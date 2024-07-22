Today, parents in Switzerland are trying to regain custody of their 16-year-old daughter who was taken away from them because they refused her “gender-affirming care”. Placed in a home by court decision, she continues treatment despite any parental approval. And the court is demanding that her parents provide her with certain legal documents so that she can complete her full and legal transition – which, of course, they refuse.

Even though certain countries have put their foot down and enlightening investigations like the Cass report are changing mentalities internationally, cases like this continue to take place. This is a clear violation of parental rights and the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International, which represents parents, is fighting to have it recognized. Will we soon have to avoid official medical circuits and especially state-run schools?

The Unicorn of Gender

“This story is truly a nightmare,” his father said. It all started in the spring of 2021 when their 13-year-old daughter informed them that she felt like a boy. “She hadn’t shown any signs before,” he said. Except that the confinements due to covid had been there, and that she had “spent a lot of time alone in her room and online”: online, where the trans lobby is most rampant, particularly on social networks.

Her parents, concerned for the well-being of their daughter and the psychological upheaval that this declaration induces, take her to the hospital.

The doctors consulted immediately ordered the teenager to place herself on a “Gender Unicorn”, this ideological graph created by Trans Student Educational Resources (“an association based in the United States which seeks to end discrimination against of gender identity and gender expression in education") and which are regularly found in schools. You have to determine yourself according to five axes, among which the biological sex which they call "assigned at birth" (biological reality is supplanted by pure will) is drowned: what remains is gender identity, the expression of gender, physical attraction and emotional attraction.

After thirty minutes, the verdict was given: their daughter was perhaps suffering from “gender dysphoria”, she needed to take puberty blockers. An extremely rapid, radical and transgressive choice that the parents refused, especially since the teenager had already experienced "other mental health problems", without them indicating any particular difficulty in sexually situating herself. So they turned to private mental health care.

“The Swiss authorities took our child away…”

But the school got involved. And, “against the explicit wishes of the parents, began to make a “social transition” to the young girl,” explained the ADF. Parents sought to stop the process by sharing with the school, as part of a communication process, medical and scientific publications raising serious concerns about the “social transition”. Because it is obviously the open door to irreversible physical interventions, such as the use of puberty inhibitors, cross-sex hormones and surgical mutilations: policies to which a number of growing number of European countries.

Only, nothing happened. During a summons, the school accused the parents of “mistreatment”, the word which allows all possible procedures. And she immediately made contact with the national child protection agency, the Minor Protection Service (SPMI), and with a government-funded trans activist organization, Le Refuge, who convinced the court that the parents were “transphobes”.

The court then ordered that the girl be taken from her parents and placed in a government-funded home in April 2023. The state now has control over the doctors the girl sees, and she can follow certain gender reassignment treatments. To get the full range, i.e. cross-sex hormones and surgery, she must change her legal sex designation. And only his parents can provide him with the documents allowing him to claim it.

Hence the ongoing battle, State against parents, with the child in the middle who is none other than a victim. The parents no longer even have the right to see her freely: their access to their minor daughter is regulated... “Just accept that you have a son,” the SPMI told them!

A nightmare for parents reduced to a legal impasse

“These parents are living every parent’s worst nightmare. Their child was taken from them simply because they tried to protect her from danger. The consequences are devastating not only for them as a family, but also for society as a whole. No society can claim to be free if parents can lose their daughter just because they assert biological reality,” said Dr. Felix Boellmann, ADF International’s lead attorney on the case.

He accuses the Swiss government of violating "international and national law", according to which a child should only be removed from his parents if he is the victim of abuse. This will be the crux of the matter. Does wanting to compassionately care for a child who feels uncomfortable about their “biological” sex constitute abuse? Does preventing abusive treatment from being administered to your child, which many Western countries are returning to, constitute abuse?

For parents' rights activist Chris Elston , nicknamed Billboard Chris, "this frightening case reveals the disturbing influence of Western authorities: trampling on the health and well-being of a child in the name of an ideology and remaining harshly 'gap from cutting-edge science – including evidence presented by the recent Cass report on the harmful impact of puberty blockers on young women'.

We are in a society where we can legally take your child away from you, under the pretext of “protecting” them, because the roles are reversed: we are the ideologues, we are the abusers, we are the abominators.

And the battles are likely to persist, when we read that the proportion of young people who do not identify with their biological sex is constantly increasing. In the United States, a survey by the Gallup polling institute revealed in February 2023 that 21% of young people from Generation Z, aged 12 to 27, identify as a gender minority, or LGBTQIA+, i.e. that is, consider themselves transgender or non-heterosexual. Five years ago, this percentage was half as high, at barely 11%…

As The New American noted , the parents' words echo helplessly: “We want our daughter to come home. We love her and we miss her. »

Clémentine Jallais