billions have been taken by crooks.

Read Carl Deconinck’s report and make a guess as to how many billions. You will have as much chance of getting it right as the whole Court of Auditors.

As I said, “Nobody knows.”

Here is another fraud and it is much more dangerous than some billions going missing. The new Dutch government wants to cook up a reason to strip Hungary and Slovakia of their right to vote in the EU and to block their Brussels money.

Hungary and Slovakia do not treat the EU as a one-party state, and this enrages the EU-true believers.

I give you the voice of Dutch democracy: “We are cracking down hard on countries that actively undermine Europe, such as Hungary and Slovakia, by pushing for the Article 7 procedure [to remove voting from a member state] to be simplified, making it easier to strip nations of their EU voting rights.”

No shame at all in that one.

The veto was introduced in the earliest days of the Common Market to allow member states the power to protect important national rights. Now it is being stripped away.

The EU can already overturn national elections (Romania), force referenda to be run again (Ireland) and impose censorship (on all of us). Getting very Soviet.

But at least enjoy this. The Euro-true believers are getting fractious because they suspect the Trump administration is going to give money to European movements and think tanks aligned with MAGA.

Luca Steinmann reports on this. The left-wing says it is interference in European politics.

Really? Right from Clinton to Biden, the main pump for such money was USAID. The worldwide budget was an annual €23 billion. Vast millions of that went to left-wing NGOs in Europe. Nobody was complaining then about “interference”.

M.E. Synon

