Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Jun 4

Thanks for the post !!! 👍👍👍

Even in Thailand, smart people have their thoughts:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHhzd0R1h70

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