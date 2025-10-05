Translated from France-Soir

Since his return to power in 2023, Robert Fico has gradually distanced himself from the European Union through a series of political and symbolic measures that mark a shift in Slovak foreign policy.

First, he has repeatedly blocked European sanctions against Russia, making Slovak support conditional on the adoption of new measures, compensation, and realistic proposals on energy prices and European industrial policy. Like Viktor Orban, he has repeatedly vetoed Ukrainian aid and sanctions, particularly within the framework of the REPowerEU plan aimed at phasing out Russian hydrocarbons.

Fico wants to protect the cultural heritage of his ancestors

In addition to his opposition to military aid to Ukraine, Robert Fico has also adopted highly critical rhetoric towards NATO and Western policies in Ukraine. Internally, the government has pushed through Parliament a memorandum calling for an end to Russian sanctions and has frequently expressed its intention to prioritize national interests over European commitments, particularly in energy and agriculture.

His government has taken its rejection of the EU and its laws a step further. At the end of January 2025, Robert Fico presented a proposal for constitutional reform. He publicly justified his initiative by invoking "the traditions, cultural and spiritual heritage of our ancestors," claiming the need to erect "a constitutional barrier against progressivism" in order to restore "common sense" to Slovakia's fundamental values.

For him, this amendment is not limited to a revision of rights relating to gender and family: it is also, in his own words, about underlining sovereignty. against what it considers European interference in the country's culture and education.

On September 26, the deputies of the Slovak National Council adopted the bill by 90 votes out of 150, which they consider to be a consolidation of Slovak sovereignty against European laws. The opposition abstained from voting, criticizing the bill, while some conservatives joined the executive's approach.

The text introduces an amendment to Article 7 of the Constitution, which states that "the Slovak Republic retains its sovereignty, particularly in matters of national identity, which includes, among other things, fundamental cultural and ethical issues related to the protection of life, human dignity, marriage, and the family."

Bratislava Ignores Appeals from Brussels and Strasbourg

The amendment limits gender to two, "male and female," defined at birth, and also specifies that "sex may only be changed for serious reasons, in accordance with terms and conditions to be determined by law." Adoption of children is restricted to married couples, with rare exceptions. Surrogacy is also prohibited.

The constitutional reform provoked strong reactions. Civil society, human rights associations, and parts of the population denounced an "accelerated erosion of fundamental rights," particularly for LGBTI people. Amnesty International and local NGOs pointed out that these amendments contradict the country's international commitments.

In Brussels, the reform sparked widespread concern and multiple official condemnations. The European Commission and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights have highlighted the violation of the principle of the primacy of European and international law, accusing Slovakia of creating legal conflicts and undermining the rule of law.

The Venice Commission, an advisory body to the Council of Europe, has issued an urgent opinion urging parliamentarians not to adopt constitutional provisions that would impede European obligations, particularly on gender and education issues.

