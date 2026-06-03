By the editorial staff of France-Soir

In Finistère, faced with the concentration of agricultural land, citizens are coming together to buy land and rent it to organic farmers. A strong gesture of solidarity to call for another model of society.

We don't necessarily think about it when we drive by, but land can easily change ownership. A neighbor expands his farm, an investor invests his money, and a farm disappears into administrative silence. But some residents decide to do otherwise. As Reporterre tells it, citizens come together to buy agricultural land, then rent it to project leaders, on one clear condition: that of settling into organic farming. Their slogan can be summed up in a few words: “What we want is to help. »

France had 389,000 farms in 2020, or around 100,000 fewer than in 2010. At the same time, the average surface area of farms reached 69 hectares, up 25% in ten years, according to data collected by Terre de Liens from the agricultural census. Fewer farms, larger, more expensive, more difficult to pass on. The agricultural landscape is slowly emptying.

Access to land has become one of the main obstacles for new farmers. Even when the French average price remains lower than that observed in other European countries, it weighs heavily on young people established, especially in market gardening, extensive livestock farming or organic mixed farming. In 2024, free land and meadows sold for an average of 6,400 euros per hectare, an increase of 3.2%, according to the National Federation of Safer (Land Development and Rural Establishment Company). The rented land reached 5,220 euros per hectare. For a peasant project, the bill mounts quickly. Before even sowing a seed, sometimes you have to carry the weight of debt.

It is into this gap that citizen collectives are rushing. They buy not to speculate, but to remove land from the traditional market. The model resembles that used for twenty years by Terre de Liens, which mobilizes citizen savings to preserve agricultural land and support organic farming installations. In a report published with Safer, the organization recalls that its project is based on four pillars, including land preservation, the installation of organic farmers and citizen mobilization. This cooperation between Terre de Liens and the Safer made it possible to install 240 farms on nearly 7,000 hectares in organic farming or in conversion, as of December 31, 2023. This then represented two thirds of the 352 farms supported. Behind these figures, there are orchards saved, livestock farms passed on, plots of land that do not become wasteland or industrial extensions.

This solution does not replace an ambitious land policy, nor a reform of agricultural transmission, nor better remuneration for producers, but it transforms land into a necessity rather than a financial asset. It once again becomes a common good, a promise of food, landscapes and jobs.

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