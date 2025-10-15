Ivermectin shows striking anticancer potential and remarkable safety

Translated from https://pgibertie.com/2025/10/11/la-nano-ivermectine-intranasale-reduit-les-tumeurs-cerebrales-de-70-sans-toxicite/

BREAKING STUDY: Intranasal nano-ivermectin reduces brain tumors by 70% without toxicity

A landmark preclinical study shows that intranasal ivermectin nanocapsules safely reduce glioblastoma in animal models at doses below the approved human antiparasitic dose.

Rats with implanted glioblastoma tumors received intranasal nano-ivermectin for 10 days at 60 µg/day, a dose below the approved human antiparasitic level. Tumor volume decreased by approximately 70% compared to untreated controls (79 mm³ versus 254-277 mm³). The treatment also reduced necrosis, edema and vascular proliferation, indicating less invasive and aggressive tumors. No toxicity was observed — normal liver, kidney, blood and lung histology; body weight unchanged throughout treatment.

Other formulations – free ivermectin and silica-based particles – showed no significant tumor reduction, highlighting the key role of nanocapsule delivery for brain targeting. These results are consistent with the 14 distinct anticancer mechanisms of ivermectin summarized by Yuwen et al., encompassing inhibition of oncogenic signaling (YAP1, Wnt–TCF, Akt/mTOR, EGFR/NF-κB, MAPK), induction of mitochondrial and oxidative stress, modulation of ion channels and suppression of cancer stem cells and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). Clinical translation to humans is urgently needed.

Largest study of ivermectin and cancer to date reveals 14 distinct anticancer mechanisms — and no safety concerns

Signs of remission and tumor stability 36 cancer patients — NO serious adverse events .

Key mechanisms: Blockade of YAP1 and Wnt/TCF, suppression of Akt/mTOR, inhibition of cancer stem cells, induction of ROS and mitochondrial dysfunction in cancer cells, inhibition of EMT Clinical trials are urgently needed to confirm these promising signals and explore its full therapeutic potential

✅ Signs of remission and tumor stability

✅ 36 ​​cancer patients – NO serious adverse events

✅ Key mechanisms: blockade of YAP1 and Wnt/TCF, suppression of Akt/mTOR, inhibition of cancer stem cells, induction of ROS and mitochondrial dysfunction in cancer cells, inhibition of EMT

Clinical trials are urgently needed to confirm these promising signals and explore its full therapeutic potential.

Leave a comment

Share