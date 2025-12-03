Translated from The Epoch Times - An article by Etienne Fauchaire.

Limited effectiveness, unrestrained viral transmission, underestimated side effects: science highlights gray areas that politics prefers to ignore.

Failed for the first time in the National Assembly thanks to an RN-UDR-LFI coalition, the article of the Social Security financing bill (PLFSS) aimed at making flu vaccination compulsory for liberal caregivers was reintroduced by the Senate. The government is now banking on the second reading to pass the measure. However, political certainties contrast sharply with the state of scientific knowledge. Effectiveness on transmission, protection of the elderly, relevance of annual vaccination... Studies published in the most prestigious medical journals provide answers that are often surprising and rarely publicized. Overview of what the scientific literature says.

Does the vaccine prevent transmission of the virus?

Short answer: no.

This is the central argument put forward to justify the vaccination obligation of caregivers: by being vaccinated against the flu, they would protect their most fragile patients. The idea seems to be simple common sense. However, the Cochrane Collaboration, an international reference in systematic reviews of medical literature, has already decided the question from 2010 in an in-depth meta-analysis. According to its findings, there is "no evidence that vaccines prevent transmission of the virus or disease-related complications". Furthermore, there was no solid data demonstrating an effect on reducing hospitalizations.

This analysis was updated in 2014 based on a broader and more recent set of studies. Again, the findings were along the same lines: the available data "provide no evidence in favor of using influenza vaccination in healthy adults as a basic public health measure". The authors even considered that the results "seem to discourage" the use of this vaccination, and accused the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of "misleadingly" presenting the scientific literature to justify their recommendations for universal vaccination.

Would universal flu vaccination, or even targeted at healthcare professionals, reduce the risk of transmission in hospital? The answer is no", confirms with’Epoch Times dr. Robert Malone, member of the CDC Vaccine Practices Advisory Committee and pioneer of messenger RNA technologies. "The ability of influenza vaccines to significantly reduce the risk of infection or viral replication is very low", he adds.

Same observation from Dr Jean-Marc Sabatier, research director at the CNRS and doctor in cell biology and microbiology: "The effectiveness of flu vaccines on the transmission of the virus is almost zero". As such, the scientist is annoyed to note that, despite this state of scientific knowledge, the High Authority for Health agreed, at the request of the Ministry of Health, to recommend in an opinion of February 2023 the extension of the influenza vaccination for children aged 2 to 17 without comorbidity, with the stated objective of "limiting the spread of the virus" within the population.

Another disturbing element: a study published on January 18, 2018 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), reference scientific journal, observed that people vaccinated against the flu exhaled on average more than six times more viral particles breathed in the form of aerosols than those not vaccinated. The authors emphasized that, if these results were to be confirmed, they could call into question certain vaccination policies in force.

How effective is the vaccine really?

Short answer: very variable, often mediocre.

In 2017, the influential review Science published an article with the unambiguous title: "Why flu vaccines fail so often". The observation was severe. What we don't say is how poorly this vaccine performs. The most commonly used vaccines do not protect more than 60% of vaccinated people; in some years, their effectiveness drops by up to 10%. "A diagnosis which contrasts sharply with the readily uniform discourse of the health authorities.

The most recent data is hardly more encouraging. For the 2024-2025 season, the RELAB network, responsible for monitoring respiratory viruses in France and partner of Public Health France, published in Eurosurveillance an efficiency estimate of only 22% in people aged 65 and over. In other words, precisely in the priority age group of vaccination campaigns, the very one in whose name we plan to coerce caregivers.

The main explanatory factor lies in the method of manufacturing the vaccine. "What you need to understand is that flu vaccines are designed six months before the start of the winter season, from viral strains identified in the Southern Hemisphere", explains to Epoch Times dr Jean-Marc Sabatier. Between February, when these choices are made, and the following fall, the virus has plenty of time to mutate. Result: the strains selected do not always correspond to those which will actually circulate in the Northern Hemisphere. "

But the gap between the strains selected and those actually in circulation does not explain everything. As pointed out Science, "the effectiveness of the vaccine may be shaky even when the right strains have been used to make it". In other words, even under theoretically ideal conditions, protection remains limited. Danuta Skowronski, epidemiologist at the British Columbia Center for Disease Control (Canada), also recognized in the columns of the journal that the vaccination program was based on "hypotheses stacked on top of each other", and confided that many researchers were hesitant to publicly express these limitations, for fear of the reactions it might provoke.

Does repeated vaccination strengthen protection?

Short answer: it's quite the opposite.

Health authorities recommend annual flu vaccination. On paper, the strategy seems logical: since the virus mutates, the protection must be updated. However, several studies suggest that this repetition could, on the contrary, prove "counterproductive", in the words of Dr. Robert Malone. At issue: an immunological mechanism little known to the general public, "antigenic original sin", also called immune imprint.

Repeated injections can induce a form of immune tolerance, or response bias favoring the first strain against which you were vaccinated. This then alters the ability of your immune system to fight new variants", warns the scientist. A phenomenon which, if explained more in public health campaigns, could seriously question the relevance of systematic vaccination year after year.

This hypothesis is not theoretical: one study funded by the CDC itself, published in September 2014 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, studied the impact of renewed vaccination over five successive seasons. The result is unequivocal: the more a person had been vaccinated in previous years, the less effective the vaccine was against the H3N2 strain, dominant that year. "Vaccination protection was highest among unvaccinated people over the previous five seasons", the researchers concluded, calling for further exploration of "potential interference from repeated vaccination".

Another published study in 2020 in Eurosurveillance extended the analysis over a decade, among people aged 65 and over: a first in its scale. The results draw an eloquent curve: among those who only received the current season's vaccine, effectiveness reached 34%. It fell to 26% after 1 to 3 vaccinations over ten years, to 24% after 4 to 6 vaccinations, to 13% after 7 to 8, and to only 7% among people vaccinated 9 to 10 times. A gradual and continuous fall.

Can the vaccine increase the risk of infection?

Short answer: some studies suggest this.

The question resurfaced on the web in April 2025, after publication from a study from the Cleveland Clinic involving 53,402 employees of this American university hospital. Not yet peer-reviewed, it reported a troubling result: people vaccinated against the flu for the 2024-2025 season had a 27% increased risk of contracting the virus compared to the unvaccinated. "Influenza vaccination was associated with an increased risk of influenza among adults working in the health sector", summarize the authors.

However, they refrain from concluding that there is a causal effect and do not question the overall benefit of vaccination. Rather, they suggest putting its actual performance into perspective: “Given the numerous variables influencing vaccine efficacy from one year to the next, as well as current manufacturing processes, it may be unrealistic to expect high efficacy every year.”

This observation is not isolated. From April 2010, one study published in PLoS Medicine already reported the "unexpected" results of four epidemiological surveys carried out in Canada: people vaccinated against seasonal flu 2008-2009 were more likely to contract the pandemic H1N1 virus, the famous "swine flu" that appeared in 2009, than the unvaccinated. The researchers put forward a hypothesis: repeated vaccination could "prevent the development of more robust, complex and extensive immunity, comparable to that conferred by a previous infection".

Finally, other work has reported an increased risk of non-flu respiratory infections in vaccinated people. In 2020, one study conducted within the US Department of Defense, published in the journal Vaccinate, reported a 36% increase in the risk of coronavirus infection among people who received the flu vaccine, compared to those who were not vaccinated. Research published in 2012 in Clinical Infectious Diseases raisedalso "a statistically significant increased risk of infections caused by non-influenza respiratory viruses" and formulated a worrying hypothesis: the vaccine could, "via a still unknown biological mechanism", strengthen protection against influenza... to the detriment of immune defense against other pathogens.

Does the vaccine reduce mortality in older people?

Short answer: no scientific evidence shows this.

However, this is one of the key arguments of vaccination campaigns: protecting the elderly, considered to be the most exposed to the risks of hospitalization and death. But the available data largely contradicts this presumption.

A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), published in 2005 in Archives of Internal Medicine, already highlighted a disturbing paradox. While vaccination coverage for those over 65 had increased from 20% before 1980 to 65% in 2001, mortality rates attributed to influenza and pneumonia had "increased significantly" over the same period.

The following year, the study's lead author, Dr. Lone Simonsen, accompanied by Dr. William Glezen, drove the point home in l’International Journal of Epidemiology. According to them, there was no data to conclude that this spectacular increase in vaccination had led to the slightest drop in hospitalizations or deaths: On the contrary, mortality and hospitalizations continued to increase. "The researchers considered this conclusion "surprising", recalling that the idea of a vaccine "very effective in reducing mortality" constituted the basis of the policies carried out by the CDC, a hypothesis "never tested in the context of clinical trials".

A study published in 2008 in Virology Journal this observation was reinforced. It noted that, contrary to reassuring statements from health authorities, flu-related deaths and hospitalizations among older adults had increased sharply in the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, precisely at a time when vaccination coverage was expanding rapidly.

In 2013, Dr. Peter Doshi, deputy editor of the British Medical Journal, summarized the situation with rare frankness: What is the evidence that flu vaccines reduce mortality among older adults? Absolutely none. "Before adding a harsh remark: "The most disturbing thing, perhaps, is the lack of interest of health authorities in the face of this lack of reliable data. "

Are flu mortality figures reliable?

Short answer: they are highly contested.

According to Public Health France, the flu would result on average 9,000 deaths per season between 2011-2012 and 2021-2022. These spectacular figures, widely relayed during vaccination campaigns, serve as a major justification for the massive injection. However, their method of calculation raises serious doubts.

Since 2010, the Senate commission of inquiry into the management of H1N1 influenza alerted on this point: the real virulence of the seasonal virus "is not precisely known". Mortality estimates are not based on an individual count of victims. They come from "a simple measure of excess winter mortality". In practice, deaths occurring during the winter, as long as they are not clearly attributed to another cause, are generally attributed to influenza for the sole reason that it circulates during this period, a methodological process that is questionable to say the least.

Heard by the commission in May 2010, Dr Dominique Dupagne, general practitioner and former health columnist on France Inter, summarized the situation with a scathing formula: this estimate is "reading coffee grounds or chicken entrails". Based on epidemiological data that he considered more robust, in particular a study of the 80 most populous French departments, he estimated real mortality at around 500 deaths per year, mainly people at the end of their lives whose last breath is slightly advanced by the flu. An estimate out of all proportion to the 9,000 deaths officially announced.

The practitioner then made a bitter observation: health professionals had "lost confidence" in the figures provided by the authorities, whom he accused of being capable of "multiplying the estimates by ten, a hundred, even a thousand, without a hitch does not disturb their voice.

Same story regarding the H1N1 flu pandemic. The Senate report criticized the "alarmist remarks" of certain experts, the Health Surveillance Institute (InVS), in an opinion of September 28, 2009, having predicted at the time between 6,400 and 96,000 deaths, or "2 to 30 times more than seasonal flu. A few months earlier, in May 2009, Antoine Flahault, director of the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health (EHESP), mentioned up to 30,000 possible deaths. The reality was very different: France ultimately recorded 312 deaths attributed to H1N1. The Senate commission of inquiry also questioned the fact that certain scientific forecasts have not "become, unconsciously, hopes".

Dr Dominique Dupagne raised on its site that even this figure of 312 deaths had to be interpreted with caution: We do not even have proof of the responsibility of the flu for many deaths. Any death of a young person with an illness resembling influenza was counted. "He nevertheless welcomed the fact that a real count was carried out in this particular case, unlike other flu episodes where the figures remain approximate.

In the United States, Dr. Peter Doshi denounced, as early as 2005, a similar strategy on the CDC side. In an article with the evocative title, "Dissecting the CDC's Deception", he explained how the agency artificially inflated its numbers by merging deaths from the flu with those caused by pneumonia. One example is enough to understand the scale of the problem: in 2001, the CDC announced 62,034 deaths from "flu and pneumonia" combined. However, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, only 257 deaths were actually attributable to the flu that year, including only 18 laboratory confirmed, or 0.03% of the total. In other words, the vast majority of these deaths were not influenza and could not have been avoided by vaccination anyway.

Are there any side effects?

Short answer: yes, but they are rare, although they are most likely massively underreported.

In the United States, as of June 1, 2025, nearly 11,000 complaints had been filed with the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), the federal vaccine victim compensation program, for serious effects occurring after influenza vaccination: 261 deaths and 10,727 cases of serious side effects. The Claims Court awarded compensation to 7,291 people, adults and children alike.

These numbers may just be the tip of the iceberg. A study funded in 2010 by the US Department of Health estimated that less than 1% of vaccine-related adverse reactions would actually be reported, a phenomenon of massive underreporting that significantly skews the assessment of the benefit-risk ratio. Documented serious effects include Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disease leading to progressive paralysis, cases of myocarditis, stroke, optic neuritis and facial paralysis.

It should be noted that these serious effects, however, remain rare given the tens of millions of doses administered each year in the United States. These vaccines "can indeed cause adverse effects, even if they are less frequent than those associated with mRNA or adenoviral vector vaccines against Covid", underlines Dr Malone.

What does the High Authority for Health say about compulsory vaccination?

Short answer: she remains cautious.

The French National Authority for Health (HAS) has once again been asked to give its opinion on the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers against seasonal flu, and its opinion is expected in early 2026. This position is of particular importance: in the draft social security financing bill (PLFSS), the introduction of mandatory vaccination for healthcare professionals depends directly on the recommendation of the HAS.

Unlike the National Academy of Medicine, at the Court of Auditors or there French Hospital Federation, all in favor of this obligation, the High Authority for Health is currently adopting a cautious position, although it recommends the injection. In his notice from July 2023, she highlighted that studies suggesting a benefit of caregiver vaccination for patients, in terms of reducing infections and deaths, provide "only a low level of evidence", and also highlighted " the inconsistent effectiveness, depending on the year, of influenza vaccination.

The health authority also cites "the insufficiency of the data available to date on the burden of nosocomial influenza", that is to say cases of influenza contracted in hospital, as well as on "the impact vaccination of caregivers on this burden. In other words, according to the HAS, there is not yet solid evidence to justify a generalized obligation.

Leave a comment

Share